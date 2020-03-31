Johnson & Johnson to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will now be conducted exclusively online by remote communication. This decision was made in light of the coronavirus outbreak ("COVID-19"), public health concerns, the current state of emergency in New Jersey and government-recommended and required limits on public gatherings and to assist in protecting the health and safety of the Company's shareholders and employees.

The meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 23, 2020 and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 annual meeting in person, however shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2020 will be able vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform.

Investors can access the webcast/conference call and participate in the following ways:

Visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JNJ2020 and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.

Log into the meeting platform beginning at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time on April 23, 2020 .

on . Vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.

To submit a question during the meeting, log into the virtual meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JNJ2020, type your question into the "Ask a Question" field and click "Submit."

If you encounter any technical difficulties with the virtual meeting platform on the meeting day, please call 800-586-1548 (US) or 303-562-9288 (International). Technical support will be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time on April 23, 2020 and will remain available until the meeting has ended

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-host-virtual-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301032969.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson