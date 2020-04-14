Johnson & Johnson Reports 2020 First-Quarter Results

- Sales of $20.7 billion reflecting strong growth of 3.3%, operational growth of 4.8%* and adjusted operational growth of 5.6%*, inclusive of the overall estimated negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

- EPS of $2.17 increased 56.1%; adjusted EPS of $ 2.30 increased 9.5%*

- Dividend increase of 6.3% announced

- Long term fundamentals remain intact; 2020 guidance lowered to reflect COVID-19 impact and related investments

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. , April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2020. The Company also announced earlier today that its Board of Directors declared a 6.3% increase in the quarterly dividend rate, from $0.95 per share to $1.01 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $4.04 per share compared to the previous rate of $3.80 per share.

"With Johnson & Johnson's century-plus history of leading in times of great challenge, we are mobilizing our resources across the Company in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," said Alex Gorsky , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Johnson & Johnson is built for times like this, and we are leveraging our scientific expertise, operational scale and financial strength in the effort to advance the work on our lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate. We are committed to beginning production at risk imminently and bringing an affordable and accessible vaccine to the public on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use."

Mr. Gorsky continued, "I am both proud and amazed at the level of dedication that I have witnessed from our more than 132,000 employees as we have focused on delivering on our commitments and responsibilities to the patients and consumers we serve. Our strong performance in the first quarter reflects the efforts of our teams around the world and the sustainability of our business model. Today, our Board of Directors approved an increase in our quarterly dividend for the 58th consecutive year, underscoring our commitment to delivering value for our shareholders and the confidence we have in our business now and in the future."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS :











FIRST QUARTER

($ in Millions, except EPS) 2020 2019 % Change Reported Sales $ 20,691 $ 20,021 3.3% Net Earnings 5,796 3,749 54.6% EPS (diluted) $ 2.17 $ 1.39 56.1%







Non-GAAP* FIRST QUARTER

($ in Millions, except EPS) 2020 2019 % Change Operational Sales 1,2 n/a n/a 4.8% Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3 n/a n/a 5.6% Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4 6,154 5,661 8.7% Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4 $ 2.30 $ 2.10 9.5%





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS:



FIRST QUARTER % Change ($ in Millions) 2020 2019 Reported Operational 1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational 1,3 U.S. $ 10,699 $ 10,129 5.6% 5.6 - 6.7 International 9,992 9,892 1.0% 4.0 (3.0) 4.5 Worldwide $ 20,691 $ 20,021 3.3% 4.8 (1.5) 5.6





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:



FIRST QUARTER % Change ($ in Millions) 2020 2019 Reported Operational 1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational 1,3 Consumer Health $ 3,625 $ 3,318 9.2% 11.3 (2.1) 11.0 Pharmaceutical 11,134 10,244 8.7% 10.1 (1.4) 10.2 Medical Devices 5,932 6,459 (8.2)% (6.9) (1.3) (4.8) Worldwide $ 20,691 $ 20,021 3.3% 4.8 (1.5) 5.6





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 11.0%* driven primarily by over-the-counter products including TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics; upper respiratory products including ZYRTEC; digestive health products and ZARBEE'S NATURALS. Other contributors to growth were LISTERINE mouthwash in oral care products; NEUTROGENA and AVEENO in skin health/beauty products, as well as STAYFREE and o.b. in international women's health. Consumer Health results across the majority of franchises were positively impacted by the increased demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 10.2%* driven by STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, OPSUMIT (macitentan), an oral endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to delay disease progression, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and PREZISTA/PREZCOBIX/REZOLSTA/SYMTUZA for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection. This growth was partially offset by biosimilar and generic competition, with declines primarily in international VELCADE (bortezomib), a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma, REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and PROCRIT (epoetin alfa), a treatment for chemotherapy-induced anemia and patients with chronic kidney disease.