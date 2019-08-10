Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG): Poised For Long-Term Success?

Johnson Service Group PLC's (LON:JSG) announced its latest earnings update in March 2019, which indicated that the company benefited from a small tailwind, leading to a single-digit earnings growth of 5.5%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts predict Johnson Service Group's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts' outlook for the upcoming year seems buoyant, with earnings growing by a robust 12%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 18% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting UK£34m by 2022.

AIM:JSG Past and Future Earnings, August 10th 2019 More

Although it’s helpful to understand the growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial to determine the rate at which the earnings are growing every year, on average. The pro of this technique is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Johnson Service Group's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 7.6%. This means that, we can anticipate Johnson Service Group will grow its earnings by 7.6% every year for the next few years.

