Johnson & Johnson will take control of plant that spoiled doses

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read

At the direction of the Department of Health and Human Services, Johnson & Johnson will take charge of the Baltimore contract plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, senior federal health officials told The New York Times. Johnson & Johnson confirmed the news Saturday night.

The doses were spoiled because of a mistake at a facility run by Emergent BioSolution, a manufacturing partner to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, which has also developed a COVID-19 vaccine, albeit one that has yet to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Workers at the plant accidentally mixed up the ingredients of the two shots, delaying future shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though reportedly not enough to force Johnson & Johnson to modify its goal of delivering 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May.

The error was caught and none of the contaminated doses made it out of the plant, but the Biden administration isn't taking anymore chances — production of the AstraZeneca vaccine will move to an alternative site, the company said in a statement. Read more at The Washington Post and The New York Times.

More stories from theweek.com
The Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers
10 shocking secrets of flight attendants
The female price of male pleasure

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson & Johnson takes control of COVID vaccine output at Baltimore plant with ruined doses

    Johnson & Johnson announced late Saturday that it's "assuming full responsibility" for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine at a Baltimore plant where 15 million doses were ruined last week. Of note: AstraZeneca said Saturday night it is in "full cooperation with the U.S. government" moving production from the facility, run by Emergent BioSolutions, which been producing both vaccines.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The Biden administration took the "extraordinary" step of intervening as officials were "worried" the error would "erode public confidence in the vaccines," notes the New York Times, which first reported the news Saturday.Driving the news: Both Bloomberg and Reuters report that the Department of Health and Human Services "facilitated" the move.J&J said in a statement that it's "adding dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and significantly increasing the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel to work with the company specialists already at Emergent."AstraZeneca, which has yet to receive FDA approval, said in a statement Saturday night it "will work with the U.S. Government to identify an alternative location."For the record: The plant has yet to receive authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for either vaccine and the error is unlikely to impact the U.S. government's acceleration of the vaccine rollout.President Biden is stepping up plans to enable every American adult to have access to a dose by May, but the mix-up underscores how manufacturing issues "could complicate the rollout," per Bloomberg.What to watch: J&J said in its statement it "expects to deliver nearly 100 million single-shot doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Government by the end of May."What they're saying: Emergent spokesperson Nina DeLorenzo told the Washington Post Saturday that the company had been told of AstraZeneca's relocation plans and would stop manufacturing the vaccine in "the next few days.""We are welcoming additional Johnson & Johnson personnel on-site at Bayview for their technical expertise and support," DeLorenzo added.Representatives for Emergent and the Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZeneca

    (Reuters) -The United States has put Johnson and Johnson in charge of a plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and has stopped British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc from using the facility, a senior health official said on Saturday. J&J said it was "assuming full responsibility" of the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, reiterating that it will deliver 100 million doses to the government by the end of May. The Department of Health & Human Services facilitated the move, the health official said in an email, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • 'Corrie' star Ruxandra Porojnicu has been told to 'go back to her own country' by online trolls

    Her character, Alina, is involved in a love triangle with beloved couple Tyrone and Fiz.

  • Worried about airport layovers during COVID-19? Here's what you can do to stay safe

    Direct flights are on the rise but some passengers still have to book connecting flights. Here's how to stay safe when spending hours at the airport.

  • UK drug regulators say the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite rising cases of rare blood clots possibly linked to the jab

    The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency reported 25 new cases of rare blood clots possibly linked to the vaccine on Thursday.

  • 'AstraZeneca? Non, merci' – sceptical Parisians decline offer of immediate Covid jabs

    Two Parisian municipal employees approach a middle-aged woman in a run-down district of the capital's eastern 20th arrondissement. "Good afternoon Madame, are you over 55? Would you like a vaccine?" "Which vaccine?" the woman asks, cocking an eyebrow. "AstraZeneca." "Non, merci." Paris town hall has launched an operation to convince residents in "popular districts" to get instant vaccinations in temporary centres by knocking on their doors or stopping them in the street, markets or parks. But the offer of a jab without the rigmarole of an appointment is proving an uphill struggle due to deep French distrust of AstraZeneca vaccine – the only one on offer in the "aller vers" (go towards) campaign.

  • U.S. administers 157.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 157,606,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 204,719,335 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said. According to the tally posted on April 1, the agency had administered 153,631,404 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 200,496,635 doses.

  • ‘The Suicide Squad’ Red Band Trailer Clocks All-Time Record Traffic In First Week, Beating ‘Mortal Kombat’

    Filmmaker James Gunn reported on Twitter that the first red band trailer for his upcoming The Suicide Squad movie hit a first-week record with over 150M views. That number beats the 116M first-week views of New Line’s Mortal Kombat, which recently held the record as the most-watched red band trailer. At the time of The Suicide Squad […]

  • Some at UNC-Chapel Hill are majoring in education, but not being licensed to teach

    Reshuffle of degree programs took away the option for some to go directly to the classroom after graduation.

  • Charlotte Hornets lose Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain; how long is he out?

    Hayward suffered injury versus Indiana Pacers

  • 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah pleaded not guilty to fraud after her previous hearing was delayed by fans flooding the call

    Shah has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

  • For CBS announcer Jim Nantz, Houston basketball nurtured his life and passion

    With Houston playing in the NCAA tournament Final Four, CBS announcer Jim Nantz looks at how the basketball program at his alma mater shaped his life.

  • Companies back moratorium on deep sea mining

    A long-running dispute over plans to start mining the ocean floor has suddenly flared up.

  • Kristi Noem's statement on pipes not being infrastructure sums up her party's confused reaction to Biden's plan

    South Dakota's Republican governor told Fox News she was shocked at how much in Biden's bill wasn't infrastructure - including water pipes.

  • 'Excited to get back to work': Sacramento venues, tourism officials prepare for return of indoor shows

    It's the announcement many local performers have been waiting for. State officials released new guidelines on Friday permitting live indoor events starting on April 15, under some conditions. "It's been pretty rough on everybody. You can't really plan on having all your jobs disappearing all at once," said Ira Skinner, a musician and booking agent for The Russ Room. "I'm excited to get back to work, for people to see the space. If it means everyone has to be vaccinated to do that, please go out and get the vaccine and come out and enjoy our venue." See more in the video above.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page will not return for season 2

    The British-Zimbabwean actor was a breakout star as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in season one of the hit Netflix series.

  • After 25 years on NASCAR TV and a Dale Earnhardt film, what’s next for Michael Waltrip?

    An exclusive Observer Q&A with former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip, touching on the response to “Blink of an Eye,” Bristol dirt racing, TV time, and what’s next.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • Watch: Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs hits buzzer beater to crush UCLA

    UCLA nearly shocked unbeaten Gonzaga in the Final Four, but Jalen Suggs made a 30-foot shot as time expired in overtime to give the Bulldogs a 93-90 victory.

  • Will Biden cancel student loan debt? As college costs spiral, here's what he's considering

    President Joe Biden has directed his education secretary to explore his authority to cancel student debt by executive order.