Is Johnson Electric Holdings Limited's (HKG:179) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Patrick Wang has been the CEO of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (HKG:179) since 1996. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Patrick Wang's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$15b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.2m over the year to March 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$922k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, and the median CEO total compensation was US$489k.

As you can see, Patrick Wang is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Johnson Electric Holdings Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Johnson Electric Holdings, below.

Is Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Growing?

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 10% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 6.3% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 3.9%, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Johnson Electric Holdings Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Johnson Electric Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

