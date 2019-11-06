Johnson Fights Back After Day of Blunders: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson will try to get his campaign back on its feet after a stumble on Tuesday with one of his best-known ministers in trouble for comments about people killed in a tower-block fire. Johnson formally launches the election campaign on Wednesday with a rally in the West Midlands.

Must read: Doubts Over Russia’s U.K. Meddling After Johnson Sits On Report

Coming Up (U.K. time):

Johnson goes to see Queen Elizabeth II, before making a statement in Downing Street10.30 a.m. Green Party launch its campaign in Bristol11 a.m. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks in Telford, England2.30 p.m. Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visits a school in south west LondonJohnson rally in the West Midlands in the evening

The Polls:

Bad news for Labour in London, where an early poll in the Evening Standard suggests they’re short of where they need to be.

Catching Up:

Johnson compares Corbyn to Stalin in Telegraph column Johnson’s Tories Stumble as Senior Minister Forced to ApologizeHammond’s Departure Shows U.K. Tories Have Shifted Under JohnsonU.K. Services Stagnate Amid Persistent Brexit Uncertainty U.K.’s Johnson Urges Trump to Lift Tariffs on U.K. GoodsFarage in talks with euroskeptic Tories over withdrawing candidates: Telegraph

The Markets:

The pound was little changed on TuesdayFor more on U.K. markets, subscribe to the Inside U.K. column

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Hutton in London at rhutton1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net;Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.