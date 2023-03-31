Johnson & Johnson unit loses bid to stay in bankruptcy during Supreme Court appeal

1
Dietrich Knauth
·1 min read

By Dietrich Knauth

(Reuters) -A U.S. court on Friday declined to delay the dismissal of a Johnson & Johnson company's bankruptcy, directing the bankruptcy to be dismissed despite a planned U.S. Supreme Court appeal that could revive the company's effort to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits over its talc products in bankruptcy.

J&J sought to use the bankruptcy of its subsidiary company, LTL Management, to halt more than 38,000 lawsuits alleging the company’s Baby Powder and other talc products are contaminated with asbestos. J&J maintains its consumer talc products are safe and asbestos-free.

The bankruptcy strategy stumbled in January, when the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based in Philadelphia ruled that LTL's bankruptcy should be dismissed because neither LTL nor J&J had a legitimate need for bankruptcy protection because they were not in "financial distress."

LTL asked the 3rd Circuit to delay its ruling from taking effect until the company has time to pursue an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The 3rd Circuit denied that request in a brief written order Friday, instead directing the a U.S. bankruptcy judge to close LTL's bankruptcy case.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • A library went viral for having baby cribs attached to its desks. The single mom behind it says she wanted the library to serve entire families.

    The librarian who created the viral desk for working parents wanted to make the library a space intentionally designed to serve entire families.

  • FDIC to consider bank size in applying 'special assessment fee'

    The special assessment fee, which is required by law, will help the FDIC cover losses to its deposit insurance fund from backstopping depositors at Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed earlier this month. "The FDIC has authority to consider under the law who benefits from the assistance provided and we'll take that into account with particular attention and sensitivity to the impact on community banks," Martin Gruenberg, head of the FDIC, said in the hearing.

  • The South Is Being Squeezed Dry When It Comes to Abortion Access

    The Southern states are in crisis.

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Could Be a Great Choice

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Trump attorney promises 'smooth surrender' after indictment as authorities make preparations for arraignment

    Trump lawyer Susan Necheles told Insider that the former president intends to voluntarily surrender after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

  • Brazil meat industry lobby laments Lula's absence from China trip -sources

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inability to accompany a government mission to China frustrated meat industry lobbyists who had hoped his presence this week would help persuade Beijing to issue more export licenses for Brazilian companies, according to two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Lula canceled his planned visit to China after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

  • Why Gwyneth Paltrow Risked a Very Public Ski Collision Trial – and Emerged Unscathed | Analysis

    Despite the risks of her testimony, the celebrity entrepreneur likely saw limited downside for herself and Goop in a winnable battle for her reputation

  • Car services groups warn of unfair competition as EU data plan stalls

    Car services groups on Friday warned a stalled EU proposal to ensure fair access to valuable vehicle data could pave the way for unfair competition from U.S. and Chinese tech companies. The vehicle data tussle between carmakers and a coalition of insurers, leasing companies and repair shops underscores the huge potential of the connected car market, which consultancy Fortune Business Insights says could grow to 250 billion-400 billion euros ($272 billion-$435 billion) by 2030. Carmakers, which own the data in their vehicles covering everything from driving habits to fuel consumption and tyre wear, are themselves looking to generate billions from software products and subscription services driven by the data.

  • Zelensky, on Bucha anniversary, vows to defeat 'Russian evil'

    President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to defeat Russia on Friday speaking alongside European leaders in Bucha one year after Moscow's troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town synonymous with war crimes allegations.Belarus strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is a close ally of the Kremlin, meanwhile urged Moscow and Kyiv to broker a "truce" in Ukraine and start negotiations.In Geneva, UN rights chief Volker Turk warned Russia's war in Ukraine had made severe rights violations "shockingly routine" and was distracting humanity from battling existential threats to its survival.Russian forces pulled back from Bucha, a commuter town northwest of Kyiv, on March 31, 2022, just over a month after President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine, leaving death and destruction in their wake.AFP journalists on April 2 last year&nbsp;discovered the bodies of at least 20 people in civilian clothing, some with their hands tied behind their backs, lying in a street of the suburb."The battle for the foundation of the free world is taking place on Ukrainian land. We will definitely win. Russian evil will fall, right here in Ukraine," Zelensky said.He earlier called Bucha "a symbol of the atrocities" committed by Russia's forces, who have been linked to the extra-judicial killings of unarmed civilians in Bucha."We will never forgive. We will punish every perpetrator," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.- Calls for 'justice' -Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discoveries, pointing to an abundance of footage and witness accounts.Prosecutors in Kyiv say that Russian forces killed some 1,400 civilians around Bucha and that they have identified dozens of Russian soldiers responsible.Moscow denies the accusations, claiming the atrocities in Bucha were staged.Speaking alongside Zelensky in Bucha, Moldova's President Maia Sandu said those responsible should be held accountable, adding that "without justice there can never be peace".Leaders from Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia were also in Bucha.After Russia withdrew from the towns near Kyiv, fighting shifted to the south and east of Ukraine. The town of Bakhmut is now the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle since the invasion.A year after it was retaken by Kyiv's forces, Bucha has not forgotten its victims.The community is rebuilding, and locals told AFP that "the pain subsides" and that they must "continue to live".AFP on Thursday saw dozens of construction workers weaving between diggers and trucks as they worked to rebuild homes and roads in the town, which had a population of around 37,000 people before the war.- 'Crime scene' -Archpriest Andriy, who runs the local parish, said it is "important" not to forget those who are "not with us today"."It is also important for us not to live in the past but in the future," he told AFP.In the weeks following Russia's withdrawal from other towns near Kyiv, hundreds more bodies were found in homes, basements and shallow graves across the north.Ukraine wants to establish a special tribunal to prosecute Russia's leaders but there are complex legal disputes over how it could work.The International Criminal Court this month issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine.Chief ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has described Ukraine as a "crime scene".Russia has repeatedly denied any abuses by its forces, and foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova this week described scenes in Bucha as a "crude and cynical provocation" by Kyiv.Lukashenko, who hosted several rounds of failed peace talks in recent years with Russia and Ukraine, made the call for a halt to fighting during an address to the nation on Friday.- 'Strategic' nukes -"All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues can and should be settled at the negotiation table, without preconditions," he said.Lukashenko has been hit with Western sanctions for allowing Russian forces to attack Ukraine using his country as a base, but so far, he has not dispatched his own forces over the border.The proposal was immediately rejected by Moscow.Lukashenko also said he was ready to host "strategic" Russian nuclear weapons after Putin announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in the ex-Soviet country."Nothing is changing in the context of Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "The special military operation is continuing, since this is the only way to achieve the goals that our country has today."Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk denounced horrific abuses carried out since Russia's invasion and warned the conflict "continues to send shock-waves across the world.""At a time when humanity faces overwhelming existential challenges, this destructive war is tugging us away from the work of building solutions, the work of ensuring our survival," Turk said.bur/jm

  • ChatGPT banned by regulator in Italy, which says there's no legal basis for using personal data to train the chatbot following data breach

    ChatGPT's temporary ban comes after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apologized for a bug that saw users able to see other conversations with the chatbot.

  • Columbus police seek two 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting at Far West Side gym

    The Columbus Division of Police has released still photos of two people they said were present during the fatal shooting of Tabias Cunningham.

  • TikTok propaganda labels fall flat in 'huge win' for Russia

    A year ago, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, TikTok started labeling accounts operated by Russian state propaganda agencies as a way to tell users they were being exposed to Kremlin disinformation. Researchers at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a bipartisan, transatlantic nonprofit operated by the German Marshall Fund that studies authoritarian disinformation, on Thursday published a report that identified nearly 80 TikTok accounts operated by Russian state outlets like RT or Sputnik or by individuals linked to them, including RT's editor-in-chief.

  • ESPN compares Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud to this former NFL MVP

    Who do you think Stroud will resemble in the NFL? #GoBucks

  • Walmart just dropped 50+ amazing deals — starting at $9

    Also on deep discount: A robovac that's $560 off, a Crockpot for only $20 and more.

  • Chinese tycoon Chen Hongtian has Hong Kong property that includes Peak house seized by lenders

    Chen Hongtian, a low-profile mainland Chinese tycoon, who was the talk of the town in Hong Kong for purchasing a house on The Peak for a record price almost seven years ago, has had at least three of his assets worth a total of about HK$7 billion (US$891.7 million) at time of purchase seized by lenders. The house, a 9,212 sq ft property at 15 Gough Hill Road, was seized this month by receivers appointed by Bank of East Asia (BEA), according to government records. Chen bought it through Lambda In

  • Developer drops land purchase in historically Black town

    A developer on Friday ended plans to purchase a 100-acre (39-hectare) property from the local school system in a historically Black town in Florida following a public outcry that the deal threatened the cultural heritage of the community made famous by Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston. Derek Bruce said in a letter to Orange County Public Schools in Orlando that he had terminated the deal to purchase the land where a former school for Black students stood in the town of Eatonville.

  • Harris enters the fray over democracy with visit to Tanzania

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday encouraged Tanzania’s fragile progress toward a more inclusive government, stepping onto the front lines of America’s push to strengthen democracy in Africa as part of her weeklong trip to the continent. Standing alongside Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania’s first female president, Harris cited recent decisions from Tanzania such as lifting a ban on opposition rallies and encouraging more press freedom as “important and meaningful steps” toward democratic reforms. Hassan has undone some of Tanzania's more oppressive policies even though she came to power as a member of the ruling party.

  • India's new trade policy aims to promote rupee trade

    India's new foreign trade policy, to be adopted from April 1, will take steps to support international trade using the rupee currency, the government said on Friday, as it looks to boost exports amid slowing global trade. The South Asian nation is prepared to trade in rupees with nations facing a shortage of dollars so as to "disaster-proof" them and effectively boost its exports, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told a news conference in the capital, New Delhi. The measures include industry-specific targets to reach a goal of $2 trillion in exports of merchandise and services by 2030, said Santosh Kumar Sarangi, head of the directorate-general of foreign trade (DGFT).

  • Russia's military is being accused of stealing video game characters from 'Atomic Heart' to promote itself

    Game developer Mundfish said it never gave the Russian army permission to use its work, after a Russian army store used its characters in posters.

  • After 28 years, Cuba frees Miamian who attempted an armed uprising against Castro

    “He did not say a word of repentance, not even when it could have spared him the death [sentence].”