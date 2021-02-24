Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine effective, safe - FDA staff

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed J&J logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff said in documents published on Wednesday, paving the way for its approval for emergency use.

The FDA's panel of independent experts meets on Friday to decide whether to approve the shot. While it is not bound to follow the advice of its experts, the FDA did so when authorizing the Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc vaccines.

J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 against multiple variants in a global trial involving nearly 44,000 people, the company said last month.

Its effectiveness varied from 72% in the United States to 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa, where a new variant has spread, though the vaccine was 85% effective overall in stopping severe cases of the disease.

The vaccine was effective in reducing the risk of COVID-19 and preventing PCR-test confirmed COVID-19 at least 14 days after vaccination, the FDA said in its briefing documents.

Three vaccine recipients had severe side effects in the trial, but the FDA said that its analysis did not raise any specific safety concerns that would preclude issuance of an emergency use authorization.

J&J had not previously released details of its clinical trial data beyond efficacy rates.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

    Dr. Fauci Just Said You Should Prepare for This Vaccine Delay

The vaccine rollout has seen its fair share of delays, from states running out of doses to the recent winter storm halting administration of the vaccine across the country. Now, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, is warning that another delay is on the horizon, and this time it's with a new vaccine: The infectious disease expert just said you may have to wait longer than expected for the Johnson&Johnson shot.

Dr. Fauci said the Johnson&Johnson vaccine won't have many doses available at first. It may seem like you've been hearing about the Johnson&Johnson vaccine for a while now, but it still hasn't even been approved. On Feb. 23, CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked Fauci why the vaccine is taking longer than expected. The White House adviser assured Camerota that the promised doses would eventually be produced, but noted that there would be an initial delay.

If the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants Johnson&Johnson emergency-use authorization (EUA), Fauci predicts, "They're not going to have a lot of doses on the first day. It'll likely be relatively few, which will then scale up a lot more … It's just a matter of what happened with their production capability and how they are now going to be revving up, and then soon after that, they're going to have a lot of doses."

Eventually, there will be plenty of Johnson&Johnson vaccine doses. While the company isn't churning out vaccines as rapidly as officials had hoped for, Fauci said Johnson&Johnson will meet the contractual agreement they made. The agreement he described would mean having 100 million doses of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine by the end of June or the beginning of July.

"What we're seeing is that instead of being front-loaded with a number of doses that are coming out, it very likely will be backloaded," Fauci explained.

The White House said Johnson&Johnson only has a few million doses ready. Reuters reported that during a press call on Feb. 17, Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said there are only a few million doses in Johnson&Johnson's stock as the vaccine nears approval. "Across the last few weeks, we've learned that there is not a big inventory of Johnson&Johnson. There's a few million doses that we'll start with," Zients said.

An administration official told CNN that the federal government initially expected Johnson&Johnson to have about 20 to 30 million doses by April, but are now expecting less than 20 million by that date.

FDA advisers will meet Feb. 26 to discuss granting Johnson&Johnson emergency-use authorization for the vaccine. On Feb. 4, Johnson&Johnson announced they had submitted to the FDA for emergency-use authorization. Per CNN, vaccine advisers to the FDA will be meeting on Feb. 26 to discuss whether they should recommend the vaccine for an EUA. Johnson&Johnson said in its statement that the company "intends to distribute vaccine to the U.S. government immediately following authorization."

    Brazil approves Pfizer's COVID-19 shot, but has none to use

Brazil has fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, its health regulator said on Tuesday, though a dispute over a supply deal means it has none to start an immunization program with. It is the first coronavirus shot to receive full approval in Brazil, regulator Anvisa said. Vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, have only been approved for emergency use.

    FDA Says Conduct Smaller Trials To Test Vaccine Efficacy Against COVID Variants

Amid concerning virus variants, the FDA said it would quickly analyze any vaccine booster shots against COVID-19 variants. The companies would not need to conduct lengthy randomized controlled trials to test the new shot effectiveness, the Wall Street Journal reports. The recommendation calls for small trials involving a few hundred subjects over a couple of months, potentially accelerating the review process. The agency issued new guidelines for makers of diagnostic tests and monoclonal-antibody drugs about how these companies can best adapt their products to address mutations. The federal agency has been criticized for taking up to three weeks to analyze the vaccine data from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) that demonstrated 72% effectiveness in the U.S. compared with 57% in South Africa, where the mutant strain has been prominently present. JNJ filed for FDA emergency use authorization earlier this month. The JNJ vaccine will be evaluated on 26 February. The company also partnered with Sanofi to support the manufacturing of its COVID-19 shot, as it reportedly has an inventory of just a few million doses. Two COVID-19 vaccines have already received an FDA green signal, one from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and the other from a partnership of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)

    On top of that, it was an active hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico, which disrupted production. Earnings from Williams' transmission and Gulf of Mexico business edged slightly higher (0.2%) during the fourth quarter, while declining 1.4% for the full year.

    WHO's COVAX program delivers 1st COVID-19 vaccines

COVAX, the World Health Organization program to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income countries, delivered 600,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Ghana on Wednesday. It is the first batch of what COVAX hopes will be 2 billion doses for 92 countries by the end of 2021, and UNICEF and the WHO jointly described the delivery as a "momentous occasion" in the global fight against COVID-19. Ghana, a West African nation of 30 million people, said Tuesday that it has recorded 81,245 COVID-19 cases and 584 deaths, though the actual number is believed to be higher. The country will start its vaccination campaign on March 2, starting with health care workers, people 60 and older, Ghanaians with underlying health issues, and frontline government officials and their staff. COVAX has raised $6 billion but says it needs an additional $2 billion to meet its 2021 target. The AstraZeneca doses delivered to Ghana were made by the Serum Institute of India.

    Already in the final chapter of one of golf's greatest careers, Tiger Woods may have penned a shocking end to that story on Tuesday when the winner of 15 majors was involved in a single-car crash and taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Battered by years of back and knee surgeries, Woods has recently spent as much time away from the PGA Tour recovering from injury as he has on the course, providing the golf world an unsettling glimpse of what the future might look like without its biggest drawing card. "I think golf has accommodated the fact that Tiger is no longer going to be active in attending events on a regular basis," Neal Pilson, the head of Pilson Communications and former president of CBS Sports, told Reuters.

    Thankfully, you have a bit of wiggle room if your appointment gets canceled.

    2 Reasons the FDA Is Likely to Authorize the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Next Week

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) big moment is right around the corner. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) committee meets on Friday to advise on a possible Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate. The FDA already granted EUAs for vaccines to two companies: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA).

    Oil prices were lower on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks last week as a deep freeze in the southern states curbed demand from refineries that were forced to shut. Crude stockpiles rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Feb. 19, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday, against estimates for a draw of 5.2 million barrels in a Reuters poll. Brent crude futures slipped by 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $65.31 a barrel at 0748 GMT, but narrowed losses earlier in the session that sent it to as low as $64.80.

    After the Nasdaq slashed huge losses, here's how to handle the wild stock market rally. Tesla and Square were key movers late.

    Warren Buffett stocks may have more competition. But analysts agree a few big winners are good bets for the future — including some in the S&P 500.

    A federal judge late Tuesday indefinitely banned President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing a 100-day moratorium on most deportations. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction sought by Texas, which argued the moratorium violated federal law and risked imposing additional costs on the state. Biden proposed the 100-day pause on deportations during his campaign as part of a larger review of immigration enforcement and an attempt to reverse the priorities of former President Donald Trump.

  • Victim That South Dakota AG ‘Didn’t See’ Came Through His Windshield, Investigators Say

    Andrew Harrer/GettySIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has maintained since his fatal crash last fall that he didn’t see what he’d hit—but a newly released video of his police interview has revealed that the victim’s face literally “came through” his windshield.In videos released late Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, investigators can be seen challenging Ravnsborg’s claim that he didn’t see what it was he struck during the crash on Sept. 12, 2020. Ravnsborg was driving home from a Republican Party event that night when he struck and killed 55-year-old Joe Boever. Boever’s body was only found a day later, however, after Ravnsborg initially called 911 to report only that he’d hit “something” that he thought could have been a deer.During an interrogation on Sept. 30, investigators noted Boever’s glasses were found inside Ravnsborg’s 2011 Ford Taurus.“That means his face came through your windshield,” said a North Dakota Bureau of Investigation agent, one of two who questioned Ravnsborg for more than three hours in a pair of sessions.“His face is in your windshield,” the agent said as Ravnsborg groans. “Think about it.”Ravnsborg said he didn’t see the glasses, either, even when he later went through the front seat looking for an insurance card to show to Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, who lives near the crash site and responded to the 911 call.The agent said the broken glasses found inside Ravnsborg’s car belonged to Boever, who was walking into Highmore when he was struck and killed.Ravnsborg also was asked why he didn’t see a flashlight Boever was carrying when the crash occurred at 10:24 p.m. When the agents arrived from North Dakota, it was still on, shining “like a beacon,” they said.The agents also told Ravnsborg they knew he was on the shoulder of the road when the crash occurred. He did not have an explanation for why he was there.The investigators also noted he had made calls and looked at websites while he was driving from the Republican Party event in Redfield back to Pierre, the state capital. Ravnsborg had clicked on a Real Clear Politics story on Joe Biden and China just before the crash. He told investigators he had set the phone down before the impact.“I believe I did not do anything wrong,” Ravnsborg said. “I did not see him or anything. I did not know it was a man until the next day.”The videos were part of a collection of information released Tuesday, more than five months after the crash.South Dakota Attorney General Charged in Fatal Car CrashThe Republican official, who was charged last week with three misdemeanors—careless driving, failure to remain in his lane, and talking on a cellphone while driving, albeit prior to the crash—has been asked to resign by Gov. Kristi Noem, and articles of impeachment have been introduced in the legislature.So far, Ravnsborg—pronounced “Rounds-berg”—said he would not step down.“The Attorney General does not intend to resign. At no time has this issue impeded his ability to do the work of the office,” a statement released Tuesday by his private spokesman said. “Instead, he has handled some of the largest settlements and legislative issues the state has ever been through.”“As an attorney and a Lt. Colonel in the Army Reserves, AG Ravnsborg has fought for the rule of law and personal liberties and would hope that he is afforded the same right and courtesy.”Noem, a first-term Republican, said it’s time for Ravnsborg to go.“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the attorney general should resign,” she said in a statement. “I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.”Legislators from both parties are calling for his impeachment or resignation.State Rep. Will Mortenson (R-Sioux Falls), filed impeachment articles Tuesday afternoon, with House Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R-Salem) and Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) offering support.There were two articles of impeachment, one for the fatal crash, the other for Ravnsborg’s statements and actions in reporting the crash and during the investigation.“Following the collision, including during his reporting of the collision and the resulting investigation, Jason Ravnsborg undertook actions unbecoming the Attorney General,” article two states. “Jason Ravnsborg’s statements and actions failed to meet the standard of the Office of the Attorney General.”Boever’s cousin, Nick Nemec, who has served as a family spokesman, said he was “appalled” by these revelations.“To me, it sounds like a case of hit-and-run, even though he called a cop,” Nemec told The Daily Beast. “The cop was incompetent or was in collusion, I don’t know which.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    Robert E. Lee's home, now Arlington National Cemetery, became a final resting place for Union soldiers in 1864. We should follow the Union example.

    ABCOn Tuesday night, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert dragged the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for branding this year’s edition “America Uncanceled” and then canceling a speaker over his history of anti-Semitic comments. And Jimmy Kimmel joined in on the fun—but also set his sights on someone who’s become such a colossal embarrassment he won’t be speaking at CPAC: Rudy Giuliani, the president’s ex-attorney who once married his cousin. “Rudy Giuliani isn’t on the list at CPAC. He is no longer representing Donald Trump, and his next client could be himself,” cracked Kimmel. “Last month, Rudy got hit with a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. They’re suing him for spreading misinformation about their machines, and apparently, they had a heck of a time serving him with papers.”Yes, Dominion filed a whopping $1.3 billion lawsuit against Giuliani—citing 50 “demonstrably false” (Dominion’s words) claims he made that their voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Biden—and even tied Giuliani’s baseless claims about rigged Dominion machines to the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, referencing a speech that Giuliani gave earlier that day in the lawsuit.“Having been deceived by Giuliani and his allies into thinking that they were not criminals — but patriots ‘Defend[ing] the Republic’ from Dominion and its co-conspirators — they then bragged about their involvement in the crime on social media,” the lawsuit read.And Giuliani—of Borat 2, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, leaking head, and courtroom-farting fame—has continued to embarrass himself during the Dominion saga. According to a report in the New York Daily News, Dominion struggled to serve Giuliani with the 107-page lawsuit. First, he refused to receive it by email, and it took them a week to try to serve Giuliani in person.Stephen Colbert Hammers ‘America Uncanceled’ CPAC for Canceling Speaker“A doorman, knowing process servers were looking for Giuliani, locked the door to the building whenever the former mayor entered the lobby,” reported the Daily News. “On Feb. 7, a pair of process servers and Giuliani got into an awkward standoff during a nasty winter storm. That morning, the doorman to the building waved to a Ford Explorer SUV parked down the street. Giuliani got in the passenger seat and closed the SUV door as a process server lunged forward with a bag full of documents.”Then, as Kimmel elaborated, something truly ridiculous happened: “At one point, the server jammed the lawsuit into the door of an SUV Giuliani got into, but Rudy’s doorman grabbed an umbrella and pried it out onto the ground,” Kimmel explained, adding, “You know, if they really want to get those papers to Rudy, they should’ve just had Borat’s daughter stuff them in his pants.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Tom Vilsack to head the Department of Agriculture, returning the former Iowa governor to the job he held under ex-President Barack Obama. The 100-member Senate approved Vilsack 92-7. As secretary of the sprawling department, Vilsack will oversee about 100,000 employees responsible for food stamps, crop insurance, land conservation and other missions at a time U.S. farmers are benefiting from high soybean and corn prices but hunger is on the rise throughout America.

    One of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement has united with unionist leaders in threatening a legal challenge against the Government over the Northern Ireland protocol. Lord Trimble, the former first minister of Northern Ireland, has joined forces with Arlene Foster and a cross-party group threatening a legal challenge over the arrangements governing post-Brexit trade in the province. Speaking to The Telegraph on Tuesday, Lord Trimble, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the Belfast Agreement, confirmed that he would join the action if it ended up in court. In a letter sent to the Prime Minister, the group claims the protocol is causing “immense” economic damage and is “nothing less than vassalage”. Warning of the equally “pernicious constitutional damage” it has caused, they add they will make good on their intention to bring a judicial review unless “you take immediate action to settle a new arrangement for Northern Ireland.” It was coordinated by Ben Habib, a former Brexit Party MEP on behalf of Lord Trimble; Mrs Foster and three senior DUP leaders; Steve Aiken, the leader off the Ulster Unionist Party; Jim Allister, the leader of Traditional Unionist Voice; and Baroness Hoey, a crossbench peer. It comes just hours before Michael Gove is due to resume crunch talks with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday as part of the UK-EU joint committee, which presides over the arrangements for Northern Ireland. While Mr Johnson has said he is prepared to unilaterally override the protocol if the EU fails to compromise, ministers hope to resolve the problems under the existing agreement.

    Reports suggest meeting with former president last week ‘did not go well’

    Visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has proclaimed his Muslim-majority nation a choice destination for religious tourism by Sri Lankans, most of whom are Buddhists. In talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday, Khan highlighted Buddhist heritage sites in Pakistan and stressed the building of cultural ties, the Pakistan Embassy said in a statement.

    Showrunner Todd Helbing and star Tyler Hoechlin tell Insider what it was like paying homage to Superman's early days in the comics and cartoons.