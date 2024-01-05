Johnson, McVannel to serve as county board leaders again in 2024

GAYLORD — Commissioners Doug Johnson and Brett McVannel will lead the Otsego County board again in 2024.

Johnson of District 7 and McVannel from District 4 will serve as county board chairman and vice-chairman respectively after their fellow commissioners unanimously endorsed their candidacies on Wednesday.

Noting that the 2023 board included six first-time officeholders, Johnson believes the board handled all of the challenges that confronted commissioners last year despite the lack of experience.

"Of course they had a lot to learn that first year and there was a learning curve," Johnson said. "But I think we were able to come together as a board. We don't agree on everything and you are not going to but we are willing to work through it and that's the important part."

Some of the same issues that commissioners worked on last year will probably come before them again this year, noted Johnson.

"The courthouse and the Alpine Center will be a big one and doing something about the jail. That is never going to go away until we do something about it," he said.

Brett McVannel of District 4 (left) and Doug Johnson of District 7 were again selected by fellow commissioners Wednesday to serve as vice-chairman and chairman of the Otsego County Board of Commissioners in 2024.

Subscribe Check out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you

Last year, the board approved a proposal to move the court and other governmental functions out of the Alpine Center. The county will utilize up to $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to construct a new building on land between Otsego and Illinois avenues in Gaylord that now is home to the county dog park.

The county's current jail was built in 1966, was last updated in 1988 and has a 34-bed capacity. Proposals to build a new jail have been rejected by voters several times.

Finally, commissioners approved the appointment of Jason Clement of District 5 to replace county administrator Matt Barresi on the board of the Otsego County Economic Alliance. Johnson said all committee assignments for commissioners will remain the same this year.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Johnson, McVannel to serve as county board leaders again in 2024