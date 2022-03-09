Johnson County Uber driver allegedly kissed, groped sleeping passenger: affidavit

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Bill Lukitsch
·2 min read

A 37-year-old Uber driver is accused of aggravated sexual battery after one of his passengers allegedly awoke to find him in the backseat kissing and groping her, according to court records.

Mechamed Gayusi, of Olathe, faces a single felony in Johnson County District Court related to the allegations after he was first arrested on Feb. 21. Details outlining the criminal charge were provided to The Star on Tuesday following the release of an affidavit by the court.

A defense attorney for Gayusi did not immediately reply to The Star’s request for comment.

On Feb. 20, a 23-year-old Overland Park woman reported to police that she had been assaulted by her Uber driver after being picked up in Kansas City. She told detectives she had consumed three or four hard alcoholic beverages that night and ordered the ride because she was intoxicated, according to the affidavit.

Around 2:37 a.m, the woman was picked up by Gayusi in a black Toyota Camry. She told police she fell asleep during the trip while sitting in the back rear passenger seat with her seatbelt fastened.

Roughly 30 minutes later, the woman told police she woke up as her boyfriend was calling her cell phone. She said she realized that she had been moved to the other side of the car, her seatbelt had been unfastened, and the driver was on top of her and kissing her while touching her hips and breasts, according to the affidavit.

The woman told investigators she was “in shock” and had not consented to sexual contact with Gayusi, an Overland Park police sergeant wrote in the charging document. She told police that she told Gayusi she wanted to leave, and that he replied: “OK.”

The woman was able to leave the car at that point, according to the affidavit.

An Overland Park police officer met with Gayusi at his home. During an interview, police allege Gayusi admitted to kissing the woman on her lips, cheek and neck but had denied that initially “because he did not want his wife to find out.” He also told police he began touching her because he was trying to wake her up and described the kissing as consensual, the affidavit says.

Records show Gayusi was released on bond from Johnson County jail last month. Conditions of his release stipulate that he remain on house arrest and have no contact with the woman he is accused of assaulting.

