Johnson & Johnson has begun testing its vaccine in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old

Kelly McLaughlin
2 min read
A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine on March 9, 2021 in Athens, Ohio. Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Johnson & Johnson is expanding a clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine to include minors.

  • The next phase of the trials will include minors aged 12 years old to 17 years old.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have already started coronavirus vaccine trials with minors.

Johnson & Johnson has announced it is expanding a clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents aged 12 years old to 17 years old.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on adolescents, not just with the complications of the disease, but with their education, mental health, and wellbeing," said Paul Stoffels, vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, in a statement Friday. "It is vital that we develop vaccines for everyone, everywhere, to help combat the spread of the virus with the goal to return to everyday life."

The expansion of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trial is Phase 2a of the company's clinical trial.

The trial was previously included healthy adults aged 18 to 55, as well as 65 years old and older.

The vaccine will now be tested in teenagers aged 16 and 17 first, and then expand to minors as young as 12.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have already started trials with minors.

Companies leading the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine trials said earlier this week that their vaccine was highly effective in preventing COVID-19 infection in a late-stage trial for kids ages 12 to 15.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    France went into its third national lockdown on Wednesday, as President Emmanuel Macron tries to push back a new wave of COVID-19 infections.“Yes, the virus must be slowed down. We will also close down daycares, elementary, middle, and high schools for three weeks.”Macron added that a 7 p.m. curfew will be nationwide, and mandated work-from-home and social distancing measures.The lockdown comes as the country’s death toll nears 100,000.Daily infections have doubled since February to nearly 40,000 and intensive care units are at a breaking point.It's all a set-back for France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, and dampens hope for a swift economic recovery, in part, due to a sluggish vaccination rollout.The country’s program has been slowed by supply shortages, with just 12 percent of the population inoculated, but Macron on Wednesday also tried to offer hope.“If we organise ourselves in the next months, then we will see the end of the tunnel, and we will find our way back."Macron said the April lockdown and a swifter vaccination rollout would allow some businesses like museums and outdoor dining to slowly re-open by mid-May.