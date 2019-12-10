Johnson Grapples Backlash Over NHS With Two Days to Go: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- The Labour Party suffered a potentially significant blow when a recording of health spokesman Jon Ashworth criticizing leader Jeremy Corbyn and saying his party will lose Thursday’s general election was published online.

The leaked recording, which Ashworth described as him “joking around” with an old friend in the Conservative Party, has helped Boris Johnson’s Tories to shift the focus away from a row about funding for the National Health Service that had the prime minister on the back foot on Monday.

Coming Up:

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn campaigns in Carlisle, northern EnglandJohnson is in Staffordshire this afternoon before holding a rally in northwest England at about 8 p.m.YouGov releases update of their MRP poll for The Times at 10 p.m.ICM poll conducted for Reuters shows: Conservatives 42%; Labour 36%; Liberal Democrats 12%The Conservatives retain an 80% chance of an overall majority, according to Betfair

Terror Victim’s Dad Hits Out at Johnson (2:45 p.m.)

The father of Jack Merritt, who was killed in the London Bridge terror attack last month, accused Boris Johnson of exploiting the tragedy to score political points.

Dave Merritt told Sky News the prime minister was ‘crass and insensitive” when he blamed Labour policies for the early release of attacker Usman Khan. The prime minister hasn’t contacted the family and they turned down the offer of a meeting with Home Secretary Priti Patel, Merritt said in an interview.

Jack, 25, was a course leader of the Cambridge University prison rehabilitation program which was hosting the conference in Fishmonger’s Hall where Khan, a guest at the event, launched his attack.

“Where most of us were watching this and seeing a tragedy unfolding in front of our eyes, instead of seeing a tragedy Boris Johnson saw an opportunity and he went on the offensive,” Merritt said. “The fact that it was used in such a political way, and I could see the good work that Jack did and that his colleagues did starting to perhaps unravel, it was important that somebody said something.”

Party Member Urged Swinson to Wear Low-Cut Top (1 p.m.)

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said a member of her party had urged her to wear a top with a lower neckline to attract votes.

“In that particular case it was” a party member, Swinson said in an interview on ITV’s “This Morning” program on Tuesday. “But I get Facebook messages all the time -- speak differently, wear different shoes. A party member sent a message, so not someone from the team.”

As a new leader, the party branded its campaign bus as “Jo Swinson’s Liberal Democrats” to boost her name recognition. But polls show voters have failed to warm to the 39-year-old and that the party has failed to galvanize the almost half of U.K. voters who want to stay in the European Union.

“There’s a lot of abuse and focus on women in public life,” Swinson told ITV. “I want to change that, and one of the ways we can change that is actually by getting more women into leader positions... we’re going to change this over time and the way to do it is to step up to be leader.”

Johnson: Corbyn Will Waste Voters’ ‘Hard Graft’ (12:40 p.m.)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a Labour government would take the U.K. economy “back to square one” after a decade of “hard graft” by the British people to repair the economy after the financial crisis.

A coalition led by Corbyn would inflict “profound” damage on economic confidence, Johnson writes in Tuesday’s Evening Standard, according to the newspaper. “All the hard graft of the last decade, necessary to recover from the last time Labour left the economy in a mess, would be reversed overnight.”

Johnson’s editorial comes after the U.K. economy unexpectedly stagnated in October, making it three straight months without growth for the first time since 2009 (see 11 a.m.). The Evening Standard’s editor George Osborne, who was chancellor of the exchequer when the Tory party rolled out its program of austerity, told readers on Monday he will be voting Conservative on Dec. 12.

Investors Turn to Politicians for Edge (12 p.m.)

With politics continuing to drive the markets above all else, hedge funds are turning to politicians, experts and government officials for wisdom.

Hedge fund manager Luke Newman, who manages about $7 billion in long-short equity strategies at Janus Henderson Investors, positioned his fund for a Conservative victory in the election after seeking advice from government officials and political experts. Aberdeen Standard Investments has been ramping up its use of political connoisseurs, and Nomura International Plc has an election night model it developed after commissioning private polling.