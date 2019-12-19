Johnson Promises ‘New Golden Age’ for Britain: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced legislation for leaving the European Union as he seeks to press on with his commitment to quit the bloc on Jan. 31. Politicians will hold their first vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Friday.

Johnson said his agenda for government -- outlined earlier in the Queen’s Speech -- could herald “a new golden age” for the U.K.. His program focused on delivering Brexit and enacted domestic legislation to cement promises during the campaign for last week’s election, including funding for the NHS, policing and tougher sentences for criminals.

Johnson Rallies U.K. to Renew Itself (3:50 p.m.)

Johnson ended his address to Parliament with a flourish, calling on politicians to renew trust with the public. “I say to the people of this country: we owe you,” he said. “We know it. And we will deliver.”

“As we engage full-tilt now in this mission of change, I am filled with invincible confidence in the ability of this nation, our United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to renew itself in this generation as we have done so many times in the past.”

He called for an end to parliamentary deadlock, saying the “the time has come for change, the time has come for action, and it is action the British people will get.”

Johnson Suggests He’d Back N. Ireland Bridge (3:40 p.m.)

Boris Johnson suggested he’d back building a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland, telling the House of Commons to “watch this space.”

Johnson – known for his taste for big infrastructure projects -- was asked about the prospect by Democratic Unionist Party MP Ian Paisley.

“As for his desire for a bridge to connect the two biggest isles in the British isles, all I can say is it is a very interesting idea,” the premier said. “I advise him to watch this space and indeed watch that space between those islands, because what he has said -- it has not fallen on deaf ears.”

Johnson Says ‘Golden Age’ in Reach (3:35 p.m.)

Boris Johnson promised his government will spark the “biggest transformation of our infrastructure since the Victorian age,” reach trade deals around the world and create jobs nationwide.

The premier is seeking Parliamentary approval for the legislative program his government will pursue, as outlined by Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the day. He said the U.K. would embrace a “new age” of electric cars and planes and said British scientists will use “new gene therapies to cure the hitherto incurable.”

“This is not a program for one year or one Parliament, it is a blueprint for the future of Britain: Just imagine where this country could be in 10 years time,” he said. “I do not think it vainglorious or implausible to say that a new golden age for this United Kingdom is within reach.”

New Powers for Courts Over EU Law (3:30 p.m.)

The new version of the Withdrawal Bill will empower lower courts to overturn rulings of the European Court of Justice. In previous versions, that power had been reserved for the Supreme Court.

The move may make it easier for British judges to roll back EU rulings on subjects from employment discrimination to the environment after Brexit.

Johnson: People Want Country to Move On (3:25 p.m.)

Boris Johnson opened his address on the Queen’s Speech by calling on lawmakers to honor their promises to the electorate, first by getting Brexit done and then by passing his party’s legislative agenda.

“This is the moment to repay the trust of the people who sent us here,” he said. “If there’s one resounding lesson of this election campaign, one lesson I heard in every corner of these islands, it’s not just that the British people want to get Brexit done -- though they do. They want to move politics on and move the country on, building hospitals, renewing our schools, modernizing our infrastructure, making our street safer, our environment cleaner, our union stronger.”