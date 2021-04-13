  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Johnson & Johnson 'pause' adds new wrinkle in Biden's vaccination plans

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Just days after Johnson & Johnson announced that 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine had been contaminated at a Baltimore plant, federal officials recommended that states stop using that vaccine altogether, citing reports of blood clots.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday morning, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agencies were acting “out of an abundance of caution,” noting that “adverse events appear to be extremely rare.”

There had been six such reports in the U.S., out of nearly 7 million doses administered. All six of the cases involved women between the ages of 18 and 48. One of those women died.

It’s not clear what factors led those women to become sick, or how many other people have suffered similar reactions. The lack of a clear understanding is why public health officials “need to pump the brakes and figure out what’s going on,” said Dr. George Rutherford III, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, in an email to Yahoo News.

Box of Johnson & Johnson&#39;s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine doses on a refrigerator shelf
A box of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine doses are pictured at Grubb's Pharmacy in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Public health officials did not say how long the pause would be, though during a press call on Tuesday to discuss the issue, Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, said that the relevant agencies “make some recommendations quickly.” The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices would meet on Wednesday to “review the data” on cases of blood clotting in people after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccination, she added.

The Biden administration is intent on not losing the vaccination momentum it has achieved over the last month, with 3 million people now being vaccinated daily. In an email following the FDA-CDC announcement, White House pandemic response coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said in a statement that there would be no “significant impact on our vaccination plans,” because the vast majority of vaccines being administered in the U.S. come from Pfizer and Moderna. Zeints noted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounted for less than 5 percent of doses administered.

Tuesday’s announcement on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was framed as a recommendation, not an order, but led several states to cancel appointments for people who’d been expecting to receive that version of the vaccine, adding yet another frustration to what has been, for many people, an immensely frustrating process.

In Washington, D.C., for example, the Department of Health told people who’d been preregistered to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that in the wake of the FDA-CDC warning, it “has informed all of our vaccine providers to temporarily discontinue the use of Johnson & Johnson until the CDC and FDA can meet to discuss further.”

A person wearing a face mask walks into a vaccination site with a sign by the door reading
People walk in to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles on April 1. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Health officials and elected leaders now have a tricky balance to strike: They need people to have confidence that coronavirus vaccines are safe, but they also have to acknowledge, without sowing fear, that people do sometimes have adverse effects. Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said during Tuesday’s press call there had been no clotting issues associated with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Some wondered whether, given the exceedingly low risk of blood clotting, the pause was warranted, considering that the United States could be on the cusp of a fourth coronavirus wave. “What is INDUBITABLY true right now,” tweeted Dr. Megan L. Ranney of Brown University, “is that covid-19 cases are rising in the U.S. and across the world, and the J&J vaccine is very, very good at preventing disease / excellent at preventing severe disease and death.”

In a statement released Tuesday following the announcement, former President Donald J. Trump charged in a statement that President Biden did “a terrible disservice” in allowing the pause.

The decision on the pause, however, appears to have been made solely by scientists at the FDA and CDC. It would be unusual, if not unprecedented, for President Biden, who has made acceleration of vaccinations a priority, to interfere in that decision.

Trump has long been upset that he has not gotten sufficient credit for development of the coronavirus vaccines during the final year of his administration. He made that clear in Tuesday’s statement, claiming Pfizer and the FDA waited until after November’s presidential election to announce approval of the vaccine in order to harm his political prospects. “They didn’t like me very much because I pushed them extremely hard,” Trump said in his statement.

Dr. Anne Schuchat speaks at a podium with then-President Donald Trump behind her
Dr. Anne Schuchat, a member of the President's coronavirus task force speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, with President Trump in the background, on Feb. 26. (/Evan Vucci/AP)

Speaking during the morning’s press briefing, Dr. Schuchat, the CDC official, said that a pause was necessary to “prepare the healthcare system to recognize and treat patients appropriately and to report severe events they may be seeing in people who’ve received the J&J vaccine.” Researchers want to understand if the six women had something in common that made them more susceptible to blood clotting.

“I think it was the right move,” Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a pioneer of vaccine science, told Yahoo News. “It is a rare but serious side effect, and we have other vaccines available that don’t cause this side effect.”

Europe experienced a similar scare last month over the AstraZeneca vaccine, which caused blood clotting in several dozen people, almost all of them women under 60. The vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson both use an adenovirus to elicit an immune response. The vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna use a new, more sophisticated tool called messenger RNA.

Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was halted, then started again, after the European Medicines Agency ruled that blood clotting associated with it was rare enough to merit its continued usage. The American review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could lead to the same conclusion.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May, 9/11 new goal

    President Joe Biden has decided to leave American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration, and has set the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as the new goal, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days went by it became clear that an orderly withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops would be difficult and was unlikely. U.S. officials provided details on Biden's decision on condition of anonymity, speaking ahead of the announcement.

  • Here's What the J Vaccine Rollout Pause Actually Means

    The J&J vaccine news, demystified.

  • Prosecution in Derek Chauvin trial rests after calling 38 witnesses in George Floyd case

    The prosecution in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death, rested its case Tuesday.

  • The US is pausing the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine rollout, citing the risk of rare blood clots

    The US will stop distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine temporarily while federal agencies investigate a potential link to blood clots.

  • I lost both my legs fighting in Afghanistan. Staying there doesn't honor our troops.

    Joe Biden once correctly advocated for a vastly smaller footprint in Afghanistan. Let's hope, as president, he has the courage to be correct again.

  • Ramadan 2021: Should you take the COVID-19 vaccine while fasting?

    While Muslims were hoping this Ramadan would be COVID-restriction-free, the vaccine provides a ray of light in these dire times. Global COVID-19 vaccine campaigns are underway, and although experts have encouraged Canadians to get the vaccine if they are eligible, some hesitancy from the Muslim community is expected around this time considering Muslims need to abstain from all food, drinks entering the body.

  • US pauses Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine over blood clotting cases

    Federal health agencies to halt use of jabs and urge states to follow suit follow reports of rare disorder

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • Iran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear 'sabotage'

    Iran has blamed Israel for what it called an act of "terrorism" on its Natanz nuclear facility, according to state TV.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif vowed revenge on Monday, a day after local media reported the incident at the Natanz site, allegedly caused by a problem with the electrical distribution grid.A foreign ministry spokesman added that Iran would replace any damaged equipment, but that "no contamination or casualties" had been reported.The Natanz facility is the centerpiece of Iran's uranium enrichment program, one of several monitored by UN nuclear watchdog inspectors.Israel has in the past accused Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons to use against it.It has not formally commented on the incident.However multiple Israeli media outlets have quoted unnamed sources claiming that its Mossad spy service carried out a successful sabotage operation at Natanz, potentially setting back enrichment work there by months.Iran and several world powers held what they described as "constructive" talks in Vienna last week aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal which U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago, slapping sanctions on Tehran instead.Iran has gradually breached many restrictions imposed by the accord, in response to those U.S. sanctions.The Natanz incident came shortly after Iran, which says its nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes, began using new and advanced enrichment centrifuges at the facility.A senior U.S. administration official said Washington had no involvement.

  • Dislodged ship held in Suez Canal as compensation talks continue

    A ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week in March has not been given clearance to leave the waterway as discussions continue over a compensation claim made to the vessel's owner Shoei Kisen, an official from the Japanese company said on Tuesday. The Ever Given has been in a lake separating two sections of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29, as the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) conducts investigations. Yumi Shinohara, deputy manager with owner Shoei Kisen's fleet management department, confirmed the canal had made a compensation claim but gave no further details.

  • J&J vaccine paused by U.S. federal agencies over blood clot reports

    The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

  • J&J Vaccine Pause Is Appropriate, Mayo Clinic's Poland Says

    Apr.13 -- Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group Director Dr. Gregory Poland says the pause in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is "stellar evidence" of vaccine safety surveillance. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • COVID-19 ‘spreading like wildfire’ despite increasing vaccination numbers

    While the U.S. reaches a record number of vaccinations given in a single day, front-line medical workers in Michigan worry about a fourth wave as hospitals fill up with new coronavirus cases.

  • White House says Johnson & Johnson pause 'will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan'

    White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients released a statement on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday morning.

  • CDC, FDA Recommend Pause for Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After 6 Reported Cases of Clots

    Of the more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered so far, the overwhelming majority have been met with no safety issues.

  • These Albums From The 2000s Will Give You Major Nostalgia

    These hits are even better more than a decade later.

  • An HIV Vaccine Is Getting Promising Results

    A new HIV vaccine has shown a 97% response rate in Phase I clinical trials. Currently, HIV affects more than 38 million people globally. If approved, this vaccine could become the first stage of a multi-step strategy to combat HIV and other viral diseases. And the next phase of clinical trials will begin to incorporate technology developed by Moderna, which was also used in Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine successfully stimulated the production of rare immune cells needed to generate antibodies against HIV, which causes AIDS and interferes with the body’s ability to fight infections, reported non-profit organizations IAVI and Scripps Research. “This study demonstrates proof of principle for a new vaccine concept for HIV, a concept that could be applied to other pathogens, as well,” said William Schief, a professor and immunologist at Scripps Research and executive director of vaccine design at IAVI’s Neutralizing Antibody Center (NAC). The vaccine is meant to act as an immune primer that triggers the activation of cells via a process called “germline-targeting,” according to The European Pharmaceutical Review. Its purpose is to act as the first step in a vaccine regimen that would elicit the production of a variety of broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs). Stimulating this type of response has reportedly been pursued in HIV research for decades because it could target a wide range of HIV variants. The surface of HIV has proteins called spikes. Antibodies generated by a future version of this vaccine would disable them from entering human cells. While a 97% response rate is exceptionally positive, it is important to note that this is representative of an initial study of 48 adult volunteers who enrolled in the trial. Phase I testing marks the first time a vaccine is tested on a small group of adults in order to evaluate its safety and measure immune responses. This vaccine will undergo another Phase I clinical trial. After all Phase I trials are complete, the next step is Phase II trials. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Phase II trials expand the clinical study and give the vaccine to people similar to those for whom the new vaccine is intended. By Phase III, the vaccine is given to thousands of people to test efficacy and safety before being submitted for a rigorous approval and licensing process. Often, vaccines undergo a Phase IV in which the vaccine would go through a formal, ongoing study even after it’s been approved. “As a next step, IAVI and Scripps Research are partnering with the biotechnology company Moderna to develop and test an mRNA-based vaccine that harnesses the approach to produce the same beneficial immune cells,” the organizations said in a joint statement. “Using mRNA technology could significantly accelerate the pace of HIV vaccine development.” This article previously stated that the HIV vaccine already incorporated Moderna technology. It has been updated to reflect that the Moderna technology will be incorporated in the next round of clinical trials. Refinery29 regrets the error. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What Happens If You Get COVID Between Vaccines?The Biggest Dating App Flex Is Being Vaccinated9 Common Vaccine Myths, Debunked

  • Confidence Interval: Will Andrew Yang be the next Mayor of New York City?

    FiveThirtyEight’s Galen Druke discusses whether Andrew Yang will win the next mayoral election in New York City.

  • Is The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Safe? Here's What To Know.

    Officials called for a pause of the shot due to "extremely rare" blood clots. Here’s why it’s happening and what experts want everyone to keep in mind.

  • Credit Suisse identifies $2.3 billion of exposed assets in Greensill-linked funds

    Credit Suisse has identified $2.3 billion worth of loans exposed to financial and litigation uncertainties in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, it told investors on Tuesday. Switzerland's second-biggest bank has been reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management within a month. Its asset management unit was forced last month to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill after the UK firm lost credit insurance coverage shortly before filing for insolvency.