Johnson & Johnson had a very bad week - but fears of negative reactions and blood clots are likely overblown

Aria Bendix
·6 min read
johnson &amp; johnson vaccine
Nurse Elizabeth Johnson administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Melissa Mendez in Reading, Pennsylvania. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine rollout hit several unfortunate snags this week - some far worse than others.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that 62 million of the company's vaccine doses must be checked for contamination, following an error at a Maryland manufacturing plant that already ruined 15 million doses. The plant's workers accidentally mixed up some vaccine ingredients last month.

Then a vaccination site in Colorado, three sites in North Carolina, and one in Georgia all temporarily stopped administering Johnson & Johnson's shot after about 45 people in total experienced minor adverse reactions involving nausea, dizziness, fainting, or lightheadedness.

To top it off, European regulators announced Friday that they are investigating Johnson & Johnson's shot for links to unusual blood clotting after four blood-clot cases, including one death, were reported among vaccine recipients.

The timing of these developments was unfortunate, experts said, but there's no reason to doubt the shot's safety yet.

"You don't want to be fueling unnecessary worries about the safety of vaccines when you're still seeing an enormous outbreak and death rates all over the world from COVID," Art Caplan, a bioethicist at New York University, told Insider.

Read more: GlaxoSmithKline stumbled with COVID-19 shots. Now it's facing an exodus of US talent and an uncertain future as the world's vaccine leader.

He added that the side effects observed at the US vaccination sites were "absolutely trivial."

Although symptoms like nausea and fainting aren't common responses to coronavirus vaccines, they aren't abnormal, either.

"When you see these clusters [of side effects], they usually are worked out and have no relation to the vaccine," Arnold Monto, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan's School of Public Health, told Insider. Monto chairs the Food and Drug Administration's Vaccine Advisory Committee, which voted to recommend the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots.

People could get dizzy or nauseous for many reasons

johnson &amp; johnson vaccine line
Kristine Ko, right, waits in line for her vaccine at the Cal State LA walk-up mass vaccine site in Los Angeles on April 8. Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Most of the negative reactions to Johnson & Johnson's shot occurred within 15 minutes after a person got vaccinated, public-health officials in Colorado, Georgia, and North Carolina reported. In total between the three states, seven people were taken to hospitals for observation. As of Friday, all but one had been released and everyone was expected to fully recover.

Officials haven't yet pinpointed why these clusters of adverse reactions were identified in such a short time frame. But they've emphasized that there's no reason to be concerned about the shot itself.

In a news release, Georgia's public health commissioner, Kathleen Toomey, said the state was looking into "what may have caused the reactions, including the conditions at the fairgrounds such as heat and the ability to keep the site cool."

Caplan said it's also possible that the people who felt dizzy or nauseous were elderly or had underlying health conditions that may have predisposed them to adverse reactions. And once one site reports a cluster of patient reactions, that makes others more likely to look for them and take swift action.

Whatever the reason, Monto said, the fact that adverse reactions are being reported and investigated shows that local officials are working hard to minimize harm.

"Any pause in vaccination shows that the system is working because we're not trying to sweep anything under the rug," he said.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson told Insider that it takes all adverse reactions seriously. The company said it would "carefully assess the events" and share any findings with the FDA.

"There is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of the people we serve," the statement said.

The link between J&J's shot and blood clots remains tenuous

johnson &amp; johnson vaccine
A vial of Johnson & Johnson's shot. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Just four blood-clot cases have been identified among people who've gotten Johnson & Johnson's shot so far. In one of those cases, a participant in the company's clinical trial died of a clotting disorder.

The other three blood-clot cases occurred during J&J's US rollout, which has administered nearly 5.4 million doses of its vaccine. That's fewer than one clot case per 1 million shots.

Experts aren't convinced there's a cause-and-effect relationship at all, though.

"It isn't really clear how many people get blood clots anyway," Caplan said. 'That makes it hard to know whether it's connected to vaccination."

The European Union's health regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), announced its investigation after receiving information about the blood-clot cases from the FDA, Bloomberg reported. The EU authorized Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in March and is scheduled to roll out the shot later this month.

The agency said it wasn't sure what relationship, if any, existed between the vaccine and blood clots.

Earlier this week, the EMA announced that potentially fatal blood clots might be a rare side effect of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which has been authorized in more than 110 countries but not yet in the US. Both that shot and Johnson & Johnson's are viral-vector vaccines, which introduce a coronavirus gene into the body using a genetically engineered common-cold virus. Scientists don't know whether the platform itself could be linked to clotting.

Still, any risk of clots should be weighed against the risk of getting COVID-19, Caplan said.

"If I live in Brazil and I'm still seeing 3,000 deaths a day, and somebody said to me, 'We're going to pull AstraZeneca vaccine out of here because we found somebody who died of a blood clot that might be related to the vaccine,' I'd say, 'You better recalculate your risk-benefit ratio,'" he said.

The bigger problem is a lack of supply

For now, the most pressing issue with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine isn't any safety concern - it's the lack of consistent supply.

Johnson & Johnson promised to ship 24 million doses in US this month, but it's unclear if the company will meet that goal, given the recent manufacturing issues, which occurred at a plant run by Emergent Biosolutions, a US government contractor.

Quality-control managers must first test 62 million doses to see if they can be salvaged, and the FDA must also certify that the Maryland plant can release more doses to the public.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said at a Friday briefing that Johnson & Johnson "expects a relatively low level of weekly dose delivery" until the FDA signs off on the plant.

The total number of Johnson & Johnson shots allocated to states and other jurisdictions is expected to drop around 85% next week, to around 1.5 million doses. But that decrease follows an unprecedented surge of roughly 11 million doses last week.

Johnson & Johnson has said it's still on track to provide close to 100 million doses by the end of May.

Allison DeAngelis contributed reporting.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Investigation into rare cases of blood clots with the J&J vaccine

    Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, discusses the advantages of the J&J shot, not needing ultra-cold storage and how the dosage drop-off will affect the vaccination push.

  • Your Taxes Are Still Due on April 15 If You Do Any of These Jobs

    You don't need an age-old saying to remind you that taxes are an inevitable part of life. But after all of the difficulties brought on by the COVID pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) decided to issue a nationwide extension on filing and payment for federal 2020 income taxes for the second year in a row until May 17. However, there's another curveball in store for the 2021 tax season: your taxes will still be due on April 15 if you work specific jobs, especially as a freelancer or independent contractor. Read onto see what this could mean for your filing, and for more on important tax-related updates, check out If You Get an Email From the IRS With These 3 Words, Don't Click on It. Quarterly estimated tax payments are still due on April 15. If you're self-employed or a gig worker, take note: Not all taxpayers will have an extra month to file and pay what they owe. According to the IRS and Treasury Department, the May 17 extension "does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021. These payments are still due on April 15," unlike 2020, which saw the same payments extended to July 15.The agency explains that "in general, estimated tax payments are made quarterly to the IRS by people whose income isn't subject to income tax withholding, including self-employment income, interest, dividends, alimony, or rental income." But this arrangement could also fall on others besides the self employed, such as "investors, retirees and others [who] often need to make these payments because a substantial portion of their income is not subject to withholding." Some newly self-employed people may not know their tax situation has changed. While the turmoil of the pandemic may have bought the average taxpayer an extra four weeks, some have pointed out that the flood of employment changes in the past year may lead to many being unprepared or caught off-guard for their new filing. Anyone who doesn't complete their payments on time will be penalized with interest charges on the late taxes they owe."With the gig economy people, there are a lot of people new entering into this world of employment, and they might not be aware that they have to make quarterly payments, and so it's these people that I'm most concerned about," Melanie Lauritsen, from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, told CBS News. "They may be thinking 'Oh, my tax return got postponed.' But in reality for them, not really." And for more on how else your finances might be affected in the coming weeks, check out Your Stimulus Check May Never Come If You Don't Do This, IRS Says. There are some exceptions to who must pay on April 15. Fortunately, depending on where you live or certain life situations, there are a few exceptions to the April 15 tax deadline. According to Fast Company, farmers, fishers, casualty and disaster victims, people who recently became disabled, recent retirees, and other individuals whose income isn't distributed evenly throughout the year won't be on the hook for the traditional date.This is also true for residents of several states: On March 11, Maryland announced that the deadline for personal and quarterly estimated taxes for Q1 and Q2 would be pushed back to July 15, while the previously set deadline for first quarter estimated taxes in Virginia will remain to be May 3, CNBC reports. And residents of Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, who suffered the effects of devastating winter storms, will have until June 15 to file and pay their quarterly estimated payments. Traditional extensions are still available for most taxpayers. Even though there may not be much you can do if you're a small business or self-employed person, there's still the potential for some relief for anyone expected to file individual income taxes on May 17. Besides the automatic extension granted by the agency, you can still apply for a normal extension that will make your taxes and payments due on October 15, Fast Company reports. And for more on why you should file soon, check out If You Haven't Received Your Stimulus Payment Yet, You Need To Check This.

  • Women report more side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine than men. Health experts explain why.

    Health experts say biological differences between men and women, inconsistent reporting by men and gender bias in clinical trials may be some reasons.

  • Pfizer vaccine may be less effective against South African and UK coronavirus variants, according to Israeli study

    The study suggests that the Pfizer vaccine is less effective against two variants, though both were quite rare in Israel. It has yet to be peer reviewed.

  • The caddie for Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama bowed in respect to Augusta National moments after winning

    Hideki Matsuyama's caddie Shota Hayafuji shared a private moment with Augusta National after the team's historic win at the Masters.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Edgar Wright reacts as Diana Rigg is absent from 'In Memoriam' montage

    Former Bond girl Dame Diana Rigg passed away in September after a distinguished career on the big and small screens.

  • Swiss watchdog asked Credit Suisse on Greensill risks - SonntagsZeitung

    The head of Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA questioned Credit Suisse Group AG over risks in its dealings with now-insolvent finance firm Greensill Capital "months" before the bank was forced to close $10 billion of funds linked to Greensill, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday. Alongside formal discussions on a technical level between the bank and FINMA, the watchdog's head Mark Branson personally discussed the risks with outgoing Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner and Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein during a meeting on an unspecified date, the newspaper reported, citing information it had obtained.

  • Psaki says Biden 'does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories' after a GOP senator criticized the president's social media use

    President Joe Biden "spends his time working on behalf of the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • John Boehner calls Jan. 6th insurrection 'incomprehensible', says Trump bears responsibility

    In an interview with USA TODAY's Susan Page, Former Speaker of the House John Boehner places blame on Donald Trump for the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be the first occasion that marks Prince Harry's change of status within the Royal family. The Queen stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed that they would not return to their roles as working royals. As a ceremonial event, it is believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex will attend the funeral in military uniform. But as the Duke was stripped of his honorary military titles, including his prized role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, it is thought he will have to wear a suit despite having served as an Army officer. Protocol dictates that retired service personnel can wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military.

  • Senate Republicans gave a brand new award to Trump the same weekend he called Mitch McConnell a 'dumb son of a b----h'

    Trump launched a full-scale attack on McConnell during an hour-long speech to lawmakers and donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday.

  • William and Harry's tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh show just how far apart they are

    The sentiments may have been similar – but the styles could not have been more contrasting. As the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex released very different tributes to their grandfather within 30 minutes of each other on Monday, it was impossible to resist reading between the lines. In days gone by, the royal brothers would have put out a joint statement commemorating such an important role model in both their lives. Yet with tensions between the two princes seemingly still bristling ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, we were left to decipher the coded messages contained within. William's 173-word missive was the first to drop on the Kensington Palace website at 2pm, paying tribute to "a century of life defined by service". Praising his grandfather as an "extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation", the seemly eulogy gave a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour". There was also acknowledgement of his "enduring presence... both through good times and the hardest days", a reference to his stalwart support following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when he encouraged William to walk behind their mother’s coffin with the words: "If I walk, will you walk with me?"

  • The launch of Carnival's new 5,200-guest cruise ship with a roller coaster onboard has been delayed again - see inside the Mardi Gras

    Carnival's Mardi Gras ship can accommodate 5,200 guests and has eateries from celebrities like Guy Fieri, Shaquille O'Neal, and Emeril Lagasse.

  • Scandal-plagued Florida politician Joel Greenberg reportedly tried to leverage his relationship with Rep. Matt Gaetz to get a pardon from Trump

    Greenberg, who is facing 33 federal charges for crimes including sex trafficking of a minor, could be key in the DOJ's reported probe into Gaetz.

  • Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?

    Duncan McGlynn/Getty ImagesThe shamelessness of Britain’s Prince Andrew really does take some beating.He has suggested that a photograph of him with his arm around a teenage sex trafficking victim was faked because he has “chubby fingers.” He said that same woman’s description of him pouring with sweat at a nightclub must be a lie because, he cannot sweat (he can). He ascribed his week-long 2010 visit to Jeffrey Epstein to his extreme sense of honor. Don’t even mention his love of pizza.Prince Andrew Says Prince Philip’s Death Has Left ‘Huge Void’ in Queen’s LifeIncredibly, Andrew now appears to be using his father’s death to crawl out from under the rock of royal exile to which his brother Charles, who has long struggled with him, banished him after the disastrous November 2019 Newsnight interview in which those, and many other questionable claims, including the cynical lie that he would co-operate with law enforcement inquiries into Epstein’s crimes, were made.Coming out of church on Sunday morning, just 48 hours after the death of his father, whose greatest disdain was reserved for royals embarrassing the family, Andrew made a beeline for the camera and started giving what appeared to be an off-the-cuff interview to a news camera about how the entire royal family was “all feeling a great sense of loss.”Andrew has clearly missed his media appearances. On and on he went. How grateful he was for the tributes paid to his father. How “calm” his father was as a man. He was also careful to suggest his father’s death had helped connect him to the proletariat, saying it “brought it home to me not just our loss but actually the loss that everybody else has felt, for so many people who have died and lost loved ones during the pandemic.”It was shockingly unshocking to see Andrew, not a drop of perspiration on him despite having gained a few extra pounds, bad British teeth and all, standing there in his black suit, acting like nothing had happened, freelancing away for the cameras.Maybe we had all just imagined the past year and a half, especially the bit where Prince Charles, now more than ever the acting head of the royal family, had stripped him of all his royal patronages, kicked him out of his office in Buckingham Palace and removed his obscene $300,000 a year grant from the British taxpayer.It was, at first, all rather inoffensive waffle that was emanating from Andrew’s mouth. It might not have even made the evening news. But if there is one thing that is guaranteed to galvanize the British public it is insight into that most mysterious of things: how the queen is actually feeling, up close and in private.Asked about the effect of Philip’s death on Her Majesty, Andrew, stunningly, decided to go there: “She described it as having left a huge void in her life,” he said, adding that she had described her husband’s passing as a “miracle.”His words were plastered over news websites and TV stations within moments.Given that Andrew was filmed outside the private Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Castle, which he had attended along with other members of the royal family including his younger brother, Prince Edward (who spoke more traditionally to reporters outside the chapel saying that his father’s death was a “dreadful shock”) there was at first an assumption that Andrew had been given permission to speak to the media. Had Charles had a change of heart? It seemed incredible, but was Andrew back on his way inside the charmed circle, entitled to free food and air miles once again?On Monday, however, leaks began trickling out suggesting that assumption was far from an accurate characterization.Dan Wooton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast.Andrew’s fantasy of a comeback has been oft-reported over the past two years. And he is still at it, with a source described as “close to Prince Andrew” telling Wooton: “He still harbors thoughts that he can make a comeback. He genuinely thinks that’s possible.”If Andrew needs any further reminder that he is no longer welcome in public life or in British sitting rooms, and that his father’s death changes nothing, he may want to consider this statistic: almost 400 people have already written in to the BBC to complain about Andrew featuring on the corporation’s coverage.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The judge in the Chauvin trial won't admit statements from Morries Hall, the passenger in George Floyd's car

    After Hall invoked his 5th Amendment right not to testify, the defense wanted to admit statements he made to investigators about Floyd's drug use.

  • Man killed near Duke University is the third homicide victim in Durham in a week

    A 45-year-old was fatally shot close to Main Street near Duke’s East Campus.

  • Police shooting of Daunte Wright puts spotlight on 'pretextual arrest' laws

    The killing of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday in Minnesota has drawn attention to “pretextual arrests,” which allow police to pull vehicles over for minor traffic violations and then investigate unrelated crimes.

  • Water-worried Vegas wants useless grass a thing of the past

    A desert city built on a reputation for excess and indulgence wants to become a model for restraint and conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on. Las Vegas-area water officials have spent two decades trying to get people to replace thirsty greenery with desert plants, and now they're asking the Nevada Legislature to outlaw roughly 40% of the turf that's left. The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates there are almost 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) of “nonfunctional turf" in the metro area — grass that no one ever walks on or otherwise uses in street medians, housing developments and office parks.