Johnson & Johnson waiting on new plant approval to ship high volumes of vaccine - executive

FILE PHOTO: Stoffels, Chief Scientific Officer of Johnson & Johnson attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is waiting on regulatory approval of a new, larger plant operated by contract manufacturer Catalent Inc to begin large-scale U.S. deliveries of its just-authorized COVID-19 vaccine following initial shipments this week, a top J&J executive said on Monday.

J&J will ship nearly 4 million doses of the one-shot vaccine around the United States this week and expects to deliver another 16 million doses later this month. But none is expected to go out next week.

"The first doses come from a smaller plant, which we could start up earlier," J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said in an interview. "The big plant is on board, the FDA is looking at all the quality data and hopefully very quickly, we'll be able to get approval to ship from that plant and then we get going."

Stoffels said he expects the Catalent plant to receive approval in the next few days and the company would be able to meet its promise to supply 20 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March.

“Catalent is on track to deliver on our commitments for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine deliveries as soon as we are approved to begin shipments by the FDA, which we anticipate in the coming weeks,” Mike Riley, president for Catalent North America said in a statement.

J&J is also working to expand its manufacturing capacity globally and is in talks with potential new partners, Stoffels said, adding that he expects to be able to announce more manufacturing deals soon.

While the company is shooting for 1 billion doses using the existing capacity that J&J has built and is bringing online before the end of the year, Stoffels said, "there will be need for more, and that's where collaboration with our partners will be needed, to scale up even further."

"Those discussions are ongoing," he said.

Those plans include an expansion in India, where the company is working to bring on board a plant this year with a very high capacity that will "serve a very large part of the world," Stoffels said.

The managing director of Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E Ltd told Reuters last month that her company was looking to contract-manufacture roughly 600 million doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine a year.

(Reporting by Michael Erman and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Health care experts say they anticipated more J&J vaccine doses

    Houston-area healthcare facilities are awaiting shipments of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

  • Gov. Baker calls authorization of J&J vaccine 'good news'

    "As people know, we have a lot more capacity than we have supply, and while demand will obviously be much more significant than supply the good news here is having another effective vaccine for all eligible residents produced by a third manufacturer should mean a big increase in the number of vaccines that are available for first doses or single doses here in the Commonwealth," Gov. Baker said.

  • ‘You had this coming,’ suspect says while lighting cop’s house on fire, NC police say

    Home security footage caught the suspect in action, police said.

  • John Swinney discloses Alex Salmond legal advice after caving in over no confidence vote threat

    Nicola Sturgeon's deputy is to finally hand over the SNP government's "key" secret legal advice for Alex Salmond's judicial review after he faced being forced to resign if he refused. John Swinney caved in to opposition demands for the advice to be published after a majority of MSPs swung behind a Tory motion of no confidence in him, which could have been voted on this afternoon. In a humiliating about-turn, he said he had decided to release the advice "to counter the false claims being made by some." He said it would be provided to parliament "immediately" after legal notifications are issued to "individuals impacted." Mr Swinney was in danger of losing his job after Ms Sturgeon - who appears tomorrow (weds) before the Holyrood inquiry investigating the scandal - recused herself from the legal advice decision. The First Minister did not appear at the Scottish Government's Monday Covid briefing for the first time this year amid claims she was closeted away with her legal team ahead of her appearance. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory, welcomed Mr Swinney's about-turn after the Deputy First Minister ignored two previous votes by MSPs for the advice to be given to the inquiry.

  • Three new Ebola cases confirmed in Congo, two in Guinea

    Three new cases of Ebola have been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing to 11 the number of cases since authorities declared a resurgence of the virus last month. In a separate outbreak of the disease in Guinea, the World Health Organization said two new confirmed cases have emerged, bringing the total to 17 in the first resurgence of the virus there since the world’s worst outbreak in 2013-2016. In Congo the new cases were detected in the Butembo health zone, Eugene Nzanzu Salita, the health minister of North Kivu province, told reporters.

  • Animation shows how opening a window can drastically stem coronavirus circulation in classrooms, as schools prepare to resume in-person learning

    The New York Times published the graphic as studies increasingly suggest schools can safely resume in-person learning.

  • Boater who abandoned scuba divers in open water fined $272,000, Hawaii officials say

    The two scuba divers found their way back to shore that day, officials say.

  • Hyatt Hotels says hate symbols ‘abhorrent’ amid comparisons of CPAC stage to Nazi rune

    Event organizers denied any connection, claiming it was a conspiracy theory from cancel culture extremists

  • Global COVID-19 infections up for first time in seven weeks, WHO says

    The number of new coronavirus infections globally rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, the World Health Organization said on Monday. "We need to have a stern warning for all of us: that this virus will rebound if we let it," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a briefing. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the rise in cases was "disappointing but not surprising" and urged countries not to relax measures to fight the disease.

  • Americans One Step Closer to Stimulus, Extended Unemployment Benefits

    Early Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that will bring extended unemployment benefits and additional stimulus money to Americans. The American...

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • Global bond markets rally as RBA ups bond buys, ECB official urges action to curb rate rise

    Major sovereign bonds rallied across the globe on Monday and the U.S. 10-year yield backed off from its recent high after a surge that shook up global markets last week. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased for a second consecutive session on Monday after climbing to a one-year high last week as Federal Reserve officials continued to downplay runaway inflation concerns, though a round of solid economic data curbed the decline. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said on Monday there is no indication that inflation expectations are moving beyond a reasonable range.

  • A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

    Find out Tiger Woods' net worth after he won his fifth Masters title on April 14. The victory was Woods' first major win in more than a decade.

  • Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know

    In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and...

  • Joe Biden Approval Rating Shows Honeymoon Continues — Especially Among Investors: IBD/TIPP Poll

    Joe Biden's approval rating remains at honeymoon levels, a new IBD/TIPP Poll finds. Presidential job approval held near the highest level since June 2009.

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy, citing $1.8 billion grid debt

    The largest and oldest electric power cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Monday, citing a disputed $1.8 billion debt to the state's grid operator. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

  • $15 Minimum Wage Dropped from Stimulus

    One of the major components in President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package was raising the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 per hour by 2025. CNBC reports that Democratic senators...

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Elizabeth Warren, Other Progressives Propose ‘Ultra-Millionaire’ Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren said her proposed wealth tax on households worth more than $50 million could help pay for investments in infrastructure, childcare and health reforms as part of President Joe Biden’s plan to “Build Back Better” after the coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately hit low-income families.“We need to turn to infrastructure, childcare, pre-K, college. We need to turn to the things that create investment and opportunity going forward and to do that, a wealth tax is the best way to pay for it,” Warren said.Warren, along with Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Brendan Boyle, said the tax they unveiled Monday, dubbed the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, would create a “fairer” economy with a 2% annual tax on households and trusts valued at between $50 million and $1 billion. All net worth over $1 billion would be taxed at 3%.The measure -- like wealth tax proposals Warren has offered in the past -- is unlikely to garner the support needed to pass, particularly in the evenly divided Senate. But it could serve as a marker for progressives in Congress and is a reminder of the restiveness on the party’s left flank.The group claims the proposal would generate “at least $3 trillion in revenue over 10 years,” citing a Feb. 24 analysis from economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman from the University of California-Berkeley.“The ultra-rich and powerful have rigged the rules in their favor so much that the top 0.1% pay a lower effective tax rate than the bottom 99%, and billionaire wealth is 40% higher than before the Covid crisis began,” Warren said in a statement. “A wealth tax is popular among voters on both sides for good reason: because they understand the system is rigged to benefit the wealthy and large corporations.”While President Joe Biden campaigned on raising the income tax rate for top earners, he hasn’t endorsed a tax on wealth. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will discuss making sure the wealthy “pay their fair share” as part of the next package of legislation.“Addressing the inequities in the tax code is something he talked about as part of the Build Back Better agenda and something he remains committed to,” Psaki said Monday. “He has a lot of respect for Senator Warren and is aligned in the goal of making sure the ultra-wealthy and big corporations finally pay their fair share.”A wealth tax would be particularly difficult to pass in the current U.S. Senate, which divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats control the agenda, since Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties, but most bills require support from 60 senators to advance.And Democrats have been unable to muster even 50 votes from some administration proposals, including a $15 hourly minimum wage. A wealth tax likely would be even more divisive.However, Democrats are planning to use special budget reconciliation procedures to pass a bill with a simple majority later in the year that will include parts of a massive infrastructure package. At that point, taxes to pay for the build out would be on the table. And under Senate rules, tax increases generally are allowed in budget bills.The bill’s co-sponsors include Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Mazie Hirono, also of Hawaii. Jayapal is from Washington State, and Boyle is from Pennsylvania.Jayapal said the proposal “will help level the playing field, narrow the racial wealth gap, ensure the wealthiest finally begin to pay their fair share, and invest trillions of dollars into our communities so we can make a real difference in the lives of people across America.”Warren defended the constitutionality of the plan, pointing to estate taxes as precedent for evaluating wealth. Some scholars have noted that the Constitution requires “direct taxes” to be apportioned among the states by population, while others have said that a wealth tax can be exempted from this requirement.“I am completely confident that this is a constitutionally responsible way to do this,” Warren said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's Why Many Bitcoin Stocks Are Flying High Today

    One of Wall Street's leading analyst firms posted a cautiously optimistic report on Bitcoin's future.