Johnson County woman charged with manslaughter in Shawnee fire that killed baby

A Johnson County woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge related to a Shawnee house fire that killed a baby earlier this month.

Karlie Phelps, 28, was arrested Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child, court records said. The child was born in 2020, the records showed.

Phelps is being held at the Johnson County jail on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The charges are related to a Feb. 13 house fire in the 10500 block of West 69th Terrace, FOX4 reported.

Several other people in the home were able to escape, fire officials said at the time.

Nicholas Adam Ecker, who was booked into jail the day of the fatal fire, was charged with first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.

The child’s family created a GoFundMe page seeking financial help. The fundraiser had generated about $10,000 in donations as of Saturday.

“Our family has gone through hard times lately but we will overcome. Thank you all for your support and love,” the page said.