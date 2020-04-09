NYC Has Record Number of Deaths; Fauci Raises Hope: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, said the final death toll from the virus may be lower than earlier estimated. With the U.S. is on track to overtake Italy in fatalities, New York City reported a record 824 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Stocks rallied after the Federal Reserve acted to provide as much as $2.3 trillion in aid, even as huge numbers of Americans applied for jobless benefits.

Spain reported fewer deaths and is poised to extend a nationwide lockdown. Curbs are also likely to remain in Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to improve in intensive care. Tighter measures in Germany probably won’t be necessary, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Key Developments:

Global cases top 1.5 million; deaths pass 89,900: Johns HopkinsSpain, Italy to extend lockdowns amid persistent rise in casesCostly CT scans filling virus testing void for U.S. doctorsUBS, Credit Suisse will split payouts for 2019 into two installmentsSouth Korea’s CDC says virus may “reactivate” in cured patients

Turkey Aids Israel With Medical Gear (11:30 a.m. NY)

Turkey approved the sale of medical equipment on humanitarian grounds to Israel, including face masks, protective overalls and sterile gloves. Israel is expected to allow a similar shipment of Turkish aid to reach Palestinian authorities without delay, according to a senior Turkish official in Ankara.

Three planes from Israel are expected Thursday at an air base near Incirlik to pick the cargo, said the official, who asked not to be named discussing the sensitive issue. Turkey will donate medical aid for the Palestinians within the next few days, the official said.

Israeli authorities weren’t immediately available for comment on Thursday, which is a public holiday in the country.

Africa Has Chance to Contain Outbreak: WHO (10:40 a.m. NY)

Much of the African continent still has a chance to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said at its weekly Africa briefing. While a few African countries are experiencing a rapid increase in local transmissions, more than 30 nations can still prevent a larger outbreak by testing, contact tracing and isolating patients, the WHO said.

Merkel Says Tighter Measures Likely Unnecessary (9:56 a.m. NY)

Tighter measures to contain the coronavirus in Germany probably won’t be necessary as the slowing spread of the disease gives grounds for “cautious hope,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin on Thursday after a cabinet meeting.

GE Sees Cash Flow Keeping Pace Despite Hit to Earnings (9:28 a.m. NY)

General Electric Co. said its first-quarter cash flow will be in line with expectations even as the outbreak brings profit “materially below” its prior projection. GE withdrew its forecast for the full year.

Canada’s Curve May Be Flattening (9:17 a.m. NY)

Three weeks after the governments of Canada’s three most populous provinces told their 28.4 million residents to stay home, the measures appear to be working. The provinces, which have three-quarters of Canada’s people, have recorded just 1.2 deaths from Covid-19 per 100,000 residents. That compares with 32 for New York, 10 for Michigan and 6 for Washington.

Canada’s coronavirus case count has been increasing slower than most countries, said Theresa Tam, the nation’s chief public health officer. The number doubles every three to five days. The government expects between 22,580 to 31,850 cases by April 16, which could mean 500 to 700 total deaths, Tam said.

Morgan Stanley’s CEO Says He Had Virus, Now Recovered (9:10 a.m. NY)

Gorman told staff he contracted coronavirus and has since recovered. He had flu-like symptoms last month and tested positive, he said in a message to the bank’s employees. Gorman was never hospitalized, self-isolated in his home and has been cleared by his doctor.

Fed Announces Plan for Muni, Business Aid; Jobless Claims (8:43 a.m. NY)

The steps announced include starting programs to aid small and mid-sized businesses, as well as state and local governments.

A total of 6.61 million Americans filed jobless claims in the week ended April 4, according to Labor Department figures released Thursday. That exceeded a median forecast of 5.5 million.

Deaths in Sweden Increase Amid Relatively Relaxed Stance (8:41 a.m. NY)