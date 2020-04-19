What Is Johnson Service Group's (LON:JSG) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 55% in the last month alone, although it is still down 40% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 16% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Johnson Service Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Johnson Service Group has a P/E ratio of 14.79. The image below shows that Johnson Service Group has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the commercial services industry average (14.0).

Its P/E ratio suggests that Johnson Service Group shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Johnson Service Group increased earnings per share by an impressive 14% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 23% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Johnson Service Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Johnson Service Group has net debt worth 19% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Johnson Service Group's P/E Ratio

Johnson Service Group has a P/E of 14.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.5. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Johnson Service Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.6 to 14.8 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.