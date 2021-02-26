Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use. How is it different?

Katie Camero
·4 min read

Another coronavirus vaccine is one step closer to joining the fight against the pandemic in the U.S. — and this one only requires a single shot.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee of medical experts on Friday recommended the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization after reviewing and discussing the latest clinical trial data, deciding that the benefits outweigh the risks.

It’s the third COVID-19 vaccine to be recommended for emergency use authorization in the United States, and could be the third to be fully authorized for use in people 18 and older if the FDA gives it the green light. That final decision could come as soon as this weekend.

The Friday vote comes after South Africa became the first country to start using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Feb. 17.

Unlike the authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that require two doses separated by about a month, the Johnson & Johnson shot requires only one dose. It also can be stored for three months at normal temperatures, easing distribution efforts and accelerating vaccination rates compared to the currently available vaccines that require ultra cold refrigeration.

An FDA “authorization” is not the same as an “approval.” The emergency use authorizations granted to Pfizer and Moderna allow the use of their still “unapproved” vaccines in emergency situations, such as a pandemic, for which “there are no adequate, approved and available alternatives.”

All products with an emergency authorization are required to be proven safe during clinical trials.

How does the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine work?

The Johnson & Johnson shot is a viral vector vaccine.

It works by delivering a harmless DNA virus called an adenovirus that has been genetically modified so it cannot make copies of itself in humans or cause disease — like a box that contains a user-friendly handbook on anything and everything coronavirus.

These types of viruses, when not manipulated by scientists, cause the common cold, “so they’re good for transporting things into humans,” the company said.

This modified virus carries specific instructions into our cells that teach them how to make the spike protein the novel coronavirus uses to infect people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Side effects after your second dose of COVID vaccine may be more intense. Here’s why

Our cells then display the spike proteins on their surfaces like a trophy on a pedestal, which the immune system doesn’t recognize. This triggers the production of coronavirus-fighting antibodies and primes the body to protect itself against the pathogen if it comes into contact with it.

This method is different from how the Pfizer and Moderna shots work. Instead of DNA, they insert mRNA — a molecule already found in the body — which stores directions that teach our cells to make copies of the coronavirus spike protein, sparking the creation of antibodies without the assistance of a separate harmless virus.

Viral vector vaccines cannot infect someone with the coronavirus or with the modified adenovirus. They also do not affect or interact with our DNA in any way.

How effective is Johnson & Johnson vaccine at preventing COVID-19?

The Phase 3 clinical trial, which included nearly 44,000 participants 18 years and older, found that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was overall 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in the lab as early as 14 days after getting jabbed.

In the U.S., the vaccine was about 72% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. However, that percentage dropped to 64% in South Africa, where a more contagious coronavirus variant has dominated all others. Still, the vaccine offered “similarly high” protection in both regions, including Brazil, where another more transmissible variant has emerged.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have efficacy rates of about 95%.

There were no deaths among those who received the vaccine; seven people who got a placebo died from COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson had said it plans to ship vaccines “immediately upon emergency use authorization, and deliver enough single-doses by the end of March to enable the vaccination of more than 20 million Americans.”

The company submitted a request for emergency use authorization on Feb. 4.

Side effects of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Immediate reactions to the shot 30 minutes post vaccination were “infrequent,” occurring in 0.02% of participants, while there were no reports of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions, immediately after getting jabbed.

The most common side effects were pain around the injection site (49%), headache (39%), fatigue (38%) and muscle aches (33%) — similar reactions but slightly less frequent than those from the Pfizer and Moderna shots. They were less common in adults older than 60 and generally resolved one to two days after vaccination.

Skin rashes, blood clots and tinnitus were reported in five, 15 and six vaccine recipients, respectively, within seven days after getting the shot. The company said these events are “possibly related to the vaccine,” but “data at this time are insufficient to determine a causal relationship between these events and the vaccine.”

There were “no specific safety concerns” among groups by age, race, ethnicity, medical comorbidities or prior coronavirus infection, according to the report.

Participants who were pregnant or were planning on becoming pregnant within three months of getting the vaccine were excluded from the study. Four individuals reported they became pregnant after receiving the shot; the company said it is collecting data on them.

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled

    At the White House COVID response team briefing Friday, top U.S. health officials warned that recent progress in declining case numbers appears to have stalled and that restrictions shouldn’t be eased until the U.S. baseline is much lower. Fauci said he wants to see where the numbers go in the next week or so before advising people to loosen restrictions. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, agreed.

  • J&J single-dose COVID-19 vaccine recommended for emergency use

    J&J's vaccine recommended for emergency use authorization by independent experts. FDA will make a decision this weekend.Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is one step closer to emergency use authorization (EAU) after an independent panel voted Friday to recommend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issue the EUA.

  • 11-Year-Old Girl Returns Home to Find Both Parents, Who Had Contracted COVID, Dead

    "To lose both parents at one time you know for an 11-year-old, it's really tragic," a neighbor of the family said, describing the parents as "just the nicest people"

  • Prince Harry knew he and Meghan Markle had something 'pretty special' by their second date. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    The couple's royal love story began in 2016 when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: J&J vaccine, indoor gyms, mammograms & more

    Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • California Getting 380,000 Doses Of One-Shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Next Week, Says Gov. Gavin Newsom

    On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state will receive a large shipment of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. “The three-week preview we that were given by the Biden Administration: 380,300 next week, the week after and the week after. So it’s consistent,” said the governor. “By the way, they update […]

  • Moderna Misses Expectations But Remains Optimistic For Future Vaccine Rollout

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) saw its stock jump on Thursday despite mounting losses, after the COVID-19 vaccine-maker reported more than double the revenue Wall Street predicted. Moderna missed EPS expectations with revenue far surpassing analyst forecasts as the company first began to recognize revenue from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. The loss was simply a result of heavy investment to increase the production of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company has spent the past two months producing and shipping its much-awaited coronavirus vaccine but its fourth-quarter is merely the surface of its vaccine success. In 2021, Moderna plans to manufacture 600-700 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine but it should be able to expand its capacity to 1.4 billion doses in 2022 due to heavy capital investments, all of which should result in massive profits. Q4 and FY 2020 For the fourth quarter ended December 31, Moderna reported a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share, which was below Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. Moderna did bring in $570.75 billion in sales. That crushed the average estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet for $279.4 million and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 74.76%. Just one year ago, revenues amounted to $14.06 million but until its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine, the company had never brought an approved medicine to the market. Losses grew to 69 cents per share after a 37-cent per-share loss in the year-ago period, whereas analysts expected a 34-cent loss. Although a big portion of revenue still came from the grant received from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to advance its COVID vaccine, for the first time, Moderna had product sales, and they amounted to $199.87 million as the company began recognizing COVID vaccine sales in December. Although losses widened in 2020, Moderna's sales skyrocket to $803.4 million. Possible threat One of the biggest risks ahead for all vaccine makers is the prevalence of new coronavirus variants. To tackle this, Moderna is investigating two upgrades. The first is actually a third dose of vaccine that would increase neutralizing antibody levels to better fend off new strains. The second is a strain-specific upgraded version which has been moved into preclinical and phase 1 trials as of the end of January. Moderna is designing it to target the. If successful, the company should be able to quickly adapt it to protect against future strains, although it is designed to target the South African variation. Teenagers In early December, Moderna began a phase 2/3 trial of its COVID vaccine in young adults who are 12 to 17years old. The data will be reported in spring and should result in Emergency Use Authorization just in time for the back-to-school period in September. But as of last month, Moderna didn't have enough adolescent volunteers. Teens aren't at the greatest risk from serious COVID-19 complications but they play a role in the transmission of the virus, so their vaccination is another important element in containing the pandemic. 2021 The company expects $18.4 billion in full-year 2021 sales of its COVID vaccine. The figure is based on already inked advance purchase agreements but additional discussions are ongoing for both 2021 and 2022. That outlook shattered forecasts as analysts expected $11 billion. Furthermore, the company said it plans to make 700 million doses of its vaccine this year, while still working to bring that capacity up to 1 billion. In 2022, Moderna expects to be able to produce 1.4 billion doses. Chief Executive Stephane Bancel called 2020 a historic year for the company as it trailed Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) by a week in the U.S by gaining emergency use authorization. The vaccine is Moderna's first commercial product with 32 million doses having been administered in the U.S. to millions of people around the world. In 2020, Moderna went from knowing mRNA vaccines can be highly efficient it went to cash-flow generating commercial company that is helping save the world from the claws of an invisible enemy. The latest reported quarter ended a milestone year for the biotech company. 2020 was a year in which the world went dark but the pandemic helped Moderna shine as it provided us with a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel. Since the beginning of 2021, its shares gained 38.6%, greatly exceeding S&P 500's gain of 4.5%. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Moderna Misses Expectations But Things Are More Than Fine appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese EV Company Li Did Well Last Quarter, But Not Well EnoughBaidu Is Determined To Show It Has More To Offer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • "Things are tenuous," U.S. CDC says as downward trend in COVID-19 cases stalls

    The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that a recent decline in COVID-19 cases may be stalling, a development she described as concerning while urging that safeguards to fight the virus remain in place. Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters the number of cases had been increasing for the past three days compared to the prior week and that declines in hospitalizations and deaths were also "potentially leveling off at still a very high number." Walensky painted a critical picture of the current state of the pandemic.

  • CDC shares distribution and messaging advice on J&J vaccine

    On Friday, an FDA panel voted unanimously to clear the way for an emergency use authorization for the J&J vaccine.

  • Biden: U.S. Has Rapid Rollout Plan for J&J Vaccine If Approved

    Feb.25 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;says the federal. government will distribute&nbsp;Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine as fast as the company can produce it, if the shot is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. “If the FDA approves the use of this new vaccine, we have a plan to roll it out as quickly as Johnson & Johnson can make it,” Biden said Thursday.

  • Stream Billie Eilish's 'The World's a Little Blurry' Live Premiere Event

    The event, hosted by Zane Lowe, will include exclusive performances, an interview with the documentary's director R.J. Cutler, and a conversation with Eilish.

  • Keith Urban Explains Why Nicole Kidman Was "Whacked" by an Audience Member at the Opera

    Nicole Kidman hit? By an audience member? At an opera house? Read on for an explanation from Keith Urban on this bizarre story.

  • Malaysia's Ambank to pay government $700 million in 1MDB-linked settlement

    Malaysian banking group AMMB Holdings Berhad (AmBank) will pay 2.83 billion ringgit ($699 million) to the government to settle claims related to a multi-billion-dollar financial scandal at state fund 1MDB, the finance ministry said on Friday. An AmBank spokesman had no immediate comment. AmBank Group has been under scrutiny over its role in the alleged theft of $4.5 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state fund former prime minister Najib Razak set up in 2009.

  • Former SNP minister demands release of Salmond documents and says Sturgeon must go if they show conspiracy

    A former SNP minister has called for secret documents about the Alex Salmond affair to be made public and said Nicola Sturgeon should resign if they prove allegations of a conspiracy. Alex Neil, an MSP who held senior cabinet posts in Edinburgh under both Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon, called for transparency from both the Scottish Government and the Crown Office, which have both been criticised for withholding evidence. Mr Salmond has alleged that senior figures in the SNP, including Ms Sturgeon’s husband and her chief of staff, conspired against him by using sexual assault allegations to attempt to ruin his political career and potentially imprison him. Ms Sturgeon has said claims of a conspiracy involving not only the SNP but the prosecution service and other public bodies are ridiculous.

  • The Queen: people who refuse vaccine should think of others, rather than themselves

    The Queen has said people who refuse the coronavirus vaccine "ought to think about other people rather than themselves". In her first comments on the subject, Her Majesty said it was important that people were "protected" by the vaccine. Speaking to the senior responsible officers overseeing the delivery of the vaccine across all four UK nations, she said that her own immunisation, administered at Windsor Castle in January, was “very quick,” adding: “It didn’t hurt at all.” She added: “Once you've had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you're protected, which is I think very important. “And I think the other thing is that it is obviously difficult for people if they've never had a vaccine… but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves." The vaccine rollout has been beset by hesitancy, largely among black ethnic minority communities, of whom just 72 per cent are willing to have the jab. Nadhim Zahawi, the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine deployment minister said the Government rollout was battling a “tsunami” of vaccine misinformation. Royal sources said it was the Queen's “passionately held belief” that everyone should take part in the programme. Her comments were described as an "incredibly important vote of confidence” in the campaign. They are reminiscent of her decision in 1957, to let it be known that Prince Charles and Princess Anne had been given the polio vaccine in order to counter public fears. The Queen also intervened in the debate over Scottish independence, urging her subjects to “think carefully” before voting in the 2014 referendum. The Royal Family has taken an increasingly prominent role in publicising the campaign, returning to public engagements for the first time this year in order to visit vaccination hubs and speak to NHS staff and volunteers. Senior royals are said to be “very engaged” with the programme and aware of the lower rate of vaccine uptake among ethnic minority communities, a concern highlighted by the Prince of Wales, patron of the British Asian Trust, in a webinar last week. The Queen, speaking in 2020:

  • Craigslist Find: 1981 Chevy Corvette

    This C3 is listed as a barn find survivor…

  • 11 Modernist Homes for Sale in the U.S.

    From Santa Fe, New Mexico, to New Hope, Pennsylvania, these homes display an expressive use of materials to maximize the structures characterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Gang clashes result in Ecuador's deadliest prison riots ever

    Ecuador experienced its deadliest prison riots ever this week when seemingly coordinated fights broke out in facilities in three different cities, leaving 79 inmates dead as of Wednesday and exposing the limited control that authorities have over people behind bars. Hundreds of police officers and military personnel converged on the prisons after the unrest began Monday night in the maximum-security wings as rival gangs fought for leadership. President Lenín Moreno, whose term ends in May, on Wednesday said he will ask other South American countries for help to tackle the crisis in Ecuador's prisons and acknowledged the system is deficient and lacks financial resources.

  • No breakthrough at UK-EU talks, says Northern Ireland's Foster

    There was no breakthrough at a "hugely disappointing" meeting between the European Commission and the British government on Wednesday over post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland, the region's first minister, Arlene Foster, said on Wednesday. The British government is demanding concessions from the European Union to minimise disruption in trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that have emerged since Britain left the bloc's trading orbit in January.

  • Three held on suspicion of supplying bomb that killed Malta journalist

    Three men suspected of having supplied the bomb which killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 were arrested on Tuesday, police said. Their arrest came as a man accused of carrying out the killing agreed to a plea deal, accepting his responsibility for the assassination in return for a reduced, 15-year jail term instead of possible life behind bars. A legal source said Vince Muscat had provided police with vital information about the case, which has shone a spotlight on corruption in the European Union's smallest country.