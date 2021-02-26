  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine set for FDA advisory committee review; Joe Biden urges unity with state governors. Latest COVID-19 updates

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will hold an all-day meeting meeting Friday to review the data on Johnson & Johnson's candidate vaccine and is likely to give the vaccine a thumbs-up, leading to an expected FDA authorization for the shot in adults within the next few days. An FDA report released early Wednesday deemed it safe and effective.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to provide 100 million doses of its vaccine in the USA by June, including 20 million by the end of March. Those doses will add to the 300 million doses Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna each have promised to deliver by the end of July.

The vaccine was shown to be 72% effective in a U.S. trial in which all ethnic, racial and age groups benefited about the same, and was shown to be 85% effective in preventing the most severe disease .

Meanwhile, Pfizer-BioNTech will begin testing a booster shot to combat COVID-19 variants, the companies announced Thursday. The announcement came one day after new research published in the New England Journal of Medicine confirmed that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases across all age groups by 94%.

And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, warned people not to hold off on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if it soon becomes available while waiting for the slightly more effective Pfizer or Moderna shots. Fauci also told NBC News a third vaccine becoming available “is nothing but good news.”

Also in the news:

►The Food and Drug Administration will allow Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped and stored at freezers commonly found in pharmacies rather than the ultra-frigid ones initially required after data from the company showed the vaccine remains stable for up to two weeks in standard freezer temperatures. Thursday's decision will make it easier to distribute and administer the vaccine.

►Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday extended Oregon’s declaration of a state of emergency until May 2 as confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to drop across the state but still number in the hundreds each day.

►After six straight weeks of declines in new COVID-19 infections across the U.S., daily cases have started to plateau in many states, but hospitalizations and deaths continue to drop, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

►The World Health Organization reported Thursday that case rates across Europe have been cut in half from their winter peak.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 28.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 508,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 112.9 million cases and 2.5 million deaths. More than 91.6 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and about 68.2 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: Surgery for a child, paying a loan, electric bills: We asked Americans how they would spend $1,400 stimulus checks. This is what they said.

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Megan Turgeon of the New Hampshire National Guard fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at a mass vaccination clinic in the parking lot of Exeter High School.
Megan Turgeon of the New Hampshire National Guard fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at a mass vaccination clinic in the parking lot of Exeter High School.

'We have to fight this together as one,' Joe Biden tells state governors

When Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee butted heads with Donald Trump last year over the prior administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the then-president called Inslee a snake.

“I may still be one,” the governor said on Thursday with a chuckle when asked how things have changed under President Joe Biden. “But I’m a well-cared-for snake.”

During the National Governors Association's winter meeting, held virtually Thursday, Biden called states the "laboratories of democracy" in a nod to their independence. But he emphasized that a national approach is needed on the pandemic and other issues because "so many of our challenges don’t stop at our border of our states."

"We have to fight this together as one," Biden told the governors.

– Maureen Groppe and Courtney Subramanian

'Massive pandemic of mentally ill adolescents' blamed on COVID-19

Dr. Brian Alverson, director of the Division of Pediatric Hospital Medicine at Rhode Island's Hasbro Children's Hospital, says he has witnessed what he described to The Providence Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, as “a massive pandemic of mentally ill adolescents,” many of them admitted to Hasbro Children’s.

The Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry has published articles on the nationwide phenomenon stemming in part from social isolation and loneliness.

“And when I say massive, I don't want to understate this,” Alverson said. On a recent Friday, “when I looked at the census of the hospital, three-quarters of the hospital was adolescents who wanted to hurt themselves because of mental illness.”

– G. Wayne Miller, The Providence Journal

Dr. Anthony Fauci aims to answer questions about 'COVID long-haulers'

The U.S. government is launching a nationwide initiative to study COVID-19 patients who suffer from residual symptoms months after recovery, commonly known as "COVID long-haulers," Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a White House briefing Wednesday.

The nation's leading infectious diseases expert also revealed a scientific name for the new syndrome – Post Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC) – further legitimizing the suffering population.

"(There are) a lot of important questions that are now unanswered that we hope with this series of initiatives we will ultimately answer," Fauci said.

The announcement comes after a study published last week in JAMA Network Open found about 30% of COVID-19 patients reported persistent symptoms as long as 9 months after illness.

– Adrianna Rodriguez

Contributing: Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID news: Johnson & Johnson vaccine; FDA; Joe Biden; WHO; Oregon

Recommended Stories

  • Nathan Lane Teases ‘The Birdcage’ Sequel: ‘This Idea Is So Good’

    Getty ImagesIf fans of The Birdcage ever actually get a sequel, we will have Nathan Lane’s newfound love of podcasts to thank.With a lot of extra time on his hands staying at home over the past year, Lane decided to check out a 2018 episode of the podcast Beyond the Box Set in which the two British hosts pitch sequels that “nobody asked for” for films they love. It was titled “The Birdcage: Starina Rides Again.”“So, I’ve got nothing to do, I listened to it,” he says in this preview of next week’s 100th episode of The Last Laugh podcast. The first idea they threw out there was “not good” in his opinion, but as he listened to their second pitch he started thinking to himself, “Gee, this is really good, I’d like to see this movie.”With both director Mike Nichols and his co-star Robin Williams gone, Lane had always thought that “you can’t really revisit” the classic comedy film, which was released 25 years ago next week. “But what this guy came up with, I thought, wow, it’s a way to honor Robin and go off on another adventure with my character and [Hank Azaria’s] Agador Spartacus going to Guatemala,” he explains. “It’s a really smart, clever, funny pitch.”“So, I said to my manager, listen to this,” Lane continues. “He takes it to MGM. MGM likes it. So they’re optioning it and they’re going to try to team with a streamer and see if it can actually happen! And this is all because of a podcast.”Then, all of a sudden, he realized, “Maybe someone should mention this to Hank Azaria.” Lane called up the actor to see what he thought and Azaria told him something along the lines of, “I can’t possibly play the part again. People would go crazy. I have one word for you: Apu.’”Before Azaria’s breakthrough film performance as Agador Spartacus, he had already made a name for himself voicing several characters on The Simpsons, including Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu.After comedian Hari Kondabolu released his documentary The Problem With Apu in 2017, which highlighted the racist implications of having a white actor play that stereotypically Indian character, Azaria ultimately decided to stop playing the role. He recently told The New York Times, “Once I realized that that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn’t want to participate in it anymore. It just didn’t feel right.”Why MAGA-Mocking Comedian Blaire Erskine Makes Liberals So MadFor the actor to then step back into the role of a Guatemalan “house boy” in a sequel to The Birdcage would inevitably open him up to another round of justified criticism. According to Lane, Azaria said, “I loved playing it, I would love to do it again, but it’s just not appropriate now. And you should get a Latin actor.”“So then, again, I thought, ‘Oh well, maybe that’s the end of that,’” Lane says. “And then I thought, ‘Gee, this idea is so good, if you could find a great Latin actor or comedian, it could maybe still work.’ It’s now 25 years later, we’re all older looking. Maybe Agador looks a little different.”When I suggest that the story could center on Albert and Agador’s son somehow, Lane gets excited. “‘The Birdcage 2: Son of Agador!’” he imagines. Then he deflates again, adding, “Anyway look, I don’t know if it’ll ever happen.”Of course, this conversation about who is “allowed” to portray which parts also extends to the debate surrounding straight actors playing gay roles. That public conversation was recently reignited amid the release of the new film Supernova, starring straight actors Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth as an aging couple, and HBO Max’s It’s a Sin, in which all of the lead gay roles are played by gay performers.Lane was notably the only gay actor in the main cast of The Birdcage, even though he did not come out publicly until he started promoting it—more on that in our full interview next week—but he says he does not believe gay roles “have to be played” by gay actors.“Do I think maybe something special might come from it? Perhaps,” he says. “You have to take into consideration the world we’re living in right now. And on some level you can’t really fight it. Sometimes there’s a point and sometimes it seems ridiculous.”As someone who has been able to play plenty of straight roles over the past quarter-century, he thinks there has to be some room for actors to take on characters that are unlike themselves.“I certainly get it. But to say it has to be this—I mean, to a certain degree, it’s like, well, does this mean Meryl Streep is out of business because she can’t do another accent ever again?” Lane adds. He imagines the accusatory mob shouting, “She’s not Polish!”“What about acting?” he asks. “This is a part of acting, to take on different personalities, a totally different character than you. So, I don’t know. Obviously, I think it’s a healthy discussion, but I think it can be taken to an extreme and I get nostalgic for just being able to act.”Subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast now to hear our full conversation with Nathan Lane about the 25th anniversary of ‘The Birdcage,’ including stories about Mike Nichols, Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Oprah Winfrey and a lot more when it drops next Tuesday, March 2nd.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • As a child, she beat bone cancer. Now she's headed into space.

    Bone cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux is thrilled to be going into space. As a crew member on SpaceX's Inspiration4, the world's first all-commercial astronaut mission to Earth's orbit, Arceneaux hopes that as the first person to go into space with a prosthesis, she can inspire others. At 10, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, and was treated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

  • A new stage in the pandemic: Cautious optimism

    COVID-19 spikes have been followed by plummets only to spike again. But the current decline could be a light at the end of the tunnel.

  • Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong

    The rollout of vaccines come at a critical time for the country, which has seen its hard-won gains against the virus get wiped out by a winter surge and is struggling to mitigate the pandemic’s economic shock that decimated service sector jobs. “I felt very anxious over the past year, but I feel more secure now after receiving the vaccine,” said nursing home worker Lee Gyeong-soon, who received her shot at a public health center in northern Seoul. Health authorities plan to complete injecting the first of two doses to some 344,000 residents and workers at long-term care settings and 55,000 frontline medical workers by the end of March.

  • Biden says US vaccination effort is 'weeks ahead of schedule'

    US President Joe Biden celebrates 50 million Covid-19 vaccines administered since he took over, saying the rollout is now "weeks ahead of schedule." Biden came into office promising 100 million shots administered in his first 100 days, something critics said was an insufficiently ambitious target, but Biden says his administration is now on track easily to exceed.

  • Fisker mulls battery cell manufacturing in Europe, U.S. with major supplier

    Fisker Inc CEO said on Thursday that the electric vehicle startup is considering setting up a battery cell manufacturing facility with an unidentified major supplier in Europe or the United States, to secure stable supplies of the key component. Fisker, which was once a rival to Tesla Motors Inc in the nascent market for electric luxury cars, struggled with the recall of batteries made by its previous supplier, A123, which later filed for bankruptcy. "We did not want to take any risk on batteries," Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker, told Reuters.

  • Charlie Munger: 'All good investing is value investing'

    Charlie Munger, Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman, gives his take on value investing.

  • Iowa Republicans approve fast-track dramatic election bill

    Iowa House Republicans cast the final vote needed Wednesday to send a bill to the governor that sharply limits early voting in the state, months after a general election overseen by a Republican secretary of state resulted in record turnout and overwhelming victories by GOP candidates. The bill passed with only Republican votes just a day after it similarly passed the Senate. “When we go back home and talk to people in the gas stations, at the grocery stores and at the hardware stores there is no disputing there are tens of thousands of Iowans that tell this Republican caucus every single week when we go home we emphatically support this bill, we want this bill, we think this bill is necessary and we support it,” said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, who managed the bill in the House.

  • Biden USTR nominee Tai vows to end trade 'race to the bottom,' counter China

    Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's top trade nominee, backed tariffs as a "legitimate tool" to counter China's state-driven economic model and vowed to hold Beijing to its prior commitments, while promising a sweeping new approach to U.S. trade. At her Senate confirmation hearing to become U.S. Trade Representative, Tai also called for a revamp of global trade rules to eliminate what she called "gray areas" exploited by China and end a "race to the bottom" that she said had hurt workers and the environment.

  • Bryan Cranston Lists Eco-Friendly Beach House for $5 Million

    The Breaking Bad star completed the modern Ventura County home during the final season of the show

  • Victim’s glasses found in car of South Dakota Attorney General who claimed he hit a deer

    Jason Ravnsborg charged with three misdemeanour counts after accident leading to death of 55-year-old pedestrian

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

    The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera's mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona's Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are one of Hollywood's most private couples. Here's a timeline of their 20-year relationship.

    Fisher has said being with Cohen is like "winning the lottery" ... even if she has to deal with his many shenanigans.

  • Republican lawmaker joins Democrats condemning MTG for attacks on Democrat over transgender child

    It’s the latest scandal involving the controversial Georgia rep

  • Family: Navy vet died after police knelt on his neck

    A Navy veteran who was going through an episode of paranoia died after a Northern California police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, his family said Tuesday. The family of Angelo Quinto called police on Dec. 23 because the 30-year-old was suffering a mental health crisis and needed help.

  • Greece investigates reports theatre director accused of rape taught refugee children

    A prosecutor has ordered an investigation into reports that migrant children were taught acting classes by the former artistic director of Greece's National Theatre, now facing child rape allegations, a migration ministry official said on Monday. Dimitris Lignadis turned himself in on Saturday following an arrest warrant issued after lawsuits were filed against him by two men who say he raped them when they were minors. The Migration Ministry's special secretary for the protection of unaccompanied minors, Irini Agapidaki, told Reuters she had asked the prosecutor to investigate reports in newspapers and on social media that children staying in shelters had taken acting lessons with Lignadis in 2017-18.

  • Thousands rally in Armenia after PM warns of coup attempt

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Thursday, and thousands took to the streets of the capital to support him after the army demanded he and his government resign. Russia, an ally of Armenia which has a military base in Armenia, said it was alarmed by events in the former Soviet republic and called for the situation to be resolved peacefully and within the constitution. Pashinyan, 45, has faced calls to quit since November after what critics said was his disastrous handling of a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and surrounding areas.

  • Ukraine says Russian hackers attack web-based state document system

    Ukraine accused an unnamed group of Russian hackers on Wednesday of trying to disseminate malicious documents through a web-based system on which government documents are circulated, but did not say whether any damage was caused. Kyiv has previously accused Moscow of orchestrating large cyber attacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine, which Russia denies. The aim of the attack was to contaminate information resources on the System of Electronic Interaction of Executive Bodies, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council said in a statement.

  • Israel sharing some COVID vaccines with Palestinians, Honduras, Czech Republic

    Israel said on Tuesday it was giving small amounts of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinian-run territories as well as to several countries. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not name which countries in a statement announcing the move. But the government of Guatemala - which opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem last year - said it was expecting to receive 5,000 doses from Israel on Thursday.