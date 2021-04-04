Johnson & Johnson takes over COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant after 15 million doses were ruined

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John L. Dorman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
johnson and johnson covid vaccine
Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine is delivered as a single shot, while both Pfizer and Moderna's require two jabs. Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Johnson & Johnson has been put in charge of COVID-19 vaccine production at a Baltimore plant.

  • The move comes after 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were ruined in a mixup.

  • The error did not impact any vaccines that are currently being delivered or used.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Johnson & Johnson, with the aid of President Joe Biden's administration, has been put in charge of a Baltimore vaccine production plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and has moved to stop British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc from utilizing the facility to avoid any future mistakes, senior federal health officials said on Saturday.

The extraordinary decision, which was first reported by The New York Times, was put into action by the US Department of Health and Human Services and will allow the Emergent BioSolutions plant to focus on making the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson confirmed the move on Saturday, stating that it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent.

"Specifically, the company is adding dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and significantly increasing the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel to work with the company specialists already at Emergent," Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

The change comes after the disclosure that Emergent, which is a manufacturing partner to both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, mixed up ingredients from the two coronavirus vaccines in a case of human error, causing regulators to delay authorization of the facility's vaccine production.

The mixup ruined nearly 15 million Johnson & Johnson doses.

The error did not impact any vaccines that are currently being delivered or used, according to the Times report.

Read more: Here are 9 hurdles Biden's infrastructure plan would have to overcome in Congress before it can become law

The Biden administration has made note of the delay and has not shifted its stated goal of having enough vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May.

According to the Times report, federal officials are concerned that the mixup could dampen confidence in the vaccines just as Biden is aggressively pushing for mask mandates to remain in place as new COVID-19 variants spread throughout the US.

Meanwhile, there are concerns about the two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine, which has had a troubled rollout in Europe due to a risk of rare blood clots possibly linked to the vaccine. However, the United Kingdom's drug regulator deemed the vaccine as safe.

AstraZeneca said that it would work with the Biden administration to find an alternative site for its vaccine production, which has not yet been authorized in the US.

"AstraZeneca and the US government continue to work closely together to support agreed upon plans for the development, production and full delivery of the vaccine," the company wrote in a statement.

With three vaccines authorized in the US - from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna - it is unclear if there will even be a need for an additional vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, said as much in a recent interview with Reuters.

"That's still up in the air," Fauci said. "My general feeling is that given the contractual relationships that we have with a number of companies, that we have enough vaccine to fulfill all of our needs without invoking AstraZeneca."

However, a federal official said that the HHS is in talks with AstraZeneca "to adapt its vaccine to combat new coronavirus variants," according to the Times report.

As of Sunday, nearly 30.7 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 554,000 people have died of the illness, based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZeneca

    The United States has put Johnson and Johnson in charge of a plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and has stopped British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc from using the facility, a senior health official said on Saturday. J&J said it was "assuming full responsibility" of the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, reiterating that it will deliver 100 million doses to the government by the end of May. The Department of Health & Human Services facilitated the move, the health official said in an email, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Johnson & Johnson takes control of COVID vaccine output at Baltimore plant with ruined doses

    Johnson & Johnson announced late Saturday that it's "assuming full responsibility" for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine at a Baltimore plant where 15 million doses were ruined last week. Of note: AstraZeneca said Saturday night it is in "full cooperation with the U.S. government" moving production from the facility, run by Emergent BioSolutions, which been producing both vaccines.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The Biden administration took the "extraordinary" step of intervening as officials were "worried" the error would "erode public confidence in the vaccines," notes the New York Times, which first reported the news Saturday.Driving the news: Both Bloomberg and Reuters report that the Department of Health and Human Services "facilitated" the move.J&J said in a statement that it's "adding dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and significantly increasing the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel to work with the company specialists already at Emergent."AstraZeneca, which has yet to receive FDA approval, said in a statement Saturday night it "will work with the U.S. Government to identify an alternative location."For the record: The plant has yet to receive authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for either vaccine and the error is unlikely to impact the U.S. government's acceleration of the vaccine rollout.President Biden is stepping up plans to enable every American adult to have access to a dose by May, but the mix-up underscores how manufacturing issues "could complicate the rollout," per Bloomberg.What to watch: J&J said in its statement it "expects to deliver nearly 100 million single-shot doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Government by the end of May."What they're saying: Emergent spokesperson Nina DeLorenzo told the Washington Post Saturday that the company had been told of AstraZeneca's relocation plans and would stop manufacturing the vaccine in "the next few days.""We are welcoming additional Johnson & Johnson personnel on-site at Bayview for their technical expertise and support," DeLorenzo added.Representatives for Emergent and the Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Hourglass Plans to Introduce ‘Most Disruptive’ Launch Yet, Says Founder Carisa Janes

    Janes recently unveiled Red 0, the brand's vegan alternative to carmine — a red colorant produced by crushing insects.

  • New Zealand TV commentator apologizes for mock Asian accent

    A New Zealand television commentator who adopted a mock Asian accent during a post-game rugby interview on Friday is likely to keep his job despite an outpouring of public criticism. Joe Wheeler, a former New Zealand Maori representative who commentates for the cable network Sky Sport, used the accent after the Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Highlanders and Crusaders. Speaking with Highlanders flyhalf Mitchell Hunt, Wheeler referenced the performance of Japan international flanker Kazuki Himeno who started a match for the Highlanders for the first time.

  • George Floyd's addiction could change how we talk about drug use and Black Americans

    George Floyd's death launched a global civil rights movement. The trial over his death could shape how Americans view addiction and racial injustice.

  • How the Infrastructure Bill Will Raise Taxes on 3 Big Pharma Stocks

    For years, large pharmaceutical companies have been deliberately booking losses or meager profits in countries with high tax rates while shifting earnings to countries like Ireland where they will be charged considerably less. The recent infrastructure bill proposed by President Biden takes aim at that, proposing a 28% corporate tax rate -- halfway back to the rate in 2016 -- and a 21% global minimum rate. For Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), the bill could spell trouble for the easy profits being booked abroad.

  • The Virus Drove Churchgoers Away. Will Easter Bring Them Back?

    NEW YORK — The Rev. Henry Torres told his parishioners, who had gathered on Palm Sunday in socially distanced rows of half-empty pews, that God had not abandoned them. The virus had killed dozens of regulars at the church, St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church in Queens, and the pandemic forced it to close its doors for months last year. But the parishioners were there now, he said, which was a sign of hope. “Even through difficulties, God is at work,” Torres said. “Even when people are suffering, even if it may seem that God is silent, that does not mean that God is absent.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times That is a message that many Christians — and the cash-strapped churches that minister to them — are eager to believe this Easter, as the springtime celebration of hope and renewal on Sunday coincides with rising vaccination rates and the promise of a return to something resembling normal life. Religious services during the Holy Week holidays, which began on Palm Sunday and end on Easter, are among the most well-attended of the year, and this year they offer churches a chance to begin rebuilding their flocks and regaining their financial health. But the question of whether people will return is a crucial one. Across the city, many churches have still not reopened despite state rules that would allow them to do so. The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, a nationally prominent Black church, said concerns over the coronavirus, and its disproportionate impact on the Black community, would keep his church from reopening until at least the fall. Nicholas Richardson, a spokesman for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, said many of its churches had also not reopened. When the diocese introduced a program last fall to allow its 190 parishes to pay a reduced tithe to the diocese, roughly half of them applied. “It varies church by church,” he said. “Pledges are not necessarily dramatically down, but donations given to the collection plate are hopelessly down.” The Rev. Patrick J. West, the pastor at St. Sebastian, said he and other priests have fretted over the return of parishioners when they gather for meals. Parishioners still fear the virus, which has killed tens of thousands of New Yorkers, and many have become accustomed to watching Mass online from the comforts of home, he said. “The word I use is ‘repatriate,’” he said. “How are we going to repatriate people back to the church? I don’t think it’s a matter of people’s faith, it’s a matter of health and safety. They need to be convinced that it is safe to worship in a congregation again, and I think that is absolutely right.” The hardships of the pandemic have been keenly felt at St. Sebastian, a bustling parish that offers Mass in English, Spanish and Tagalog inside a soaring, windowless space that was once a Loews movie theater. It sits on a busy intersection in the shadow of elevated subway tracks in Woodside, a working class but quickly gentrifying part of Queens where roughly 10% of the residents have been infected by the coronavirus, according to city data. “A lot of people have died,” said Micky Torres, a Filipino immigrant and longtime parishioner. A close friend of his from the parish died of COVID-19 in the first weeks of the pandemic, he said. It was his first of several Zoom funerals. “It was very sad and very weird.” At least 50 active parishioners at St. Sebastian have died of COVID-19, many in the early days of the pandemic when holding a funeral was impossible because the church was closed, said West. He began his assignment in the parish, which was founded in 1894 and moved into the former theater in 1954, shortly after churches were allowed to reopen at the end of June. The death rate in Woodside is higher than in the city as a whole, according to city data. “When I first got here it was memorial Mass after memorial Mass after memorial Mass,” he said. “We were having seven a week, plus funeral Masses for the people who were dying at that same time. We are still doing memorial Masses a year later.” St. Sebastian would normally welcome as many as 5,000 worshippers before the pandemic across several Masses on Saturdays and Sundays, said West. But pandemic rules limit its capacity to 50% and require social distancing. A good weekend now would draw roughly 1,200 people, less than a quarter of the pre-pandemic crowd, the pastor said. He said he hoped attendance at Easter would be robust, but there was no way to know for sure. The parish has adjusted in other ways, too. Masks and social distancing are required; hand sanitizer is readily available. Parishioners have also replaced the sign of peace, traditionally a handshake, with a nod or a wave. Churches were closed for 15 weeks during the first months of the pandemic last year, which included Holy Week. Even after they reopened at 25% capacity, many parishioners stayed away. That deprived parishes of both the people whose physical presence wills the community into existence, and the donations they make each week that help pay the bills. The resulting turmoil has wreaked havoc on the finances of churches across the New York region and the country, including icons like St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan and more humble houses of worship like St. Sebastian. All depend heavily on weekly donations to pay their expenses, which include utilities, staff salaries and an 8% tax paid to the local diocese. “We are hurting,” said West, who estimated the parish’s income had gone down 35% during the pandemic. The shortfall had forced him to keep the parish center closed, to lay off staff members in the parish office and even to ask the Diocese of Brooklyn to transfer one priest away from St. Sebastian. “We have a large immigrant population, and people are not used to using electronic payments or even writing checks,” said West. “If they are not physically here to donate cash, then we don’t physically get the donation.” Many Christians attend in-person services only on Christmas and Easter. Donations given on those two holidays make up 10% of the annual collection for most Catholic parishes, said Matthew Manion, the director for the Center for Church Management at Villanova University. He researched church finances during the pandemic and found steep income declines in parishes of all sizes. Based on figures from last year, he projects a 20% to 25% decline in the 2021 fiscal year, which may be exacerbated if people keep watching Mass online instead of in person. “The big questions are, Will Catholics who practice their faith frequently come back? And Catholics who practice their faith less frequently, are they gone for good?” said Manion. “Both of those answers could have big impacts, spiritually and financially.” He added: “Easter will be an interesting experiment. The spring will tell us a lot about what fiscal year 2022 and beyond will look like.” The mood was wary but hopeful at St. Sebastian on Palm Sunday, where street vendors sold woven palm fronds outside in the rain and a group of parishioners stood in the church foyer to listen to Mass, despite the audible rush and rattle of the elevated subway passing outside. Fewer than half the seats were filled at the morning’s English Mass, but a Spanish service later in the day was so well attended that worshippers were sent to the auditorium of the parish school so they could watch it on livestream while still obeying social distancing rules. Manuel Gil, a Peruvian immigrant who has worshipped at St. Sebastian for 25 years, said he thought the aftermath of the pandemic might actually bring more people to church, not fewer. “The important thing is that people have faith,” he said. “I think more people will come after the pandemic, because people whose families or friends have passed away will be looking for God. People’s lives have changed.” Speaking from the pulpit, Henry Torres urged parishioners to see the empty pews all around them as not just a manifestation of pandemic-era rules, but as vacant seats that might have been filled by those who died in the last year. But they should not dwell in sadness, he told the flock. Instead, they should celebrate the fact that they have survived. “You and I have been privileged and given an opportunity,” he said. “An hour from now is not promised. Tomorrow is not promised. All we have is right here and right now. Let us work right here and right now on our intimacy with God.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Raheem Mostert believes Jimmy Garoppolo will be 49ers’ starting QB

    Count 49ers running back Raheem Mostert as one who believes coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch still have Jimmy Garoppolo in their plans. Mostert said that he thinks Garoppolo is still the starter heading into the season. “I believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be our starting quarterback going into this season,” Mostert said on [more]

  • Florida COVID update for Saturday: More than 6,000 cases for third day in a row. 67 deaths

    Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 6,017 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the third consecutive day with cases over 6,000, which is the most since early March. The state also announced 67 new deaths. Of those who died, 66 were residents.

  • When will kids be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?

    Dr. Anthony Fauci offered an updated prediction as vaccine clinical trials expand to include children.

  • Is Marathon Digital Holdings the Best Way to Play Crypto?

    There is no question Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) is on a roll. MARA stock is up more than 350% year-to-date. There’s been no stopping this crypto miner. Source: Shutterstock In fact, InvestorPlace’s Ian Cooper recently named it one of the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Next Decade. They’ve all got the potential to make patient investors very wealthy. His rationale: When Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) moves higher, so does MARA. I totally get the sentiment. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips However, this is a subject area that’s still very much evolving. As an investor, can you say with 100% certainty that Marathon Digital is the best crypto miner going? Further, is a bet on this or other crypto miners a safer alternative to Bitcoin, Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), or one of the other cryptocurrencies? And lastly, what about the makers of the mining machines. Don’t they deserve some attention? 7 Cheap Stocks with Growing Tailwinds With all the frothiness surrounding the markets today, I question naming Marathon Digital a stock to own for the next decade. To me, a company like Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) makes a lot more sense, but that’s a discussion for another day. Here are three alternatives I would consider instead of Marathon Digital. Go for BLOK Instead of MARA Stock I like to provide my readers with options. There’s always an alternative. If not A, why not B? If not Marathon Digital, why not Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)? In early March, I suggested the ETF because it invested in companies developing and utilizing blockchain technologies. MARA is currently the fourth-largest holding of the $1.27-billion portfolio with a weighting of 4.97%. Sure, it charges 0.71%, but that’s so you don’t have to do a lot of the heavy lifting. It’s up 62% year-to-date. It can’t hold a candle to MARA — up 367% over the same period — but MARA doesn’t give you the diversification that 54 holdings do. If ever there was a thematic ETF to buy, BLOK would be it. A Large Cap or Two Who are the biggest companies holding Bitcoin? Benzinga reported in February that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Square (NYSE:SQ) together had unrealized gains of $5 billion from their respective investments. In fairness to my colleague, he did have Tesla in his list of five stocks. Both of these companies have so much going on; I don’t see how Marathon Digital can hold a candle to either of them. In fact, Square CFO Amrita Ahuja told Fortune that Bitcoin could soon be an important part of every large company’s balance sheet. “There’s absolutely a case for every balance sheet to have Bitcoin on it. We see Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as expanding access to financial services, especially when you think more globally,” Ahuja said. Interestingly, Ark Invest (NYSEARCA:ARKK) CEO Cathie Wood suggested that if every S&P 500 company invested 10% of their cash into Bitcoin, the price would rocket to $400,000 per coin. That’s another reason to own an S&P 500 index fund. Large-caps are moving to hold Bitcoin. The ones that do, such as Square and Tesla, are excellent alternatives. Wait for Bitmain In mid-March, I suggested that investors considering MARA should either buy Bitcoin itself or wait for Bitmain to go public now that its founders have settled their differences. In January, another maker of mining machines, MicroBT, was rumored to be close to going public. It’s considered an IPO since 2019. Another possibility is Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN), a big manufacturer of crypto mining equipment, if you can’t wait. It’s actually the 1oth-largest holding in BLOK at 3.45%. Its stock is up 270% YTD. I’m sure there are others that I haven’t considered. The Bottom Line It seems that companies operating in the hot sectors of the markets such as cryptocurrencies can set their own prices. No valuation is too high regardless of the underlying financials. The cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which is expected to go public in April, has apparently been valued at $100 billion, despite some industry experts expecting crypto trading fees to experience a “race to the bottom,” as was the case for stock trading fees. When that happens, Coinbase’s valuation should take a serious hit. Much like the electrification of transportation, cryptocurrencies and the related companies utilizing or benefiting from them are in the early part of a 20-inning baseball game. If you bet on MARA, try to do it in a way that insulates you from some of the potential downsides, because there are plenty of other horses in this race. In my view, MARA isn’t close to being the best way to play crypto. On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Is Marathon Digital Holdings the Best Way to Play Crypto? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • National Guard Troops on Alert at US Capitol Complex Following Deadly Incident

    A Capitol Police officer was killed and a second officer was injured after being rammed by a vehicle on Friday, April 2. The suspect in the vehicle attack was shot by officers when he lunged at them with a knife.US Capitol Police acting chief Yogananda Pittman confirmed the suspect had rammed a barricade at a Capitol checkpoint and ignored commands before charging an officer with a knife. The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital, where he “succumbed to his injuries around 1:30 pm,” an official statement read.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the US Capitol be lowered to half-staff in the memory of the officer who was killed.Capitol Police said the investigation was “still ongoing.”Footage taken Friday afternoon shows armed officers behind a barricade at the US Capitol Complex. Heavy police activity was seen as officers redirected traffic and erected barriers on the streets. Credit: @bigolgeek via Storyful

  • 'Radical Left CRAZIES:' Trump issues Easter greetings by attacking political rivals, griping about election loss

    Ex-president marks Easter by attacking his political enemies, repeating false claims about the election, and calling for boycotts of corporations.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement

    Retired investors are much better off going with the stocks of strong companies that pay solid dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that are perfect for retirement. To qualify as a Dividend King, a member of the S&P 500 must increase its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

  • Donald Trump is calling for an MLB boycott after the league said it would move its All-Star game out of Georgia. Conservative lawmakers discussed removing the league's antitrust exemption.

    Former President Trump on Friday called for a boycott of Major League Baseball, after the league said its All-Star game wouldn't be held in Atlanta.

  • Jordan officials held after ‘coup attempt’

    Former advisers to the King of Jordan and more than a dozen other high-profile figures were detained on Saturday night following a reported coup attempt. A former royal envoy and a former confidant of King Abdullah bin al-Hussein were among those said to have been arrested, amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged attempt to unseat the monarch. Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the eldest son of the late King Hussein and his US-born fourth wife Queen Noor, claimed in a video recording on Saturday that he had been told to stay at home and not to contact anyone by “the chief of general staff of the Jordanian armed forces”. He said in the video, passed by his lawyer to the BBC, he was “not the person responsible for the breakdown in governance, the corruption and for the incompetence that has been prevalent in our governing structure for the last 15 to 20 years and has been getting worse”. Army chief Yusef Huneity earlier denied reports that the prince had been arrested, but said he was told to “stop activities that are being exploited to target Jordan’s security and stability”. Prince Hamzah served as Jordan’s crown prince for four years before the title was transferred to the current monarch’s eldest son, Hussein. It was not immediately clear how developed the plot was, or how many potential plotters were involved. An intelligence official told The Washington Post the plan was “far-reaching” and “well organised” and said they appeared to have “foreign ties”. State media only said the arrests were “security related”. Israeli media claimed the CIA and Mossad warned King Abdullah of the plan. Amman has strong ties with the UK and the US, regularly sharing intelligence, and is a key partner in the international campaign against the Islamic State. King Abdullah, 59, who trained at Sandhurst in the 1980s, has ruled the country since King Hussein’s death in 1999. Jordan’s powerful intelligence agency, with a pervasive influence in public life, has played a bigger public role since the introduction of emergency laws at the outset of the pandemic last year, which civic groups say violate civil and political rights. Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, said: “We are closely following the reports and are in touch with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support.” Saad al-Hariri, the Lebanese prime minister-designate, said: “All the solidarity with the Jordanian leadership and King Abdullah in defending the gains of the Jordanian people, protecting their stability, and refusing interference in their affairs.”

  • No. 1 Barty repeats as Miami champ when Andreescu retires

    Ash Barty pushed a forehand winner into the open court as her opponent, Bianca Andreescu, laid on her back in the far corner, injured yet again. With that, the Miami Open final was decided. The No. 1-ranked Barty won her second successive Miami title Saturday, and the Australian was already in control of the match when Andreescu turned her right foot while hitting a forehand and sprawled to the hard court.

  • Bar service permitted once again in Pa. restaurants outside Philly

    Bar seating is back in Pennsylvania restaurants, outside Philadelphia, as of Easter Sunday.

  • Try This Walking Butt Workout Next Time You're Taking a Stroll

    This isn't your average walking workout.

  • These People "Should Not" Get COVID Vaccine Right Away, Says CDC

    “I was about to schedule my COVID vaccine appointment,” a friend of ours said the other day, “when my doctor told me I should wait two weeks.” Why would that happen? Aren’t experts urging everyone to get their COVID vaccine as soon as humanly possible? The reason may surprise you. Read on to see who should not get vaccinated right away, as well as who should not get vaccinated at all, as well as the common vaccine side effects—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 So Who Should Not Get Vaccinated Right Away? Our friend had recently gotten his shingles vaccine. That’s why his doctor told him to wait before getting his COVID vaccine. “Don’t get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as other vaccines,” says the CDC. “Wait at least 14 days after your COVID-19 vaccine before getting any other vaccine, including a flu or shingles vaccine. Or if you have recently received any other vaccine first, wait at least 14 days before getting your COVID-19 vaccine. However, if you do get a COVID-19 vaccine within 14 days of another vaccine, you do not need to be revaccinated with either vaccine. You should still complete both vaccine series on schedule.” 2 Who Should Not Get Vaccinated At All? Short answer: Kids. “There is no COVID-19 vaccine yet for children under age 16. Several companies have begun enrolling children as young as age 12 in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Studies including younger children have also begun,” says the Mayo Clinic.And also anyone allergic to the ingredients in the vaccines, which is unlikely. 3 What are Your Chances of Having a Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction? “No serious, life-threatening allergic reactions occurred in clinical study participants,” says the FDA. “However, after getting a COVID-19 vaccine in their community, a few people had anaphylaxis (a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction that happens within seconds or minutes of exposure to an allergen). Because of this remote chance of severe allergic reaction, health care providers may ask you to stay at the place where you received a vaccine for monitoring for 15 to 30 minutes.” 4 So What Side Effects Are There? “The most commonly reported side effects, which typically lasted several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever,” says the FDA. “Of note, more people experienced these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose, so it is important for vaccination providers and recipients to expect that there may be some side effects after either dose, but even more so after the second dose.” 5 So the FDA is Sure the Vaccine is Safe? Yes. “The FDA evaluated data from clinical studies that included tens of thousands of people,” says the agency. “The data from these studies clearly show that the known and potential benefits of the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines greatly outweigh the known and potential risks. Millions of doses of FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines have been given to people all around the country. Serious adverse events following vaccination are very rare.”RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 6 How to Stay Safe as Possible After Vaccination “While each FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine is slightly different, available information suggests that the authorized vaccines remain effective in protecting the American public against currently circulating strains of COVID-19,” says the FDA. “We are already talking with vaccine manufacturers about these new strains and how to quickly and safely make any changes that may be needed in the future.”“Some variants spread more easily than others,” they continue. “To help slow the spread of COVID-19, get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you. Other ways to slow the spread include:Wearing a maskKeeping 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with youAvoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spacesWashing your hands often with soap and water (use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available)”So follow those fundamentals, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.