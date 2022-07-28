Johnson County team investigates police-involved shooting in Gardner

Johnson County’s Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team was reviewing a case of a 22-year-old man who was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in Gardner as police were responding to a welfare check.

Officers with Gardner police were called Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. on a report of a man considered a suicide risk, according to a police statement released Wednesday evening. The man allegedly pointed a handgun toward an officer, who responded by firing his service weapon, police said.

The 22-year-old man, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was taken to a hospital and was placed in police custody. His wound may have been self-inflicted, police said.

No officers were injured during the encounter. Officers involved were put on paid leave as a matter of standard procedure while the review is performed.

The specialized Johnson County team, composed of investigators from area law enforcement agencies, was established roughly 20 years ago with the aim of ensuring that police shootings are critically reviewed. Findings are then sent to the Johnson County prosecutors to determine whether a police shooting was justified.