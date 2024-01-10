This Johnson County Walmart closed after 20 years. Here’s the store that’s moving in

An international grocery store will soon move into a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Overland Park.

The new store at 10303 Metcalf Ave. will sell typical groceries, as well as offerings from around the world. Overland Park approved the building permit Monday.

Each section of the grocery store will be divided into regions, offering fresh food and authentic products. Its name and renderings have yet to be finalized, according to Ben Hassine of Carthage Real Estate Group, but it’s scheduled to open in late March.

The store is the newest concept from Eddie Musallet, a Kansas City-based businessman who owns four El Mercado Fresco Hispanic grocery stores in Kansas City and Kansas City, Kansas. (A Wichita location recently closed.)

Walmart closed its under-performing Walmart Neighborhood Market in June. It had been open since 2003 and was less than two miles from another Walmart Neighborhood Market at 9000 Metcalf Ave.

Walmart Neighborhood Markets are typically smaller than other Walmart stores. The 10303 Metcalf Ave. building is around 40,000 square feet.