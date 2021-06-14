As infections rise, England braces for delay in reopenings

  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a waiter wears a face mask as people eat and drink outside restaurants in Soho, in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday June 14, 2021, that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, people carry shopping bags while others queue to enter a store on Oxford Street in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday June 14, 2021, that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a press conference at Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday June 14, 2021, that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)
  • FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, visits a PPE manufacturing facility during a visit to the north east of England, in Seaton Delaval, England. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday June 14, 2021, that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, Pool, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, a waitress serves drinks at a cafe in the Soho area of London, as restaurants, bars and pubs can open and serve people who can be seated outside. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday June 14, 2021, that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, a customer holding his dog orders outside a restaurant in Liverpool, England. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday June 14, 2021, that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo Jon Super, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 file photo, two people wearing masks stand at the top of a bank of escalators in London's Waterloo Station. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday June 14, 2021, that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
  • A couple wear face masks as they shelter from the sun under an umbrella, while they walk in Covent Garden, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • People sit at outside tables in Covent Garden, London, Monday, June 14, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
1 / 9

Virus Outbreak Britain

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a waiter wears a face mask as people eat and drink outside restaurants in Soho, in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday June 14, 2021, that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAN PYLAS
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to disappoint many people across England later Monday by saying that restrictions on social contact will remain for a few more weeks because of rising infections due to the delta variant.

The coronavirus variant first found in India is estimated by some to be at least 60% more contagious than the previous dominant strain. British scientists have urged the prime minister to err on the side of caution and postpone plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions in England on June 21. There is growing speculation that the rules will stay in effect until July 19.

For businesses, particularly those in hospitality and entertainment, any delays to what has been dubbed by the British media as “Freedom Day” will be a massive disappointment. A delay will be a particularly bitter pill for nightclubs, as they have not been allowed to reopen since March 2020.

The expected delay will also likely impact how many fans are allowed into the Wimbledon tennis tournament as well as European Championship soccer matches at Wembley Stadium, which will host the tournament's semi-finals and final.

Many businesses, including many pubs and theaters, have remained closed despite the recent easing in restrictions as the reduced capacities allowed have meant it has not been financially viable.

“The reality is we have marched the troops up the hill,” the 72-year-old co-founder of theatre operator Trafalgar Entertainment said. “Thousands of people have been mobilised in order to work in the theatre industry, to start work from next Monday, and now we are being told, apparently: ’Oh no, it’s not that date’.”

When Johnson first outlined the government's four-stage plan for lifting the lockdown in England in February, he earmarked June 21 as the earliest date by which restrictions on people gathering would be lifted. However, he stressed at the time that the timetable was not carved in stone and that all the steps would be driven by the “data not dates” and would seek to be “irreversible.”

While hosting the Group of Seven summit in southwest England over the weekend, Johnson conceded that he had grown more pessimistic about the possibility of pressing ahead with the next reopenings.

Still, there's growing speculation that Johnson will lift the cap on weddings after Health Minister Edward Argar told Sky News that couples waiting to wed are “very much” in the mind of the prime minister. At present, weddings are permitted but with only 30 guests.

“There will be a lot of couples who planned, hoped to do it, put a line through it, done it again and rescheduled again,” he said. “Not only does that cost money, but emotionally that is incredibly difficult for couples who want to have their special day."

The speed at which new coronavirus infections cases have been rising has piled the pressure on Johnson to delay the reopening so more people can get vaccinated. Argar said 10 million second jabs would go into arms of people over the month, providing them with high protection against the delta variant.

Professor Andrew Hayward, an epidemiologist from University College London who is a member of a group advising the government, said removing remaining restrictions could “fan the flames” of rising infections. He compared the process to driving a car around a bend without knowing what was around the corner.

“I think it’s clear we will have a substantial third wave of infections, the really big question is how much that wave of infections is going to translate into hospitalizations,” Hayward told the BBC.

On Sunday, the British government reported 7,490 new confirmed cases, one of the highest daily numbers since the end of February. Daily infections have increased threefold over the past few weeks but are still way down from the nearly 70,000 daily cases recorded in January.

Many blame the Conservative government for the spike in infections, saying it acted too slowly to impose the strictest quarantine requirements on everyone arriving from India, which has endured a catastrophic resurgence of the virus.

Across Europe, many countries, including France, have tightened restrictions for British travelers to prevent the delta variant from spreading.

The U.K.'s vaccine rollout has won plaudits as one of the world's speediest and most coherent. As of Sunday, around 62% of the British population had received one shot, while about 44% had gotten two jabs.

The government aims to offer every adult in the U.K. one vaccine dose by the end of July. The devolved administration in Wales said it will have offered one jab to every adult by Monday, six weeks ahead of schedule.

The rapid rollout of vaccines and a strict months-long lockdown helped drive down the number of virus-related deaths in the U.K. in recent months. Despite that, the country has recorded nearly 128,000 virus-related deaths, more than any other nation in Europe.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Recommended Stories

  • Austria leave it late to clinch hard-fought victory over North Macedonia

    Goals from substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic earned Austria victory.

  • We wrote history today – Austria boss Franco Foda hails maiden Euros win

    Austria scored two late goals to overcome North Macedonia.

  • Franco Foda wants Austria to break Euros duck against debutants North Macedonia

    The Austrians are preparing for their third European Championship campaign but have yet to win a match in the finals.

  • Boris Johnson will make 21 June unlocking announcement at 6pm on Monday, Downing Street confirms

    The prime minister is expected to announce a four-week delay to the planned end of restrictions.

  • Soccer-Gregoritsch, Arnautovic strike late to end Austria's long wait

    Late goals from substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic gave Austria a convincing 3-1 victory over European Championship debutants North Macedonia in their opening Group C clash on Sunday as they earned their first tournament victory in 31 years. Gregoritsch prodded home David Alaba's cross in the 78th minute before Arnautovic struck in the 89th, as Austria earned a first win at the Euros at their seventh attempt and their first victory at a major tournament since the 1990 World Cup. "We deserved to win today," Austria coach Franco Foda said.

  • Euro 2020 matchday four: Scots set for first game at major tournament since 1998

    Scotland take on Czech Republic before going on to meet England and Croatia in Group D.

  • Coronavirus latest news: We don’t want to ‘yo-yo' in and out of measures, says Raab

    Fears restrictions could stay until spring Analysis: Can the spreading Covid fire be stopped without a reversal? Origin of Covid shifts again to Wuhan lab leak Delay to Freedom Day to wipe billions off economy G7 leaders branded hypocrites for attending outdoor events when weddings are restricted Dominic Raab has suggested that remaining Covid-19 restrictions will only be lifted once all adults are double-vaccinated, set to be by the end of July, because the Government does not “want to yo-yo ba

  • Rabada five-for helps South Africa wrap up innings win over West Indies

    Kagiso Rabada completed a five-wicket haul as South Africa formalised their demolition of the West Indies by an innings and 63 runs just before the lunch interval on the third day of the first Test in St Lucia on Saturday.

  • Daniel Hudson heads to the 10-day IL but has no long term concerns

    One of the Washington Nationals' best relievers has been dealing with some pain for a few days now.

  • New news channel launches in UK and wants to shake things up

    A new news channel launched on British television on Sunday evening with the aim of giving a voice “to those who feel sidelined or silenced.” GB News, which is positioning itself as a rival to the news and current affairs offerings of the likes of BBC and Sky News, denies it will be the British equivalent of Fox News. “We are proud to be British,” veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil said during the launch.

  • Democrats battle Republican-led voting curbs in Georgia

    Democrats and their allies are mounting a major effort to educate Georgia voters on sweeping new voting restrictions passed by the state’s Republican-led legislature ahead of next year’s crucial U.S. Senate and congressional races. The push is focused heavily on minorities, particularly Black voters, who were key to Democrat Joe Biden's narrow win in Georgia and victories for two Democratic U.S. Senators in run-off contests in January. Voting-rights advocates say Black voters are most likely to be impeded by the new law.

  • UK furlough set to wind down despite 'freedom day' delay

    'Freedom day' is set to be delayed by a month but the furlough scheme is still due to become less generous from the start of July.

  • Philips recalls ventilators, sleep apnea machines due to health risks

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch medical equipment company Philips has recalled some breathing devices and ventilators because of a foam part that might degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer, it said on Monday. Foam used to dampen the machines' sound can degrade and emit small particles that irritate airways, the group said as it announced the recall. Gases released by the degrading foam may also be toxic or carry cancer risks.

  • New Zealand apologizes for 1970s raids on Pacific people

    Aupito William Sio recalled the terrifying day during his childhood when police officers holding German shepherd dogs turned up at his family home before dawn and shined flashlights into their faces while his father stood there helpless. Now the minister for Pacific peoples, Sio and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday the government would formally apologize for an infamous part of the nation's history known as the Dawn Raids. It's when Pacific Island people were targeted for deportation in the mid-1970s during aggressive home raids by authorities to find, convict and deport overstayers.

  • Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

    The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a handover ceremony with successor Naftali Bennett. "I am here celebrating the end of an era in Israel," said Erez Biezuner in Rabin Square. "We want them to succeed and to unite us again," he added, as flag-waving supporters of the new government sang and danced around him.

  • Back to the future: 2020s to echo roaring 20s or inflationary 70s?

    The 2020s have only just begun but there is already a rush to draw parallels with the past, prompted by a belief that COVID-19 will mark a turning point for the world economy and financial markets. Others reckon this decade is beginning to feel like the 1970s, as dormant inflation awakens. Here's a look at which decade the 2020s could resemble.

  • Biden said Queen Elizabeth reminded him of his mother

    President Joe Biden said the Queen asked him about Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their private tea session.

  • Bet $1 on any playoff game and get $1 for every point your team scores*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's NBA action.

  • Novavax COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in U.S. trial

    Novavax Inc on Monday reported late-stage data from its U.S.-based clinical trial showing its vaccine is more than 90% effective against COVID-19 across a variety of variants of the virus. The study of nearly 30,000 volunteers in the United States and Mexico puts Novavax on track to file for emergency authorization in the United States and elsewhere in the third quarter of 2021, the company said. Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate was more than 93% effective against the predominant variants of COVID-19 that have been of concern among scientists and public health officials, Novavax said.

  • England performance against Croatia as pleasing as the win – Gareth Southgate

    Raheem Sterling scored the only goal as the Three Lions defeated Croatia at Wembley.