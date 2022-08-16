Johnson dismissal of murder charge denied

Aug. 16—C.L. Johnson will stand trial for first-degree murder or in the alternative, accessory after the fact — first-degree murder.

Johnson's lawyer, Wesley J. Cherry, filed a motion last month to dismiss the charges against his client based on the length between the time the crime was committed and the trial date.

The motion was denied by District Judge Bret A. Smith on Monday.

Johnson is accused, along with Ezzard Charles Onebear, of the murder of 2-year-old Ja'Cion Logan-Ragsdale on Dec. 21, 2011.

"My understanding is that Onebear has pled guilty in federal court," said Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards. "I have not seen the paperwork on that yet, but that's my understanding."

Cherry's argument was that his client would be deprived judicial process.

"Another individual pled guilty to the crime," he said. "That in and of itself is prejudicial. The length itself, over a decade, means that Mr. Johnson is unable to have what amounts to a fair defense."

Edwards countered that the time frame was not as Cherry believes.

"Mr. Johnson was charged in 2019," he said. That's less than three years and well within the time frame for a right to a speedy trial."

As far as the plea of Onebear, Edwards said he would do his best to get that "turned around as quick as possible."

"My understanding is (Onebear) pled to help the state's case against Johnson," Edwards said. "However, I have also heard that he will not cooperate with us invoking his Fifth Amendment rights. That might be a mistake on his part, because once he's pled, I believe he has relinquished those rights in this situation."

According to court documents, Onebear stated under oath that Johnson wanted Onebear to take care of some "business" for him — stating that the "business" was to kill Cassandra Logan, the mother of the 2-year-old. But Onebear shot and killed the toddler while attempting to shoot Logan.

Onebear testified Johnson said he would pay him $2,500 to complete the task, but was ultimately paid $1,000.

The attorneys are set to meet with Smith for a status hearing on Sept. 1 in a conference call.