Johnson, Juncker to Discuss ‘Rough Shape’ of Deal: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson will travel to Luxembourg for his first face-to-face talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Brexit on Monday. The prime minister said they will discuss, along with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier, the “rough shape” of a divorce deal.

Johnson still wants a general election to break the Brexit impasse in Parliament, and was in campaign mode during a speech Friday in northern England -- where his Conservative Party is hoping to win over pro-Brexit voters in the opposition Labour Party’s traditional heartlands.

Key Developments:

Johnson to travel to Luxembourg for Brexit talks with EU’s Juncker, Barnier; meeting will be a working lunch, a commission spokeswoman told reporters in BrusselsPrime minister said they’ll discuss the “rough shape” of a Brexit deal, but he was heckled over his suspension of Parliament during his speech in RotherhamIrish PM Leo Varadkar said “exploratory discussions” underway with U.K. on alternatives to the backstop, but two sides still far apartOutgoing House of Commons Speaker John Bercow warned Johnson that MPs won’t let him force a no-deal Brexit. An election will take place for a new Speaker on Nov. 4Pound Set for Best Week Since May as Brexit-Deal Hopes Resurface

Northern Irish Veto Not an Option, Coveney Says (2:50 p.m.)

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney made clear his government wouldn’t allow Northern Ireland’s power-sharing assembly a veto, if the idea of a Northern Ireland-only backstop returned as a way of breaking the impasse.

“I think there is certainly a concern at an EU level that a devolved institution in Northern Ireland could have a veto over how the single market operates, or a border on the single market operates, so it’s not as straightforward as some people are suggesting,” Coveney told reporters in Cork.

Premier Vows to Push Domestic Agenda (1:40 p.m.)

Johnson said he won’t let “shenanigans at Westminster” deter him from pressing on with domestic priorities as well as delivering Brexit. The premier suspended Parliament for five weeks on Monday after MPs voted through a law that forces him to delay Brexit if he can’t get a deal. He accused opposition parties of not wanting an election and not wanting to deliver Brexit either.

“I certainly won’t be deterred by anybody from our goal of coming out of the EU on Oct. 31,” Johnson said. “But I also won’t be deterred from getting on with out domestic agenda.”

He also responded to the heckler in the audience, who earlier asked the prime minister why he wasn’t back in London dealing with Brexit. Johnson said there would be “ample time for Parliament to consider the deal” that he hopes to strike with the EU at Oct. 17-18 EU Council Summit.

Johnson in Campaign Mode With Transport Pledges (1:27 p.m.)

Johnson was in electioneering mode as he made his speech to the Convention of the North conference in Rotherham. He focused on the needs to improve transport infrastructure in the local area, including announcing a plan to give greater control of trains to local authorities in the north of England. He said they’d have more control over their budgets but also more responsibility for problems.

Johnson Heckled Over Parliament Suspension (1.15 p.m.)

Johnson’s speech to the Convention of the North, on the subject of how the government can help parts of the country that aren’t close to London, was interrupted by a heckler, who was angry at the suspension of Parliament. “Maybe get back to Parliament!” the man shouted, urging the prime minister to join MPs “in Parliament sorting out the mess that you created.”

“I’m very happy to get back to Parliament very soon,” Johnson replied, before plowing on.

Javid: Time to Get a Brexit Deal (11:40 a.m.)

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said it was time to “knuckle down” and get a deal with the EU, while ruling out any kind of election pact with Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV in Helsinki, where he is attending an informal meeting of EU finance ministers, Javid said the U.K. would eventually need a deal with the EU even if it leaves without one on 31 Oct.

“It’s also understood that whether it’s a deal now, eventually we’ll need some kind of deal, so I think it’s in everyone’s interest that we knuckle down, get on with it and strike a deal as soon as we can,” he said.