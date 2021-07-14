Johnson & Johnson recalling sunscreens due to benzene traces

This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in Walpole, Mass. Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its sunscreen products after testing found low levels of benzene _ a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure _ in some product samples, the company said late Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
LINDA A. JOHNSON
·2 min read

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The affected products, packaged in aerosol cans, are Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.

The recall includes all can sizes and all levels of sun protection factor, or SPF. The products were distributed nationwide through retailers.

The health care giant said the benzene was found after testing by the company and an independent laboratory. It is investigating how the chemical got into the products.

J&J said it’s working to get all lots of the five products removed from store shelves. It urged consumers to stop using the sunscreens immediately and said customers can get a refund by calling J&J’s Consumer Care Center at 1-800-458-1673. More information is available at the websites for Neutrogena and Aveeno.

J&J said in a statement that “use of these products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences" and that it voluntarily decided to recall them "out of an abundance of caution.” The statement added that people should use an alternate sunscreen to protect themselves from the skin cancer melanoma.

Benzene is a highly flammable, widely used chemical that's present throughout the environment. It can cause cancer with repeated exposure at high enough levels. It also can damage the immune system and prevent cells from functioning properly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The chemical's effects vary by whether a person accidentally inhales or ingests it or gets it on skin and clothing. Symptoms range from dizziness and irregular heartbeat to convulsions and, at very high levels, death.

J&J, which is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, said it has notified the Food and Drug Administration of the recall.

___

Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lung disease weakens cells for virus attack; anemia tied to readmission

    Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New findings shed light on why chronic lung diseases that block the airways - such as chronic bronchitis, emphysema and pulmonary fibrosis - increase patients' risks for severe COVID-19. The diseases cause genetic changes in the epithelial cells that line the airways, making the cells more vulnerable to attack from the coronavirus, researchers reported on Wednesday in Nature Communications https://go.nature.com/3kmjsYy.

  • COVID spreads on Miami-Dade County Commission as Joe Martinez tests positive

    A second Miami-Dade commissioner tested positive for COVID-19 this week, as the virus continues to spread through the legislative body’s staff as well.

  • Bezos donates $200M to Smithsonian for Air and Space Museum

    Amazon founder and soon-to-be-space traveler Jeff Bezos is donating $200 million to the Smithsonian Institution to boost its National Air and Space Museum, the largest gift received by the institution since its founding in 1846. The Smithsonian said $70 million of the money would support museum renovations. The other $130 million would go toward building a new education center at the museum called the Bezos Learning Center to inspire students to promote innovation and explore careers in science, math and engineering.

  • Indonesia reports 54,000 virus cases, becomes Asian hotspot

    Indonesia reported more than 54,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time Wednesday, surpassing recent daily infections in India, whose disastrous outbreak is declining, and becoming Asia's new virus hotspot. Officials fear that the more highly transmissible delta variant is now spreading from the islands of Java and Bali, where outbreaks prompted a partial lockdown that closed places of worship, malls, parks and restaurants. “I predict the outbreak will increase continuously in July as we are not able yet to prevent the spread of infections," epidemiology expert Pandu Riono at the University of Indonesia said Wednesday.

  • Idaho man who dangled from Senate gallery pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

    The man admitted that as senators were being evacuated, he forced his way past Capitol Police into the viewing area above the Senate floor.

  • NC gets 7 cities on US News Best Places to Live list. What cities are behind Raleigh?

    Out the 150 cities ranked nationwide, four cities in North Carolina rank in the top 50.

  • COVID boosters may risk more serious side effects - CDC

    JAY BUTLER: “The question about boosters is one that is being intensively reviewed…” U.S. health officials on Tuesday said the U.S. is reviewing the need for a third COVID-19 booster shot among those who have already been vaccinated but needs to see more data to know if additional shots could raise people's risk of serious side effects. During a media briefing, Jay Butler, the deputy director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there is concern that a third dose could potentially come with even greater risks. JAY BUTLER:“The risk of some of the rare side effects that have been reported have been greater after the second dose and even just the local reactions, which are fairly common, are more common after second doses as well… So we're keenly interested in knowing whether or not a third dose may be associated with any higher risk of adverse reactions, particularly some of those more severe, although very rare, side effects.” Pfizer says it plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. But officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said after a meeting Monday with Pfizer that they don't see the need at this time for a booster.Butler from the CDC said on Tuesday he has not seen any evidence of waning immunity to COVID-19 among U.S residents who received shots in December or January and that existing vaccines provide significant protection against the Delta variant.Health officials could get some real-world data soon.Israel on Sunday began offering a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to adults who are immunocompromised but said it was still weighing whether to make the booster available to the general public after new infections have risen amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant.Back at the White House, the Biden administration is trying to focus efforts on getting shots into the arms of Americans who have been vaccinated at all, especially young people.To that end - pop star Olivia Rodrigo will visit President Joe Biden and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House on Wednesday to record videos encouraging Americans to get their shots.

  • Doing This Before Bed Can Mess with Your Metabolism—and It Has Nothing to Do with Food

    We had no idea that something we do every single day could make this big of a difference!

  • 8 fully vaccinated healthcare workers who went to a Vegas pool party got COVID-19 with mild symptoms - and at least 7 caught the Delta variant, a report said

    The healthcare workers had symptoms similar to allergies or a cold and chose to get tested, a hospital CEO told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

  • Mask shaming ignores COVID-19 fears of immunocompromised people

    When Peter Morley, who has an autoimmune disease, was out and about on the streets of New York City for Pride Month celebrations in June, he wore a mask -- as well as a matching outfit with his best friend, Charlie. Morley has lupus, a disease caused when the immune system attacks its own organs or tissues. Immunocompromised people are more likely to become severely ill or die from COVID-19 than their non-immunocompromised counterparts, several studies show, and many immunocompromised people may still be adhering to mask and social distancing precautions as the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus threatens reopening efforts in states across the country.

  • 39-year-old mom battling stage 4 melanoma shares summer sun warning

    Amanda Hunt, a Florida native, said she grew up spending summer days at the beach as a child and using tanning beds as a young adult. Now 39 years old, Hunt, of Titusville, Florida, is battling stage 4 metastatic melanoma and is speaking out about her experience in hope of saving other lives. A biopsy of the lump came back as malignant melanoma.

  • Dr. Dubrow Delivers Shocking News to Botched Patient After Reconstructive Breast Surgery

    The Botched doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif treat a patient whose father died of the male form of breast cancer and a woman with a "giant" chin on the July 13 episode.

  • How your driving might reveal early signs of Alzheimer's

    Research shows how small changes in the way you drive could expose preclinical signs of disease.

  • A bowl of porridge a day keeps the midlife spread away: here are the other foods that do the same

    Eating porridge in later life can help you avoid the dreaded middle-aged spread, according to a new study. Researchers from Tufts University in Boston monitored 3,000 people in their mid-50s and found that those who ate three servings of wholegrains a day had waist sizes two inches less than those who didn't consume the same amount, as well as lower blood pressure and lower blood sugar levels. The US researchers believe the wholegrains found in oats, as well as brown bread and brown rice, are th

  • ‘I Made These 3 Healthy Changes During Quarantine And Lost 75 Pounds’

    “I am the most confident I have ever been, and I finally love myself enough to put myself first.”

  • Having 1 or 2 alcoholic drinks a day increases risk of cancer by damaging DNA, new study finds

    The lead author from the International Agency for Research on Cancer said "we urgently need to raise awareness" about alcohol and cancer risk.

  • Your Comprehensive Guide to Colon Cancer

    Everything you need to know about the third most common cancer in the U.S., including risk factors for the disease and colon cancer prevention, according to experts.

  • 'One in a Million': Anne with an E 's Miranda McKeon on Getting Diagnosed with Breast Cancer at 19

    "I'm making it my job to find the beauty in all of this," says McKeon of her extremely rare case of breast cancer

  • Why the Johnson & Johnson news feels so bad

    While the latest J&J news may contribute to hesitancy among those who remain skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccines, experts say this is exactly how science works.

  • Pistol Annies Singer Ashley Monroe Reveals Rare Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Instagram

    The 34-year-old country star is officially starting chemotherapy.