Johnson Leads Polls as Election Enters Final Days: U.K. Votes

The U.K. is now in the final days of campaigning ahead of the Dec. 12 general election. Polls in Sunday’s newspapers all give Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives a clear lead over Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party, though they differ by how much.

Campaigners opposing Brexit are now urging voters who agree with them to vote “tactically” against the Tories -- essentially backing the candidate most likely to beat the Conservative in their area. This, along with complacency among his supporters, is now the main threat to Johnson.

Key Developments:

Johnson has insisted there won’t be any border checks in the Irish SeaThe Conservatives have proposed a three-tier immigration systemAnti-Brexit campaigners urge tactical voting

Labour: Johnson Lying Over Immigration (9 a.m.)

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s health spokesman, said his party will give free personal social care to the elderly, no matter how wealthy they are. Labour will commit 10 billion pounds ($13 billion) to ensure “no one will have to pay anything for the care” they receive in their home.

Ashworth also said Johnson was lying over his commitment to get immigration down. “When you look at the detail, he’s going to hand over the details of who gets a visa to an independent committee,” he said.

“So he’s actually misleading people when he says he’s bringing immigration down. There will be no democratic control, no accountability, over any decision any immigration minister makes. It will be handed over to a statutory independent committee. Again, Boris Johnson is lying to the British people.”

Johnson Insists: No Goods Checks in Irish Sea (8:30 a.m.)

Johnson has insisted that, despite the statements of his ministers and internal work by officials in his own government, there will be no checks on goods traveling between Britain and Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Labour on Friday revealed a leaked Treasury document showing that goods moving across the Irish Sea would be subject to paperwork and checks, something that would increase costs for Northern Irish businesses trading with the rest of the U.K.

“That’s wrong because there won’t be checks,” Johnson told Sky News in an interview broadcast on Sunday. “There’s no question of there being checks on goods going NI/GB or GB/NI. If you look at what the deal is, we’re part of the same customs territory and it’s very clear that there should be unfettered access between Northern Ireland and the rest of GB.”

The agreement that Johnson reached with the European Union in October outraged his allies in Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party. They say it creates a barrier between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. And while Johnson denies that, it’s far from clear that’s he’s right.

Tactical Voting Could Swing Election: Poll (Earlier)

The Conservatives could be denied a majority in next week’s election as both Labour and Liberal Democrat supporters prepare to vote tactically in their districts, according to a new poll. Without a majority, Johnson will struggle to find the votes to get his Brexit deal through Parliament in time for the Jan. 31 deadline.

The poll -- which surveyed 10,000 people and was commissioned by anti-Brexit group Vote for a Final Say -- suggested 44% of Labour supporters who back remaining in the European Union were willing to vote for the Liberal Democrats where they are best-placed to beat the Conservatives. Meanwhile, 39% of Liberal Democrat supporters were prepared to do the same if Labour are best-placed.

In an interview with The Observer newspaper, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson appeared to endorse tactical voting because of the way the U.K.’s electoral system works. “I understand tactical voting is part of our system, because it’s a rubbish voting system,” she said. “One way people can use that system to deliver more of what they want is to consider voting tactically.”

Johnson Immigration (Earlier)

Low-skilled migrants will face new restrictions on moving to the U.K. under a new three-tier immigration system if the Conservatives win Thursday’s election. What the party describes as an “Australian-style points-based system” sounds like it will more closely resemble the U.K.’s existing practice of offering a smooth pathway into the country to the highly skilled and the rich, and a route to citizenship for those who have skills that are needed.