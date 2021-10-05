Johnson & Johnson seeks COVID booster shot authorization
Johnson & Johnson has asked the FDA for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot. Meg Oliver has the latest.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are staying ahead of coronavirus variants by studying booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s how it might work.
The efficacy of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine against infection dropped over the course of five months, but protection against hospitalizations remained consistent, according to a real-world study.
Researchers say the drug could integrate itself into patients' DNA, theoretically leading to cancer. Merck says its tests show that isn't an issue.
The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots. The data, which was published in the Lancet published medical journal, had been previously released in August ahead of peer review. The analysis showed that the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death remained high at 90% for at least six months, even against the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
One ICU doctor said the US should take note: "We Brazilians had to learn in the hardest way that ivermectin didn't work."
A new study confirms the dramatic erosion of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine's protection against breakthrough infections.
Here's why experts say you shouldn't get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if you primarily had a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine series first.
The company announced it has submitted data on its COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to the FDA.
COVID-19 is once again in retreat. The reasons remain somewhat unclear, and there is no guarantee that the decline in caseloads will continue. But the turnaround is now large enough — and been going on long enough — to deserve attention. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The number of new daily cases in the United States has fallen 35% since Sept. 1. Worldwide, cases have also dropped more than 30% since late August. “This is as good as the world has looked in many month
President Thomas Jefferson in 1806 wrote a letter to English physician Edward Jenner. Ten years earlier, Jenner had intentionally infected a boy with cowpox, in order to protect him against the much more terrifying smallpox disease. Jenner gathered more evidence, and two years later he published his .
(Reuters) -AstraZeneca has requested emergency approval from U.S. regulators for its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against COVID-19, another potential major step in the global fight to combat the virus. While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, Astra's biotech compound known as AZD7442 contains lab-made antibodies designed to linger in the body for months to contain the virus in case of an infection. COVID-19 therapies based on the same class of monoclonal antibodies are sold by rivals Regeneron, Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline and its partner Vir to stop the disease from worsening during early, milder stages of the infection.
New York state's largest hospital system is rolling out a new COVID test that could be a game changer.
Sweden's Public Health Agency said on Monday it recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's, Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19 for children between 12-15, opting against rival Moderna's Spikevax. The European Medicines Agency approved the use of Comirnaty in May, while Spikevax was given the nod for children over 12 in July. "All in all, we see reason to choose the vaccine that we know the most about and that is most well-proven when it comes to vaccinating children between 12 and 15 years of age," Anders Tegnell, head of department and state epidemiologist at the Health Agency said.
Any employee who changes their mind has until December 1 to get the COVID-19 vaccine and go back to work.