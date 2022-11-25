Johnson Matthey First Half 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£7.33b (down 15% from 1H 2022).

Net income: UK£150.0m (up from UK£28.0m loss in 1H 2022).

Profit margin: 2.0% (up from net loss in 1H 2022). The move to profitability was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: UK£0.82 (up from UK£0.14 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Johnson Matthey Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 7.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to decline by 14% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Chemicals industry in the United Kingdom are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the British Chemicals industry.

The company's shares are up 5.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Johnson Matthey you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

