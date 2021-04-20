J&J reports $100 million in vaccine sales as results top forecasts

  • FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of J&J logo in this illustration
  • The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed on a screen to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the NYSE in New York
1 / 2

J&J reports $100 million in vaccine sales as results top forecasts

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of J&J logo in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson beat expectations for quarterly revenue and profit and raised dividend payouts to shareholders on Tuesday, while reporting $100 million in sales for its COVID-19 vaccine, whose use was paused by U.S. regulators last week.

The company, which has previously said the vaccine will be available on a not-for-profit basis until the end of the pandemic, also tightened its forecast for adjusted profit this year, showing it largely performed as previously expected.

Use of the vaccine was paused last week by U.S. regulators as they review reports of rare but serious blood clots in recipients.

The company now expects full-year adjusted profit of $9.42 to $9.57 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $9.40 to $9.60 per share, after sales in its pharmaceuticals business helped boost overall profit.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.59 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $2.34 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales of cancer drug Darzalex rose 45.7% to $1.37 billion and sales of Stelara, a treatment for Crohn's disease and plaque psoriasis, rose about 18% to $2.15 billion.

Net earnings rose nearly 7% to $6.20 billion, or $2.32 per share.

Sales rose 7.9% to $22.32 billion, beating estimates of $21.98 billion.

The company also declared an increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.06 per share from $1.01 per share.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

    The US Food and Drug Administration requested that production of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine be halted at a factory that previously reportedly ruined about 15 million doses of the shot.

  • Montana man dies following attack by grizzly bear

    Investigators later shot and killed male bear near site of mauling

  • At least 12 EU countries confident of July vaccine target -EU's Breton

    At least 12 of the European Union's 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, the EU executive's vaccine task force chief said on Tuesday. The European Commission has set a target of inoculating 70% of the EU's adult population by the end of this summer, banking on a big increase in vaccine deliveries to accelerate its vaccination drive. "We are confident that we will be able to deliver enough doses but it is true also that it is up to member states to organise themselves to be ready for that," European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told an Irish parliamentary committee.

  • J&J beats profit and sales expectations, boosts dividend; COVID-19 vaccine adds $100 million to sales

    Johnson & Johnson reported Tuesday first-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, citing strength in its pharmaceutical business and continued recovery in medical devices. The drug giant's stock slipped 0.2% in premarket trading. Net income increased to $6.20 billion, or $2.32 a share, from $5.80 billion, or $2.17 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share grew 12.6% to $2.59, above the FactSet consensus of $2.34. Sales increased 7.9% to $22.32 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $21.98 billion. Pharmaceutical sales rose 9.6% to $12.20 billion, to top the FactSet consensus of $12.11 billion, while medical devices sales increased 10.9% to $6.58 billion to beat expectations of $6.21 billion. COVID-19 vaccine sales were $100 million. For 2021, the company revised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $9.42 to $9.57 from $9.40 to $9.60. Separately, J&J said it raised its quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.01 a share, with the new dividend payable June 8 to shareholders of record on May 25. The stock has gained 3.4% year to date through Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 11.3%.

  • United is going on the offensive against rival Southwest in another spat with competitors

    United isn't pulling any punches and calls out Southwest in a new ad campaign for its on-time performance, lack of non-stop routes, and open seating policy.

  • Watch NASA's first Mars drone flight make history

    The twin-rotor whirligig's debut on the Red Planet marked a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment for NASA, which said success could pave the way for new modes of exploration onMars and other destinations in the solar system, such as Venus and Saturn's moon Titan.A black-and-white photo taken by a downward-pointing onboard camera while the helicopter was aloft showed the distinct shadow cast by Ingenuity in the Martian sunlight onto the ground just below it.Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers as engineering data beamed back from Mars confirmed that the 4-pound solar-powered helicopter had performed its maiden 40-second flight precisely as planned three hours earlier.The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend 10 feet straight up, then hover and rotate in place over the Martian surface for half a minute before settling back down on its four legs.

  • Remains of previously unknown dinosaur discovered in Chile

    Titanosaur species found in Atacama desert, now a barren land but which millions of years ago would have provided herbivore with lush plant life to feed on

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Virginia students given 'shocking' race-based survey to answer

    'The Ingraham Angle' host takes a closer look at woke 'propaganda' infiltrating schools

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Australia-New Zealand travel bubble launches with lopsided demand

    A testing and quarantine free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand launched with lopsided demand, according to airlines and data firms, with an unusually high number of the travellers departing from Australia. The initial results from Asia's first restriction-free travel bubble since the pandemic hit, which opened on Monday, showed that travel patterns can depart from their norms after such a long closure and may take time to return to normal. "Right now, it's one-way traffic, with almost three times as much travel going to New Zealand as in the opposite direction," said Olivier Ponti, vice president insights at travel data firm ForwardKeys.

  • New York opens investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo’s book

    State’s attorney general will examine possible use of resources in ‘development and promotion’ of his writing

  • Basketball star Scottie Pippen pays emotional tribute after death of 33-year-old son

    ‘Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA’

  • What to Watch on Tuesday: Hulu premieres new Bigfoot documentary series

    In addition to “Sasquatch,” we get a new docuseries set in the Philly DA’s office and a new drama on Freeform.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Frank plagued by launch issues as Parler returns to Apple app store

    Mike Lindell says new ‘free speech’ site hit by cyberattack on first day of operation

  • Derek Chauvin trial: When will we have a verdict?

    Jury will begin deliberating following closing arguments

  • Help Wanted: SC Gov. McMaster, state agencies launching job fair for veterans

    Registration is now open for the May 4 virtual career fair.