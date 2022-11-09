Johnson Holds On in Wisconsin in Key Republican Senate Victory

(Bloomberg) -- GOP Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has won a third term, CNN and NBC are projecting, defeating Democrat Mandela Barnes and handing Republicans a chance to take control of the 50-50 Senate.

Johnson campaigned on the nation’s soaring inflation, voter dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and rising crime rates. Johnson’s campaign and outside groups backing his re-election bid unleashed a flurry of TV ads in September and October that accused Barnes, Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, of being soft on crime. Democratic spending on ads defending Barnes caught up just weeks before Election Day.

Barnes campaigned on boosting Wisconsin’s manufacturing sector, middle-class tax relief and protections for abortion rights. The Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion reverted abortion policy in the Badger State to an 1849 law banning abortions except to save the life of the mother.

Johnson’s win is the third for a senator who has always run in years that favor his party, including in 2016 when former President Donald Trump narrowly won Wisconsin. Johnson’s approval ratings were dismal throughout the campaign, but his poll numbers began pulling up as campaigning headed into the fall.

Johnson has held increasingly controversial views that have included questioning the push for Covid-19 vaccinations and masking mandates and advocating unproven treatments for the virus that include gargling with mouthwash. He has called the Jan. 6, 2021 US Capitol attack a “false narrative.”

Johnson, who founded a plastic-sheeting company, never held elected office before he entered the Senate. He first won the seat in a close 2010 race against former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold, with Johnson spending $9 million of his own money on the campaign to win by 5 percentage points, powered in part by the conservative surge of the Tea Party movement. He and Feingold faced off again in 2016, and Johnson won 50% to 47%.

Johnson is a reliably conservative vote in the Senate and largely backed Trump’s agenda, including the 2017 tax-cut measure and the former president’s use of an emergency declaration to build a wall at the US border with Mexico.

