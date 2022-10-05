Johnson County woman was pregnant when boyfriend allegedly killed her: Authorities

A 25-year-old Shawnee woman killed in her apartment in September was pregnant when she was fatally shot, according to the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s office.

An affidavit filed by a Shawnee police detective, unsealed Tuesday by a Johnson County District Court judge, says that discovery was confirmed by the medical examiner’s office during the autopsy of Kathleen Dampier.

The news comes as her on-and-off boyfriend, Doniel L. Sublett Jr., 28, faces charges of premeditated murder in her killing. Sublett was arrested on Sept. 20, the day Dampier was killed, leaving the apartment building in the 7400 block of Flint Street where Dampier was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to the affidavit, police officers responded to the apartment as a 911 call was made seeking an ambulance. On scene, two officers overheard gunfire as they walked toward the building they had been called to investigate. Police were told by a witness that Sublett and Dampier may be in the apartment.

Roughly five minutes after the gunshot was heard, officers reported seeing Sublett exit the building and walk towards the officers. He was commanded to get on the ground, at gunpoint, and was later arrested following a brief foot chase, according to court records.

Police officers investigating the scene discovered a set of keys in the apartment breezeway and a 9mm handgun inside a fire extinguisher box. Inside the unit, officers found Dampier dead on the couch, partially covered by a blanket.

Witnesses, including apartment residents, told police Dampier and Sublett had dated off and on for two or three years. They reported there was no argument between them that day or ongoing tensions in the relationship they were aware of, according to court records.

One witness reported hearing the gunshot from his bedroom, saying there was no sort of argument or altercation beforehand. He told police he exited his room to find Sublett near the couch, waving his hand and asking for an ambulance to be called.

Detectives reported “strange and erratic behavior” displayed by Sublett as he was in his holding cell that day.

During an attempted interview, Sublett allegedly denied being at the apartment complex or being taken into police custody from there.

Attorneys for Sublett did not respond to a request for comment.

The Star’s Katie Moore contributed to this story.