Johnson & Johnson asked rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to probe clotting risks - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson had reached out to rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to join in an effort to study the risks of blood clots, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

AstraZeneca, which had been buffeted by similar blood-clotting concerns for weeks, agreed, while Pfizer Inc and Moderna executive declined, saying their vaccines appeared safe, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/2Q7E4Ho)

The U.S. federal health agencies had on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for at least a few days after six women under the age of 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

Last week, European regulators said they were reviewing rare blood clots in four recipients of the J&J shot in the United States, after which, the WSJ report said, the company began to reach out to other vaccine makers.

Pfizer and Moderna also objected because they did not see the need to duplicate the efforts of agencies and companies that were already looking for blood-clot cases and investigating the cause, according to the report.

The specific adverse event has not been reported by those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the companies had said.

J&J, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna were not immediately available for comments on the report.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • Do we know the cause of clotting with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

    Dr. Jen Ashton addresses the concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Mississippi dad suffers stroke after Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here’s what happened.

    The Ocean Springs man got the vaccine and went back to work. He fell out of his office chair an hour later, unable to talk or move his right side. Here’s more from his family.

  • Lilly asks FDA to not allow lone use of COVID-19 drug bamlanivimab

    The request made to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is not due to any new safety issues, but in response to the new variants in the country that could be resistant to bamlanivimab when used alone, the drugmaker said in a statement. Hospitals with bamlanivimab supply should now order etesevimab to pair with it, Lilly said. Earlier this week, Lilly revised its pact with the U.S. government to enable the supply of etesevimab to complement doses of bamlanivimab that the government had already purchased.

  • Coronavirus update: J&J vaccine pause remains, Oxford studies blood clots and COVID-19 vaccines

    Blood clot concerns lack context, experts say, putting pressure on federal agencies to unpause J&J vaccinations.

  • Fauci says pause on J&J COVID-19 shot should not prompt vaccine hesitancy

    Top U.S. health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying U.S. regulators' pause on Johnson & Johnson shots, following reports it can cause blood clotting, should boost confidence in the vaccines' safety. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under 50 developed rare blood clots after getting the shot. White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said that U.S. regulators' quick response to the clotting reports should give Americans more confidence, not less, that any shots they receive will be safe.

  • Fauci says he believes J&J vaccine will 'get back on track soon'

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease doctor, hopes U.S. regulators will make a quick decision to lift a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get that vaccine "back on track," he said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday. His comments come a day after a panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) delayed a vote on whether to resume the J&J shots for at least a week, until it had more data on the risk. The United States earlier this week decided to pause distribution of the J&J vaccine to investigate six cases of a rare brain blood clot linked with low platelet counts in the blood.

  • COVID-19 prevalence in England drops sharply in latest week - ONS

    LONDON (Reuters) -The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped sharply to its lowest level since September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday. "Our modelling suggests that the percentage of people testing positive in England decreased in the week ending 10 April 2021," the ONS said. The drop in prevalence in England followed a slight rise in estimated infections last week, as a sharp fall in cases which followed the start of England's third lockdown in January had levelled off in recent weeks.

  • Olympics: Australia must prepare for swimmers to miss out on COVID-19 vaccine - CEO

    Swimming Australia (SA) hopes its Olympic team will receive COVID-19 vaccines before the Tokyo Games but must prepare for the scenario that they miss out, the governing body's newly appointed Chief Executive said on Thursday. Australia has restricted the roll-out of its favoured AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 50 over blood clotting concerns, slowing the national vaccination programme further after the European Union blocked exports to the country.

  • If the US doesn't un-pause the J&J vaccine it will hit a key vaccination threshold almost 2 months later, analysts say

    Without the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the US would vaccinate 75% by September 17, according to an analysis from Airfinity.

  • U.S. parents begin to ask: Should my child get a COVID-19 shot?

    Tristen Sweeten, a 34-year-old nurse in Utah, hopes her three children will receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through its pediatric clinical trial. Angie Ankoma, a 45-year-old Black mother of four who works in philanthropy in Rhode Island, believes trials must include diverse populations and participated in one for a COVID-19 vaccine herself. Volunteering her kids for possible inclusion in Moderna’s trial was a tougher call.

  • CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine attracts rising interest

    German biotech firm CureVac said it has seen the number of requests for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine increase over the past few days, as concerns over rare side effects have hit some other coronavirus shots. Remarks made to Reuters by a CureVac spokesman on the growing interest on Thursday were underscored by Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas in an analyst call on fourth-quarter results. The European Union in November secured up to 405 million doses of CureVac's two-shot vaccine, which has yet to win regulatory approval, the company's only large supply contract so far.

  • Data shows most young adults are reluctant to take COVID-19 vaccine

    Some new data shows young adults, known as the "Gen Z" population, are reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and that's concerning to some doctors.

  • Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

    Five people were hospitalized after the Thursday night shooting, according to police, one with critical injuries. INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before killing himself in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings after a relative lull during the pandemic. Five people were hospitalized after the Thursday night shooting, according to police.

  • A cautionary tale: COVID infection after vaccination is rare but breakthroughs can happen. It happened to this man.

    The CDC says only 5,800 of the 75M Americans who have been fully vaccinated have contracted COVID-19. Carey Alexander Washington was one of them.

  • The CDC Shouldn’t Treat Racism as a Public-Health Crisis

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was founded in 1946 as the Communicable Disease Center, with a simple goal: prevent the spread of malaria. The mission soon expanded to all communicable diseases and, more recently, to areas — such as domestic violence, gun control, and vaping — that, while related to health, seem far afield from the agency’s primary purpose. Today the CDC describes its mission as protecting the nation from health threats both foreign and domestic. Now the agency appears to have expanded its mandate into progressive politics. In a recent statement, CDC director Rochelle Walensky asserts that there have been disproportionate numbers of COVD-19 cases and deaths in communities of color. She claims that the disparities were the result not of COVID-19 but rather of racism, which she labels a public-health crisis. Her statement echoes an American Medical Association policy recognizing racism as a public-health threat and similar declarations from 194 state and local government entities. But the director’s statement is inconsistent with the CDC’s current data that show little or no increased incidence of black COVID-19 deaths. At best it reflects outdated data documenting disparities that no longer exist. At worst, it reflects a political agenda in search of a justification. Whichever it is, it suggests that public-health officials, in this case the CDC, have become distracted from their core job. Currently, 60.8 percent of COVID-19 deaths are among whites, who account for 60.1 percent of the population. The ratio of percentage of deaths to population percentage is also essentially 1:1 for Hispanics. The ratio is increased for indigenous Americans (1.6) and slightly increased for black Americans (1.2), who are 14.6 percent of COVID-19 deaths and 12.5 percent of the population. Asian Americans, who have suffered racist attacks during the pandemic, account for 5.8 percent of the population but just 3.9 of COVID-19 deaths. The picture was different back in September 2020 when blacks accounted for 20.9 percent of COVID-19 deaths, 1.7 times their 12.5 percent of the population. The increased death rate among blacks was attributable to three factors: employment (black workers are only two-thirds as likely as white workers to be able to work from home); worse baseline health (27 percent of non-elderly black adults, ages 18 to 64, have underlying medical conditions that complicate COVID-19, compared with 21 percent of non-Hispanic whites and 20 percent of Hispanics); and where black people live (blacks are a higher percentage of the population in the areas where COVID-19 initially hit). When weighted to reflect where COVID-19 outbreaks occurred through September, blacks represented 15.4 percent of the population. What accounts for the decreased disparity and current near-parity in black and white COVID-19 deaths? Neither the types of jobs nor the underlying comorbidities of the black population have changed. What has changed is the geographic distribution of COVID-19. It has moved beyond the initial concentration in urban areas and the Northeast. Between September 2020 and now, when weighted to reflect where COVID-19 outbreaks have been occurring, the black percentage of the population dropped from 15.4 percent to just 13.1 percent. The ratio of black deaths to weighted population (14.6 / 13.1) is now just 1.1. In contrast, now that COVID-19 has spread more widely, the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among whites has risen from 51.1 percent in September to 60.8 percent today. It is whites who now appear to be disproportionately affected, with a death-to-weighted-population ratio of 1.5 — reflecting the older average age of whites when compared with that of other groups, making them more vulnerable to COVID-19, which disproportionately affects the elderly. If blacks are no longer disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, then purported racism cannot justify the agenda of the CDC director to study how racism and other social determinants affect health and to invest in minority communities to address disparities related to COVID-19 and other health conditions. Health disparities do exist. The causes include genetics, personal choices and preferences, and differing social norms and cultural factors. Racism, unfortunately, may play a role too, but why, in the middle of the biggest pandemic in over a hundred years, is the agency that is the nation’s primary bulwark against communicable diseases taking the lead on studying it? A multitude of other entities are better suited, especially since the CDC has already undermined its credibility by reflexively blaming racism for all health disparities, real and imagined. The CDC should stick to its primary mission.

  • China ramps up vaccination drive with free eggs, other goods

    China's success at controlling the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a population that has seemed almost reluctant to get vaccinated. After a slow start, China is now giving millions of shots a day. A top government doctor, Zhong Nanshan, has announced a June goal of vaccinating 560 million of the country’s 1.4 billion people.

  • Ontario’s record-breaking daily COVID-19 case numbers, positivity rate don't tell the whole story, doctor says

    All eyes are on daily COVID-19 case data, test positivity and the number of vaccine being administered as Canadians push through this third wave of the pandemic, but actually understanding what the data means is another important aspect of navigating COVID-19. On Tuesday, Ontario's test positivity exceeded a record 10 per cent for the first time, with 42,167 tests completed, going back down to 8.6 per cent on Wednesday, with 54,211 tests completed in the past 24 hours, and eight per cent on Thursday, with 65,559 test completed in the last day. New confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday totalled, up from 4,156 the day before. The seven-day average for cases in Ontario is currently 4,208.

  • AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has 'stronger link’ to blood clots, but benefits outweigh the risk to all ages, Health Canada urges

    Following the first reported case of a blood clot with low platelets after an individual in Quebec received the the COVISHIELD Serum Institute of India version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Health Canada still maintains that the vaccine is safe, even for all age groups. "We know that the risks of getting these side effects from the vaccine are very rare and we know that the risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and potentially experiencing serious health consequences, hospitalization or even death from the disease, are very real," Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser with Health Canada said at a press conference on Wednesday. "Health Canada wants to reassure people that the AstraZeneca vaccines continue to be safe and effective at protecting them against COVID-19 and that the benefits of immunization outweigh the risks."

  • ‘Worse than any war zone.’ Teacher’s killing reveals drug cartels’ growing NC footprint

    North Carolina is situated between between major population hubs on the East and West coasts and south Florida.

  • Pfizer CEO reveals vaccinated individuals will ‘likely’ need a booster shot in 12 months

    CEO Albert Bourla says the vaccine could also become an annual requirement