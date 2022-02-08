Johnson & Johnson quietly halted production of its COVID-19 vaccines: NYT

NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson shut down production of its COVID-19 vaccines recently, the New York Times said.

Johnson & Johnson has reportedly been using the facility to develop an experimental vaccine.

A spokesperson for the company did not confirm or deny the Times report in a statement to Insider.

Johnson & Johnson shut down production of its COVID-19 vaccines in late 2021, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The Times reported that the company shut down the only plant making usable vaccine batches in the Netherlands late last year.

Johnson & Johnson has reportedly been using the facility to develop an experimental vaccine that's unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The halt is temporary and production is expected to start back up after a few months, according to the Times report.

A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson did not confirm or deny the Times report in a statement shared with Insider.

"Our manufacturing sites produce multiple products as we have an obligation to supply life changing medicines to patients around the world and bring forward our innovative pipeline of new medicines and vaccines," the spokesperson said.

They added: "We manage our production planning accordingly and are currently supplying from our extensive global network based on the demand for our vaccine and the needs of our patients and customers."

The spokesperson said Johnson & Johnson has "millions of doses" of its COVID-19 vaccine in its inventory.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider