Johnson & Johnson to submit application to start trials for surgical robot

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Johnson & Johnson outside a Brussels' office of the company in Diegem, Belgium

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson's MedTech unit said on Tuesday it would submit an application to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in the second half of 2024 to initiate clinical trials of its robotic surgical system.

The surgical robot, Ottava, incorporates four robotic arms into a standard size surgical table and has the ability to reposition a patient without interrupting the surgical procedure, the company said.

Intuitive Surgical with its surgical robot da Vinci has been a market leader in the robotic surgery space, while Medtronic Plc is also attempting to enter the market with robotic surgical system Hugo.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)