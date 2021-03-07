Johnson & Johnson vaccines come with uplifting messages

Adriana Diaz
·2 min read

President Joe Biden's promise, that 100 million Americans would be vaccinated in his first 100 days in office, is close to completion. This week, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout added to the arsenal. 

For the people shipping out that vaccine, it was a very special delivery. 

At McKesson, the company distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the first shipments on Monday delivered hope and a message. The first one read, "1st J&J pack out — get healthy."

Kamryn Brown, a supervisor at the Kentucky facility handling the vaccine shipments, told CBS News, "It all started with our great director of operations. After that, we all took turns signing our own messages and names. Mine was 'get vaccinated. Love Kamryn.'"

Brown and the other supervisors, including Kristi Larson, signed the very first box.

"It was a humbling moment, knowing that we now had the vaccine in our hands and we were able to ship it out and be able to send it to so many people," Larson said. "I think I was crying for half the time."

With one dose and regular refrigeration, this vaccine can more easily reach community health centers and rural America. That's why, for Brown, this isn't a job — it's a mission.

"To me, it's like I'm one of the frontline troops against the war on COVID," she said.

And these troops have been training. Before FDA approval, they ran drills using boxes of soap similar in size to vaccine packs."We practiced with Irish Spring soap to get ready for when we started having orders come through," Larson said. She added, "It smelled very good."

The FDA signed off, and they signed their names too. 

"I hope when they saw that message, they knew that we cared and that we're definitely going to keep striving to make sure that they're well vaccinated, well stocked, and that we're going to kick this COVID in the butt," Brown said.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines come with messages of hope

Black-owned businesses hit hard during pandemic, but some are thriving

Royal family pushing back ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine helping vaccinate rural America

    "CBS This Morning" lead national correspondent David Begnaud visited a small hospital in rural Kentucky as they were receiving 200 vials of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He spoke to the hospital CEO, who says this is a game-changer because it has been challenging to get their hands on other vaccines.

  • FEMA vaccine site abandoned state rules, gave vaccine to any resident 18 and older

    A FEMA site suddenly deviating from state rules may have allowed possibly hundreds of Floridians to get the COVID-19 vaccine without needing to be part of one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ eligible groups.

  • Hungary PM says Fidesz in talks with Italian, Polish parties on new European Parliament grouping

    Hungary's ruling Fidesz party is in talks with conservative political forces including Italian populist Matteo Salvini as it seeks a new group in the European Parliament, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told radio on Friday. On Wednesday, Orban's Fidesz left the largest centre-right political group in the parliament after the faction moved towards suspending it in a tug-of-war over Orban's democratic record.

  • Detroit's mayor rejected a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Experts say that's nuts.

    Experts feared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's slightly lower efficacy rate would lead to an impression of a two-tiered system. That has been exactly the case in Detroit, where the mayor just rejected a shipment of the company's vaccine. CNN reports that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D) declined an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, saying the other available vaccines are better. "Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," he said. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best." Stat News' Matthew Herper called this a "bad plan." It's true that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials showed a 72 percent efficacy rate, while Moderna and Pfizer, the two other approved coronavirus vaccines, have a rate of about 95 percent. But health experts say it's still an excellent option, and has other perks like only requiring a single shot and frequently leading to fewer side effects, reports The New York Times. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said people shouldn't overthink which one to get, and explained the vaccines can't really be compared head-to-head because of different trial circumstances. Besides, experts note, the raw numbers don't show the full picture. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all hospitalizations and deaths in its large clinical trial, meaning the slightly lower efficacy rate really only points to mild to moderate disease. Detroit's mayor, however, said the city has been able to meet demand with just its supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses, but CNN notes Duggan's administration only expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions on Thursday. Duggan said he would accept Johnson & Johnson doses later on if all other doses are distributed and there are remaining residents who want a vaccine. More stories from theweek.comRon Johnson's lazy obstruction exposes the reality of the filibuster7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling

  • Vaccine Miracles: Does JNJ Kill the Profit Path for MRNA and NVAX?

    New vaccine entrant gets approval before Novavax, while herd immunity ideas put sales in doubt.

  • Prisoners in Tennessee were placed in the last group eligible for vaccines after an advisory panel said prioritizing them would be a PR 'nightmare'

    The council noted the prisoners were high-risk for COVID-19 but feared a public backlash should they be given priority access to the vaccine, the AP reported.

  • Sony has filed a patent for a system that could turn bananas and other household items into PlayStation controllers

    Sony's patent was filed with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. It was illustrated using bananas but apparently, other items could also be used as controllers

  • Amazon Called Elevated Loungewear One of Spring's Biggest Trends — Here Are 13 of the Best Styles

    You’ll find knit tanks, flutter-sleeve tees, linen pants, and more.

  • Food and Drug Administration to increase sampling for toxic heavy metals in baby food

    The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it will attempt to reduce chemical hazards in foods for babies and young children by increasing inspections of processing plants and sampling more food products for toxic heavy metals.Why it matters: It follows a Congressional report published last month that found "dangerous levels" of arsenic, lead, mercury and other toxic heavy metals in baby food products made by U.S. companies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Exposure to heavy metals can cause neurotoxic damage. Infants and children are more vulnerable to damage from exposure.What they're saying: The FDA said it sent a letter to baby food manufacturers to remind them of their responsibility to reduce toxic elements in foods to levels as low as is reasonably achievable."We share the public’s concerns for the health of America’s children, and want to reassure parents and caregivers that at the levels we have found through our testing, children are not at an immediate health risk from exposure to toxic elements in foods," the administration said."It’s important to understand that toxic elements are present in the environment, including in our air, water and soil, and therefore are unavoidable in the general food supply."In addition to increased samples and inspections, the FDA said it will issue guidance "to identify action levels for contaminants in key foods, with plans to revisit those levels on a regular basis and lower them if appropriate."Yes, but: The administration stopped short of committing to issuing new regulations, though it said it would take compliance and enforcement actions if necessary.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Premier League trying to relegate West Brom, says Allardyce

    West Brom host Newcastle at noon, just 60 hours after Thursday's 1-0 home defeat by Everton and Allardyce is concerned with the lack of preparation time afforded to his players. In contrast, Newcastle have not played since their 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday.

  • Facing royal mess, Spain's king seeks to steady crown

    King Felipe VI of Spain has renounced any future personal inheritance he might receive from his father and stripped him of his annual allowance of nearly 200,000 euros

  • Microsoft Exchange Flaws May Have Led To 30,000 US Organizations' Email Systems Being Compromised

    More than 30,000 U.S. organizations' email systems reportedly have been compromised by a Chinese hacking group, through a recently patched flaw in Microsoft’s Exchange Server software. What Happened: On Tuesday, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that its Exchange email product had been hacked and that the attack came from China. In a blog post, Microsoft's corporate vice president of customer security and trust, Tom Burt, said the company had identified a "state-sponsored threat actor" operating from China that it referred to as "Hafnium." According to a report yesterday by KrebsOnSecurity, at least 30,000 organizations across the U.S. have been affected due to flaws in the Exchange Server software. Reuters also has reported on the scope of the attack, citing a person familiar with the U.S. government’s response, and pegs the number at more than 20,000 organizations. The White House has come out to warn about the attack. Press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday, “This is a significant vulnerability that could have far-reaching impacts. First and foremost, this is an active threat.” On Thursday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a tweet urged the companies to update their software. Similarly, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency has issued directives ordering all federal civilian departments and agencies to update the software running on Microsoft Exchange servers. Related story: At Least 200 Organizations Were Actively Intruded On In SolarWinds Hack: Bloomberg Why It Matters: Cybersecurity experts talking to KrebsOnSecurity say that detection and cleanup will be a massive effort for the thousands of state and city governments and other organizations that were affected. According to the report, it allowed hackers to gain access to email accounts and also gave them the ability to install malware that might let them back into those servers at a later time. KrebsOnSecurity reported that the attack has been ongoing since January 6. Steven Adair, president of cybersecurity firm Volexity, which discovered the attack, told the firm, “We’ve worked on dozens of cases so far where web shells were put on the victim system back on February 28 [before Microsoft announced its patches], all the way up to today. If you’re running Exchange and you haven’t patched this yet, there’s a very high chance that your organization is already compromised.” In a statement to KrebsOnSecurity, Microsoft said, "We continue to help customers by providing additional investigation and mitigation guidance. Impacted customers should contact our support teams for additional help and resources." Price Action: Microsoft shares ended the week down 1.67% at $231.60. Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSenate To Begin Deliberations This Week On Latest COVID-19 Relief BillWalmart Hires 2 Goldman Sachs Bankers To Lead New Fintech Venture© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Does restaurant dining lead to rises in COVID case and death rates? CDC finds out

    The report comes days after Texas and Mississippi lifted its mask mandates and limits on business capacity.

  • US sets record for COVID vaccinations as distribution speeds up

    John Hopkins University professor Dr. Marty Makary weighs in on vaccination distribution on 'FOX Report Weekend'

  • Here comes Kanye West's Yeezy line at Gap

    It's full steam ahead for Kanye West's apparel line at Gap.

  • Is Apple clearing inventory for the rumored new AirPods 3? Multiple models are on sale at Amazon!

    Even the sleek Apple AirPods Pro are deeply discounted—don't dilly dally!

  • Capitol riot suspect complains in court that it's 'not fair' he's still in jail

    Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man who posed for pictures in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, complained on Thursday that it is "not fair" he is still in jail while "everybody else who did things much worse are already home." Barnett was arrested in January on federal charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property, and has entered a plea of not guilty. On Thursday, he attended a virtual hearing before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who announced Barnett would remain in jail until his next court date in May. That's when Barnett erupted, yelling this was "not fair" and adding, "I've been here for a month, they're going to set it for another month, and everybody else is getting out." Barnett's attorney, Joseph D. McBride, told NBC News his client's "frustration stems from the fact that he is incarcerated pre-trial, despite lacking any criminal history, being gainfully employed, respected in his community, and in a stable relationship for over 20 years. Normally, facts like these are more than enough for an individual to fight their case from the outside." McBride also said because of the pandemic, he is restricted in how he can meet with Barnett, and wasn't able to clearly explain the court proceedings. On the day of the riot, Barnett was photographed with his feet on Pelosi's desk and holding up an envelope with her name on it. During an interview with New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg, Barnett said he wrote Pelosi "a nasty note" and took one of her envelopes, but didn't steal it because he left behind a quarter on her desk. More stories from theweek.comRon Johnson's lazy obstruction exposes the reality of the filibuster7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling

  • Donald Trump was wrong to claim absentee ballots helped Joe Biden beat him, according to new Stanford University study

    Republicans have baselessly maintained that the expansion of mailed ballot votes was a major reason why Donald Trump lost the election.

  • No winners: UK waits for Harry, Meghan's take on royal split

    The timing couldn’t be worse for Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will finally get the chance to tell the story behind their departure from royal duties directly to the public on Sunday, when their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey is broadcast. On top of the pandemic and record economic slump, Prince Philip, Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather is now recovering from a heart procedure.

  • Is the U.S returning to normal? Millions of Americans, still hurting from COVID-19, say their finances will take years to recover

    The jobs market has also marched back from double-digit unemployment rates in early spring 2020. Friday’s jobs report showed the economy adding 379,000 jobs in February, the biggest gain in four months. During the pandemic, the share of unemployed Americans peaked in April when the unemployment rate was 14.7%, amounting to more than 23 million unemployed Americans, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.