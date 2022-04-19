Johnson & Johnson Vision Focusses on a Greener Future by Removing 10 Tons of Plastic From Delivery Pouches

LONDON --News Direct-- Johnson & Johnson Vision

LONDON, April 19, 2022 /3BL Media/ - As part of a broader commitment to reduce its environmental footprint, Johnson & Johnson Vision, a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech*, has announced it will be removing the plastic pouches currently placed on the outside of European ACUVUE® deliveries from 18 April 2022. The UK will follow in the next two months. The move to place delivery notes inside orders without external packaging will save approximately 10 tons of plastic across Europe every year.

In order to maintain a seamless delivery process, Johnson & Johnson Vision has introduced stickers that contain essential customer information, with plans to expand this to itswider operations.

Jacqueline Henderson, EMEA Area Vice President, Vision Care, says; “At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we’re dedicated to reducing our environmental impact and finding sustainable solutions. This is why we’ve made the decision to optimise our packaging by removing plastic pouches and using stickers instead. It may seem like a small step, but it’s significant – even minimal changes to day-to-day processes can make a huge impact in the long run and help contribute to a healthier planet.”

This latest move will support Johnson & Johnson’s overall journey towards its 2030 net zero target. The business recently published its plans to cut its carbon footprint, reduce waste and limit the use of natural resources. As part of this mission Johnson & Johnson Vision has made significant progress globally, including saving 42,000 tons of CO2 annually through renewable and energy efficient programmes and moving to 100% renewable electricity in 2022, three years ahead of target.

For more information about our sustainability efforts please visit https://www.acuvue.com/sustainability and https://www.jjvision.com/corporate-social-responsibility.

