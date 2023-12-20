Johnson highlights bill protecting Ohioans from catalytic converter theft

Dec. 20—COLUMBUS — State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-14, last week announced the introduction and first hearing of Senate Bill 165, which he provided sponsor testimony for in the Senate Judiciary Committee. This bill takes steps to protect Ohioans from catalytic converter theft by cracking down on their illegal sale at scrap yards and related businesses.

"My office has heard from many constituents who have suffered from the theft of a catalytic converter from their vehicle, and I personally know several people who have experienced the same," said Johnson. "Hardworking Ohioans, especially those who depend upon a reliable vehicle in order to go to their jobs every day, need to be protected from this dastardly crime."

Senate Bill 165 would classify catalytic converters as "special purchase articles," requiring sellers to provide proof of ownership. It also empowers the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement to investigate and pursue cases of catalytic converter theft by expanding authority and creating an investigative task force within the Ohio Attorney General's office.