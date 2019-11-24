Johnson Pledges Conservatives Won’t Raise Income Tax: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged his Conservatives won’t raise income tax, value-added tax or national insurance rates as he prepared to unveil the party’s program for government on Sunday afternoon.

The Tories hold a double-digit lead in most opinion polls heading into the Dec. 12 general election, and one analysis suggests the party will win a 48-seat majority in the House of Commons.

Key Developments:

Tories to unveil manifesto, including pledge not to raise several key taxes; the party is set to win 48-seat majority, new study suggestsLabour promise compensation for women affected by changes to retirement age brought in by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition in the early 2010sLiberal Democrats say their chances have been hit by Brexit Party decision not to stand in Conservative-held seats

Liberal Democrats See ‘Squeeze’ on Votes (10:15 a.m.)

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, who kicked off her election campaign saying she could be the next prime minister, acknowledged on Sunday that her party’s chances have been hit by the Brexit Party’s decision not to stand in Conservative-held seats.

“Clearly there’s been a squeeze,” Swinson told the BBC. “The result of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage stitching up that deal between them has clearly affected the shape of that campaign.”

Still, she said the Liberal Democrats are the “best-placed party to stop” Johnson’s Conservatives getting a majority. “We are making real inroads, but we need to make sure we win those seats from the Conservatives and we are in a position to do that in a way that Labour simply is not,” she said.

She also suggested the Liberal Democrats could allow Johnson’s Brexit deal to pass in Parliament -- as long as it’s then put to a referendum, with remaining in the European Union as an option. She emphasized she’s “not doing a deal” with the Tories.

“I’m not putting Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10, but if there is a law in Parliament that I can vote for that makes sure that the Brexit deal is put to the public with the opportunity to remain, I will vote for that,” she said.

Welsh Party Puts Price of Support at $26 Billion (10 a.m.)

Adam Price, leader of the Welsh nationalists Plaid Cymru, said if there’s a hung Parliament, the price of his party’s support is 20 billion pounds ($26 billion).

“It has to be this 20 billion pounds in investment in Wales,” Price said when asked what he’d want, referring to a program of spending his party has laid out. “It has to be fair funding for Wales. Of all the devolved nations in the U.K., yet again, Wales is the one with the worst funding settlement.”

Price’s costing dwarfs the 1 billion pounds of investment the Democratic Unionist Party secured for Northern Ireland as its price for supporting Theresa May’s minority Conservative government following the 2017 general election.

Labour Plan Sends Power Firms Offshore: Paper (9:20 a.m.)

Two of Britain’s biggest power providers have created overseas holding companies to protect their shareholders from a cut-price nationalization if Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party wins power, the Sunday Times reported.

SSE Plc has put its U.K. business into a new holding company in Switzerland, while National Grid Plc has shifted its gas and electricity activities into new subsidiaries in Luxembourg and Hong Kong, the newspaper said, citing the companies. Those countries have bilateral treaties with the U.K. that ensure a government must pay shareholders a fair price if it wants to buy them out.

Javid Promises to Cost Tory Manifesto (9 a.m.)

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said he’ll publish “a very detailed costings document” for the Conservative Party’s manifesto at the same time as the program for government is published later on Sunday.

“It will take every additional cost that’s in our manifesto, every single thing that is tax or anything else, and we will set out exactly how we’re going to fund it in the lifetime of the Parliament,” Javid told Sky News. “It will in fact be the most detailed, most transparent costings that have ever been published in British electoral history.”

That’s a change from the 2017 general election, when Labour published costings of its manifesto, but the Tories didn’t. Labour published a costings document again earlier this week, at the same time as releasing its manifesto.