Johnson & Johnson to submit application to start trials for surgical robot
(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson's MedTech unit said on Tuesday it would submit an application to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in the second half of 2024 to initiate clinical trials of its robotic surgical system.
The surgical robot, Ottava, incorporates four robotic arms into a standard size surgical table and has the ability to reposition a patient without interrupting the surgical procedure, the company said.
Intuitive Surgical with its surgical robot da Vinci has been a market leader in the robotic surgery space, while Medtronic Plc is also attempting to enter the market with robotic surgical system Hugo.
