Johnson to Meet EU’s Juncker for Talks Over Lunch: Brexit Update

Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker are holding their first face-to-face talks over a working lunch of snails, salmon and cheese in Luxembourg.

While a breakthrough is unlikely, the British prime minister said he’s pushing hard for a deal in the next month. But he will warn Juncker he will reject any further delay to Brexit beyond the end of October.

If no agreement is reached at the next summit of EU leaders on Oct 17-18, Johnson is set to pursue a course of leaving the bloc without one, in defiance of a new law designed to force him to seek an extension to the deadline. Johnson’s team expect the legal battle will go to court.

Key Developments:

Johnson is meeting Juncker for lunch, and will hold press conference with Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel later Juncker says Johnson needs to present detailed plans as time is running outU.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says EU must show flexibility to get a deal

Umunna: Lib Dems Can Win 200 Seats (12:30 p.m.)

Fresh from his first speech to his new party, Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman Chuka Umunna said internal polling shows the party could secure 100 seats at a general election with a swing of just 1.5 to 2%, while a 5%-swing could yield 200 seats.

“We’re not complacent, we’re not drunk on our success,” Umunna said. “We want to continue to expand the bandwidth and draw people into the party.”

That’s still a far short of the 326 seats needed for a majority, and suggests there’s work to do if the Liberal Democrats are to stand a chance of forming a government -- something Party Leader Jo Swinson said Sunday is their aim.

Ireland Channels Playwright Over Brexit Impasse (12:25 p.m.)

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe channeled playwright Samuel Beckett to describe the path yet to come in the Brexit process. “I can’t go on, I will go on,” he said in a speech in Dublin on Monday, echoing a famous line from Beckett’s “The Unnameable.”

Donohoe reiterated that even if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a deal, the Irish border question will have to be resolved before any talks on a future trade deal, and that Boris Johnson’s intention to diverge from EU rules makes the backstop more important again.

He also made clear the Irish government is open to “modifications, improvements or alternative arrangements that would secure the same outcomes” as the backstop, “while amplifying the forms of consent and inclusion that underpin the Good Friday Agreement.”

That may be a reference to the vexed issue of the Democratic Unionist Party’s blocking powers in Northern Ireland’s power-sharing assembly, which could prevent the alignment on EU rules needed to avoid a hard border.

Labour Defector Umunna Gets Lib Dem Cheers (11:20 a.m.)

Loud cheers greeted Chuka Umunna as he took to the stage at the Liberal Democrats’ annual conference in Bournemouth. The defector from the main opposition Labour Party opened with an unashamedly pro-European message, and said he couldn’t feel more welcome in his new party.

Brexit is “the battle of our times,” he said, trumpeting the policy agreed by the Liberal Democrats on Sunday that if the party comes out on top in the next general election, they’ll call off Britain’s departure from the European Union.

He said the Liberal Democrats will take seats off the ruling Conservatives in every part of the country at the next election, and also attacked Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who Umunna said was relaxed about Brexit.

Liberal Democrat luminaries including party leader Jo Swinson and former leader Menzies Campbell sat in the front row -- alongside Angela Smith, Umunna’s fellow defector from Labour. At the end of his 20-minute speech, he received a standing ovation and came off the stage to hug Swinson.

Johnson, Juncker, Barnier Arrive for Lunch Meeting (11 a.m.)

Boris Johnson, Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier have arrived at “Le Bouquet Garni” restaurant in the center of Luxembourg for their lunch meeting.

Asked by waiting reporters about the likely outcome, Juncker replied only: “We will see.”

Johnson and Juncker shook hands and posed for photographs beforehand, with anti-Brexit protesters gathered nearby.