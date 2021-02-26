Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use. How is it different?

Katie Camero
·4 min read

Another coronavirus vaccine is one step closer to joining the fight against the pandemic in the U.S. — and this one only requires a single shot.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee of medical experts on Friday unanimously voted to recommended the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization after reviewing and discussing the latest clinical trial data, deciding that the benefits outweigh the risks.

It’s the third COVID-19 vaccine to be recommended for emergency use authorization in the United States, and could be the third to be fully authorized for use in people 18 and older if the FDA gives it the green light. That final decision could come as soon as this weekend.

The Friday vote comes after South Africa became the first country to start using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Feb. 17.

Unlike the authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that require two doses separated by about a month, the Johnson & Johnson shot requires only one dose. It also can be stored for three months at normal temperatures, easing distribution efforts and accelerating vaccination rates compared to the currently available vaccines that require ultra cold refrigeration.

An FDA “authorization” is not the same as an “approval.” The emergency use authorizations granted to Pfizer and Moderna allow the use of their still “unapproved” vaccines in emergency situations, such as a pandemic, for which “there are no adequate, approved and available alternatives.”

All products with an emergency authorization are required to be proven safe during clinical trials.

How does the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine work?

The Johnson & Johnson shot is a viral vector vaccine.

It works by delivering a harmless DNA virus called an adenovirus that has been genetically modified so it cannot make copies of itself in humans or cause disease — like a box that contains a user-friendly handbook on anything and everything coronavirus.

These types of viruses, when not manipulated by scientists, cause the common cold, “so they’re good for transporting things into humans,” the company said.

This modified virus carries specific instructions into our cells that teach them how to make the spike protein the novel coronavirus uses to infect people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Side effects after your second dose of COVID vaccine may be more intense. Here’s why

Our cells then display the spike proteins on their surfaces like a trophy on a pedestal, which the immune system doesn’t recognize. This triggers the production of coronavirus-fighting antibodies and primes the body to protect itself against the pathogen if it comes into contact with it.

This method is different from how the Pfizer and Moderna shots work. Instead of DNA, they insert mRNA — a molecule already found in the body — which stores directions that teach our cells to make copies of the coronavirus spike protein, sparking the creation of antibodies without the assistance of a separate harmless virus.

Viral vector vaccines cannot infect someone with the coronavirus or with the modified adenovirus. They also do not affect or interact with our DNA in any way.

How effective is Johnson & Johnson vaccine at preventing COVID-19?

The Phase 3 clinical trial, which included nearly 44,000 participants 18 years and older, found that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was overall 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in the lab as early as 14 days after getting jabbed.

In the U.S., the vaccine was about 72% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. However, that percentage dropped to 64% in South Africa, where a more contagious coronavirus variant has dominated all others. Still, the vaccine offered “similarly high” protection in both regions, including Brazil, where another more transmissible variant has emerged.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have efficacy rates of about 95%.

There were no deaths among those who received the vaccine; seven people who got a placebo died from COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson had said it plans to ship vaccines “immediately upon emergency use authorization, and deliver enough single-doses by the end of March to enable the vaccination of more than 20 million Americans.”

The company submitted a request for emergency use authorization on Feb. 4.

Side effects of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Immediate reactions to the shot 30 minutes post vaccination were “infrequent,” occurring in 0.02% of participants, while there were no reports of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions, immediately after getting jabbed.

The most common side effects were pain around the injection site (49%), headache (39%), fatigue (38%) and muscle aches (33%) — similar reactions but slightly less frequent than those from the Pfizer and Moderna shots. They were less common in adults older than 60 and generally resolved one to two days after vaccination.

Skin rashes, blood clots and tinnitus were reported in five, 15 and six vaccine recipients, respectively, within seven days after getting the shot. The company said these events are “possibly related to the vaccine,” but “data at this time are insufficient to determine a causal relationship between these events and the vaccine.”

There were “no specific safety concerns” among groups by age, race, ethnicity, medical comorbidities or prior coronavirus infection, according to the report.

Participants who were pregnant or were planning on becoming pregnant within three months of getting the vaccine were excluded from the study. Four individuals reported they became pregnant after receiving the shot; the company said it is collecting data on them.

Recommended Stories

  • CDC shares distribution and messaging advice on J&J vaccine

    On Friday, an FDA panel voted unanimously to clear the way for an emergency use authorization for the J&J vaccine.

  • Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated, not to cherry-pick the brand they receive

    A third coronavirus vaccine by Johnson & Johnson could be approved for emergency use by the FDA by Friday, accelerating the US vaccine rollout.

  • Regeneron to stop giving placebo in COVID-19 drug trial after 'clear efficacy'

    The cocktail, a combination of two antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, was authorized in November for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Independent Data Monitoring Committee found that both 1,200mg and 2,400mg doses of the cocktail had reduced the rate of hospitalization and deaths compared with placebo, according to the company. The panel has recommended that Regeneron should stop enrolling patients in the placebo group for its ongoing late-stage trial.

  • The Fine Art Of Being A Lazy Mom

    Before you think my laziness only applies to basic sustenance and grooming, I assure you it does not. I am especially lazy when it comes to their schooling.

  • Iran threatens to end deal with IAEA over U.S.-led push to criticise it

    Iran is threatening to end a deal struck with the U.N. nuclear watchdog last weekend temporarily salvaging much monitoring of its activities if the agency's board endorses a U.S.-led push to criticise Tehran next week, an Iranian position paper shows. Tehran this week scaled back cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, ending extra inspection measures introduced by its 2015 nuclear accord with major powers. Iran and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration are now locked in a standoff over who should move first to save the unravelling 2015 deal.

  • COVID isn’t spreading on NC college campuses now like it did last fall. Here’s why.

    Campuses haven’t seen the drastic spikes in daily case counts or large clusters, even after students rushed Franklin Street or threw large off-campus parties.

  • "Things are tenuous," U.S. CDC says as downward trend in COVID-19 cases stalls

    The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that a recent decline in COVID-19 cases may be stalling, a development she described as concerning while urging that safeguards to fight the virus remain in place. Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters the number of cases had been increasing for the past three days compared to the prior week and that declines in hospitalizations and deaths were also "potentially leveling off at still a very high number." Walensky painted a critical picture of the current state of the pandemic.

  • Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor feel very ‘confident’ about Eagles offense for 2021

    Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor are both feeling pretty confident about the Eagles offense for 2021

  • Moderna Misses Expectations But Remains Optimistic For Future Vaccine Rollout

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) saw its stock jump on Thursday despite mounting losses, after the COVID-19 vaccine-maker reported more than double the revenue Wall Street predicted. Moderna missed EPS expectations with revenue far surpassing analyst forecasts as the company first began to recognize revenue from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. The loss was simply a result of heavy investment to increase the production of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company has spent the past two months producing and shipping its much-awaited coronavirus vaccine but its fourth-quarter is merely the surface of its vaccine success. In 2021, Moderna plans to manufacture 600-700 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine but it should be able to expand its capacity to 1.4 billion doses in 2022 due to heavy capital investments, all of which should result in massive profits. Q4 and FY 2020 For the fourth quarter ended December 31, Moderna reported a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share, which was below Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. Moderna did bring in $570.75 billion in sales. That crushed the average estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet for $279.4 million and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 74.76%. Just one year ago, revenues amounted to $14.06 million but until its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine, the company had never brought an approved medicine to the market. Losses grew to 69 cents per share after a 37-cent per-share loss in the year-ago period, whereas analysts expected a 34-cent loss. Although a big portion of revenue still came from the grant received from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to advance its COVID vaccine, for the first time, Moderna had product sales, and they amounted to $199.87 million as the company began recognizing COVID vaccine sales in December. Although losses widened in 2020, Moderna's sales skyrocket to $803.4 million. Possible threat One of the biggest risks ahead for all vaccine makers is the prevalence of new coronavirus variants. To tackle this, Moderna is investigating two upgrades. The first is actually a third dose of vaccine that would increase neutralizing antibody levels to better fend off new strains. The second is a strain-specific upgraded version which has been moved into preclinical and phase 1 trials as of the end of January. Moderna is designing it to target the. If successful, the company should be able to quickly adapt it to protect against future strains, although it is designed to target the South African variation. Teenagers In early December, Moderna began a phase 2/3 trial of its COVID vaccine in young adults who are 12 to 17years old. The data will be reported in spring and should result in Emergency Use Authorization just in time for the back-to-school period in September. But as of last month, Moderna didn't have enough adolescent volunteers. Teens aren't at the greatest risk from serious COVID-19 complications but they play a role in the transmission of the virus, so their vaccination is another important element in containing the pandemic. 2021 The company expects $18.4 billion in full-year 2021 sales of its COVID vaccine. The figure is based on already inked advance purchase agreements but additional discussions are ongoing for both 2021 and 2022. That outlook shattered forecasts as analysts expected $11 billion. Furthermore, the company said it plans to make 700 million doses of its vaccine this year, while still working to bring that capacity up to 1 billion. In 2022, Moderna expects to be able to produce 1.4 billion doses. Chief Executive Stephane Bancel called 2020 a historic year for the company as it trailed Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) by a week in the U.S by gaining emergency use authorization. The vaccine is Moderna's first commercial product with 32 million doses having been administered in the U.S. to millions of people around the world. In 2020, Moderna went from knowing mRNA vaccines can be highly efficient it went to cash-flow generating commercial company that is helping save the world from the claws of an invisible enemy. The latest reported quarter ended a milestone year for the biotech company. 2020 was a year in which the world went dark but the pandemic helped Moderna shine as it provided us with a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel. Since the beginning of 2021, its shares gained 38.6%, greatly exceeding S&P 500's gain of 4.5%. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Moderna Misses Expectations But Things Are More Than Fine appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese EV Company Li Did Well Last Quarter, But Not Well EnoughBaidu Is Determined To Show It Has More To Offer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • On which mode of transport are you most likely to catch Covid?

    If you’re hoping to travel (either abroad or domestically) this summer, you may be pondering the best way to actually get to your holiday destination of choice. Transport safety has always been a big question, but since the pandemic, a new element has been added to this – what risk of infection do you expose yourself to aboard each one? While there hasn’t been a definitive answer to the question, it is possible to look into the main forms – cars, planes, trains, coaches and cruise ships – and weigh the pros and cons of each, which we have done below. Planes Evidence suggests that the airborne spread of Covid is a greater danger than surface contact (or fomite transmission). The virus is thought to most often spread through small droplets, called aerosols, being sprayed into the air, and many of the rules brought in around transport have been in response to this, the most obvious being mask wearing. This is a major point in favour of the safety of aeroplanes, where high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters are used to clear and replace the air onboard regularly, removing over 99.97 per cent of bacteria and viruses. A study published last October by the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health’s Aviation Public Health Initiative said the resulting air was cleaner than in offices or shopping centres. “Contaminants released in such events [coughing or sneezing] are fully flushed from the cabin in as little as two to five minutes, as opposed to some six hours in a commercial or retail space,” said the report. An over-reliance on these filters can be an issue, however. The study also called for the reduction of passenger numbers onboard, and while many airlines initially started blocking middle seats at the start of the pandemic, few are continuing to do so, instead relying on HEPA filters and masks to keep passengers safe from potentially infected neighbours. A study last year from Dr. Arnold Barnett, professor of statistics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, found that “the risk of contracting Covid-19 from a nearby passenger is about 1 in 4,300,” on US jet aircraft – this fell to one in 7,700 if middle seats were blocked. It is thought that infected people send viral particles into the air at a faster rate than plane systems flush them out, so if you are sat close to someone infected, you still risk catching the virus from them. Despite this, most experts agree flying itself isn’t very dangerous – a study by the US Transportation Command last October found that with just filters and mask-wearing in place, the risk of exposure to Covid is “very low” and cited that at that time, only “44 documented cases of suspected Covid transmission” had happened onboard an aircraft, and “virtually all of them were in the early months of the pandemic before masks and revised safety protocols came into existence.” It’s what happens when the plane isn’t in the air that poses the most risk. The same Harvard study strongly recommended strict distancing during boarding and disembarkation, due to the risk of infection. Thankfully, most airlines have heeded this, implementing staggered systems. The airport is also a risk factor. “Air travel requires spending time in security lines and airport terminals,” states the CDC website, which “can bring you in close contact with other people and frequently touched surfaces”. Airports have implemented enhanced cleaning procedures in response to this and made hand sanitiser widely available, but in the case of the latter you are relying on other people making use of this. How to stay safe while flying Use hand sanitiser regularly Avoid high-touch or high-traffic areas Maintain social distance while queuing, for instance during boarding and disembarkation Wear a mask Cars Ask what form of transport you’re least likely to catch Covid in, and surely a car would spring to most people’s minds – it is a travelling isolation unit after all. This is true in a sense; travelling by car allows you to control exactly who you travel with. However, unless you are travelling solo, it is very much possible to catch Covid in a car. A few risks are associated with car travel. The first is other passengers. To avoid catching Covid from an infected person, you need to maintain a distance of six feet, something impossible to do in a car – if a member of your travel party starts coughing, you won’t be able to move to a different carriage. The amount of independence driving allows is another factor. Forms of mass transport are rigorously and regularly disinfected by trained employees, while drivers may be slightly more lax in their standards. For reference, the steering wheel and nearby controls, gearstick, handbrake, door handles, radio controls, elbow rests, seat position controls, door frames and exterior door handles should all be disinfected after use. If you’re in a rental car, thoughts of the other drivers who’ve gone before you may also be a concern. Major companies, such as Avis, Enterprise, and Hertz, have all been adhering to enhanced cleaning and social distancing guidelines upon check-in during the pandemic. The absence of an eagle-eyed conductor or air steward may also make passengers more comfortable taking off their masks while inside your car, though wearing one may not stop you catching the virus: an early NEJM study in March 2020 reported on a Thai taxi driver who fell ill and tested positive for the coronavirus after driving some tourists who had been coughing, but also wearing masks. Stops are the final major risk factor associated with cars. On a train, coach or flight, you aren’t responsible for refuelling. Yet if you run low on petrol while driving, you’ll have to pull into a service station, pick up a petrol pump that has potentially been handled by thousands before you, and possibly head into an enclosed building (in which there will other people) to pay. The risk of this proved so high that last September the UK Government started issuing warnings to motorists, advising them to avoid the viral hotspots. How to stay safe while driving Keep the windows open Make sure the car air system is set to take in outside air instead of recycling it Wear face masks Disinfect the car – particularly high-touch areas – regularly Avoid petrol or service stations Only travel with the same group of people (for instance, not your old school chums one week, then your granny and her knitting circle the next) Coaches Not as much research has been done on the statistical risk of Covid transmission on coaches, but many companies have conducted risk assessment and made changes in order to keep passengers safe. National Express, for instance, has introduced pre-boarding temperature screenings, enhanced cleaning, ‘fogging’ (aerosol-based disinfection with an antiviral solution), reduced passenger numbers by half and requires mask-wearing from passengers while at stations and while onboard. Many coaches also have HVAC (heating, ventilating and air-conditioning) systems similar to those on trains, and are also able to open their windows to enhance ventilation. A study of a bus in China found that a Covid-carrying passenger was able to infect many other passengers, but those seated near windows and doors were at far less risk of transmission. Passengers onboard also weren’t wearing masks – all coaches now require this, and many have blocked non-window seats to passengers. Filters that remove viruses from the air and can be retrofitted onto air conditioning units are also available – National Express is one such company who uses these. Shorter journeys – especially those under 15 minutes – decrease the risk of transmission, which is something else to consider if travelling by road (both by coach or car), which can be slower. The drive from London to Manchester, for instance, is roughly two hours longer than going by train. How to stay safe on coaches: Reduce journey time Wear a mask Choose a window seat, or a seat close to a door Check if an antiviral filter has been installed Trains There are conflicting reports around the safety of trains during a pandemic. Research published in BMC Infectious Diseases in 2011 found that those using public transport during flu outbreaks were up to six times more likely to pick up an acute respiratory infection. Despite this, many reports have found public transport (including trains) to not be responsible for Covid outbreaks. A Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) study carried out in August last year found that the risk of Covid-19 infection at the time was less than 0.01 per cent on an average train journey. Analysis, done in response to concerns that the public might be assuming roads were safer than rail, showed the risk of contracting Covid-19 while travelling by train was about 1 in 11,000 journeys. This was based on an hour-long train journey in a carriage with no social distancing or face coverings. The report also showed that this risk was more than halved if passengers wore a face covering, which has been mandatory on trains since last July, apart from people who are exempt. A survey of transportation agencies conducted by The New York Times last August found that in countries where the pandemic had ebbed, train and tube travel had rebounded in large numbers with “no notable superspreader events” occurring as a result. In Tokyo, no infection clusters last year were found to be linked to the city’s rail lines, despite diligent contact tracing. This was also the case in Paris, after a tracing was done on 386 viral clusters between early May and mid-July. A study of Austria’s coronavirus clusters in April and May similarly came back unrelated to public transport. Measures put in place by rail authorities were named as the reason behind this, with fewer rail users, mask-wearing, and good ventilation all now largely enforced on trains. Limiting passengers is particularly key in reducing the risk of catching Covid on board. Research conducted by the University of Southampton last year found that train users could be infected if sitting within 2.5 metres of someone carrying Covid on a two-hour journey. Journey time affected this: a journey time of one hour only required a one metre distance to avoid infection. The analysis covered the spread of the virus between December 19 and March 6, 2020 and found that an average of 0.32 per cent of passengers sitting within three seats across and five in front or behind an infected person caught the disease. Passengers travelling in seats adjacent to a sufferer had the highest chance of being infected, at 3.5 per cent. The transmission rate for those on the same row was 1.5 per cent. How to stay safe on the train Limit journey times Try to keep one metre between yourself and other passengers Wear a mask Keep windows open Cruises Cruises garnered a terrible reputation at the beginning of the pandemic, when in February 2020 an outbreak on the Diamond Princess made cruising a poster child for catching Covid. Since then, cruise ships have been grounded, and the stance of the CDC throughout the majority of last year was that cruise ships were a greater risk for Covid-19 transmission than other settings, stating that “cruise ship conditions amplify an already highly transmissible disease”. Some ocean cruise ships hold thousands of passengers. They use shared facilities like public toilets (outside of those in their cabins), restaurants, casinos and entertainment areas. As such, the risk of passing on an infectious disease isn’t inconsiderable. As the CDC puts it, “high population density onboard ships, which are typically more densely populated than cities or most other living situations,” is a huge contributing factor to fast viral spread. Reducing passenger numbers doesn’t often help either, due to the frequent need for crew members to live and work in close quarters. On the flip side, this means that cruise ships are generally well-prepared for such instances, with far more comprehensive medical facilities than you would find in a hotel or on a ferry, for instance. Ships also have to maintain a medical crew able to diagnose, care for and evacuate sick patients, if necessary. And outbreak prevention and response protocols have been standard practice on cruise ships far longer than Covid has been around. This doesn’t change the perception of the risk involved in cruise travel, sadly, and many large cruise ships are still out of operation. Generally, smaller cruise ships in areas where Covid rates are very low have been less problematic. Last year, Germany and Italy allowed cruising to slowly return as Covid cases fell: for instance, MSC Cruises resumed sailing in Europe in August, with solely European guests, and no outbreaks occurred. The company screened passengers with health questionnaires, temperature screens and a pre-boarding Covid-19 swab test, with no one allowed to board until they cleared all three tests. Guests were only allowed out at ports with an MSC guide on a pre-approved excursion, and if anyone broke the rules while out, they were not allowed back onboard. How to stay safe on a cruise Choose a smaller ship Travel in an area with a low-Covid rate Choose a company with rigorous passenger screening As for what the public thinks, in a recent survey by Telegraph Travel, the majority of respondents felt planes were the safest mode of transport, compared to trains, coaches and cruises. Trains came second, cruises third, and coaches, perhaps unfairly, last.

  • 'Things are tenuous' as COVID cases rise -CDC

    “We at the CDC consider this a very concerning shift in the trajectory.” The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said that the number of COVID-19 cases had been increasing for the past three days compared to the prior week, a development she described as concerning while urging Americans to remain vigilant. "Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions. Cases, hospital admissions, and deaths all remain very high and the recent shift in the pandemic must be taken extremely seriously." Dr. Rochelle Walensky also said that declines in hospitalizations and deaths were (quote) "potentially leveling off at still a very high number." States and cities have been gradually lifting restrictions in recent weeks. New York City has reopened some indoor dining and Massachusetts plans to remove limits on restaurant capacity starting in March. Montana, Iowa and North Dakota no longer have mask requirements.Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser on the White House's COVID-19 response team, urged companies on Friday to help fight the pandemic. "We are asking businesses to amplify CDC messages about masking and vaccinations on their products, properties and web sites.” Ford and Gap were producing and donating millions of masks, he said, while Best Buy, Target and Dollar General were giving workers paid time off or compensating them to get vaccinated.The White House is working on a broad campaign to educate Americans about the vaccines as it seeks to bring the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people in the U.S. under control.President Joe Biden this week voiced concerns that supply of vaccines later this spring would outstrip demand because of vaccine hesitancy.

  • Ex-House Speaker John Boehner, recording memoir's audio, gives Ted Cruz some colorful advice

    "You know, yesterday, John Boehner made some news. He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible," Ted Cruz told the CPAC crowd.

  • Billie Eilish doc follows singer's meteoric ascent

    During much of Billie Eilish's meteoric ascent, filmmaker R.J. Cutler was trailing the popstar for a whole year. Now that footage is a documentary that Cutler describes as a whole feast. (Feb. 26)

  • Musk Says He Hopes Rumors He’s in the SEC’s DOGE House Are True

    Should the rumor be true, evidence of the CEO's DOGE boosting won't be hard to find.

  • Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Likely To Get EU Approval Early March: Bloomberg

    The European Medical Agency (EMA) is reportedly set to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) coronavirus vaccine on March 11, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission said deliveries of the J&J shot are expected to begin in early April, thus bolstering the supplies over the second and third quarters. The EU inked a purchase deal with JNJ to supply doses for 200 million people, with an option for an additional 200 million. The EU official also said that the agency is in talks with Russian authorities on the Sputnik V vaccine and may receive data soon to begin a rolling review process. The EMA is also carrying out a rolling review of the CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) and Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) shots. The European Commission has agreed to purchase 225 million CureVac shots and 100 million doses from Novavax. On Wednesday, the FDA backed the JNJ’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, which protected from the infection after receiving the vaccine. The FDA Adcom meeting to review JNJ’s shot is scheduled today. Price Action: JNJ shares are up by 0.28% at $163.21, NVAX shares are down 1.4% at $218.4, and CVAC shares are up 1.5% at $94.36 in the premarket session on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaModerna Raises 2021 Base COVID-19 Vaccine Production Plan To 700M DosesModerna To Test New COVID-19 Vaccine Targeting South Africa Strain© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mike Smith makes 32 saves, Oilers beat Canucks 3-0

    Mike Smith made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season and 41st overall as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Thursday night. “Shutouts are hard to get, especially now with how many power plays there are," Smith said. Alex Chiasson and Jesse Puljujarvi had power-play goals to help the Oilers win their fifth straight and improve to 14-8-0.

  • U.S. aims to return to U.N. rights body, shield Israel

    U.S. President Joseph Biden's new administration said on Wednesday it would continue its international re-engagement by seeking election to the U.N. Human Rights Council where it will press to eliminate a "disproportionate focus" on ally Israel. Under former President Donald Trump's more isolationist approach, Washington quit the council in 2018 but the Biden government has already returned as an observer. "I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council by video.

  • Three held on suspicion of supplying bomb that killed Malta journalist

    Three men suspected of having supplied the bomb which killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 were arrested on Tuesday, police said. Their arrest came as a man accused of carrying out the killing agreed to a plea deal, accepting his responsibility for the assassination in return for a reduced, 15-year jail term instead of possible life behind bars. A legal source said Vince Muscat had provided police with vital information about the case, which has shone a spotlight on corruption in the European Union's smallest country.

  • Philippines' Duterte says still undecided on future of U.S. troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has not made a decision yet on the future of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, leaving the fate of the pact hanging in the balance. Duterte has said the United States should pay more if it wants to maintain the VFA, which he unilaterally cancelled last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. "I have not yet decided on what to do, to abrogate or renew," Duterte said in a late-night televised address on Wednesday.

  • One Columbia touting COVID safety campaign to help end arts ‘intermission’

    The arts and culture community has been particularly hampered by the global pandemic, with scores of performances canceled or altered in the last year.