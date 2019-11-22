Johnson Focuses on Housing, NHS Ahead of TV Grilling: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives pledged to increase the tax paid by foreign buyers of U.K. homes to dampen demand and make it easier for first-time buyers, as the major parties focus on domestic issues ahead of leadership questions on the BBC this evening. It follows Labour’s commitment to build at least 150,000 additional council and social homes per year.

Key Developments:

Johnson is expected to visit a hospital as part of campaigning ahead of tonight’s BBC broadcastLabour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Stoke as he seeks to increase voter registration ahead of Tuesday’s deadlineNigel Farage says his Brexit Party is helping Johnson by splitting the Labour voteBBC’s Question time program will see Johnson, Corbyn, Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson and Scottish National Party Leader Nicola Sturgeon each take 30 minutes of questions from a studio audience from 7 p.m.

Farage: Trump NATO Visit Is Time to Talk Defense (12 p.m.)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he deliberately left defense policy out of his announcements to keep his power dry for the NATO summit in the U.K. in December, which U.S. President Donald Trump will be attending.

He said his concern is that Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal would keep the U.K. tied to a future European Defense Union. “When President Trump arrives on Dec. 2, we’re going to have three days where we are talking about NATO, we are talking about defense and I will say a lot lot more on that subject then.”

It’s not only on defense that Trump’s visit has the potential to influence politics ahead of the election. The state-run National Health Service and its inclusion -- or not -- in any future U.S.-U.K. free-trade deal is already a key talking point in the campaign, while Labour has described Johnson’s Brexit deal as driving the U.K. into the arms of Trump.

Taking questions from reporters after his speech, Farage also refused to say if he’ll stay on as leader if the Brexit Party fails to win any seats in the election. “I’m going to campaign for years to come in whatever role it’s in,” he said.

Farage Says His Brexit Party Helps Johnson (11:30 a.m.)

Nigel Farage said that far from damaging Boris Johnson’s chances of securing a majority on Dec. 12, his Brexit Party is helping the Conservatives by splitting the Labour vote in some key areas. “We are picking up Labour votes,” he said.

In a speech in London, Farage repeated his demand for a “clean break” from the European Union and said he would be scrutinizing what the Tories say in their manifesto about the U.K.’s future ties to the bloc.

In a separate statement, the party announced its main policies, including:

Reform the U.K. voting system and abolish the House of LordsReduce annual immigration, introduce points-based visa systemNo corporation tax on the first 10,000 pounds of company profitsLeave the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy, invest in coastal communities

Farage Calls for Immigration Cut to 50,000 (10:30 a.m.)

Ahead of his Brexit Party’s policy launch this morning, leader Nigel Farage called for immigration to the U.K. to be restricted to 50,000 people per year in what he described as a return to typical postwar levels.

“What I think is very real is that we now have in many ways a population crisis in this country,” Farage told BBC Radio 4. “We had a 60-year postwar norm of about 30,000 to 50,000 people coming into the United Kingdom. That has completely gone out of the window.”

Farage called for an Australian-style points-based immigration system, and said any labor shortages -- including in the state-run National Health Service -- should be managed with temporary work permits.

Experts ‘Wrong’ on Labour Spending Plans: McDonnell (Earlier)

Labour’s economy spokesman John McDonnell defended the party’s plans to raise income and corporation taxes to fund a huge increase in spending if elected. He rejected a claim by the Institute for Fiscal Studies that the tax rises would eventually hit most people, even as Labour said they only target companies and the top 5% of earners.

“I have a great deal of respect for the IFS, of course I do,” he told the BBC. “I just think they’ve got it wrong on this one.” McDonnell said analysts are ignoring other aspects of Labour plans, including companies having employees as board members, and consumers sitting on supervisory boards.