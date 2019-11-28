Johnson’s Poll Lead Piles on Misery for Corbyn: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson is heading for a 68-seat majority in the House of Commons, a mandate not seen since the height of the Margaret Thatcher years, according to the most hotly-anticipated poll of the election campaign. A margin that size would allow him to ratify his Brexit deal ahead of the Jan. 31 deadline, and potentially give him some breathing space to compromise in subsequent trade negotiations with the European Union.

The poll was bleak for Labour, whose campaign has been undermined by yet another row over antisemitism. But pollster YouGov pointed to 30 seats it sees swinging to the Tories where the current margin is still less than 5%. Jeremy Corbyn has two weeks to shift the momentum in those areas, which voted to leave the EU and where he’s losing votes to Johnson’s pro-Brexit message.

YouGov: Conservatives on course for 43% (359 seats), Labour 32% (211 seats), Liberal Democrats 14% (13 seats), SNP 3% (43 seats), Brexit Party 3% (0 seats)Pound gains as much as 0.2% in early London tradingAhead of the YouGov poll, Johnson’s top Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings warned of a very real risk of another hung parliamentThe Institute for Fiscal Studies says neither Conservatives nor Labour have credible spending plansCorbyn sets out his environmental policies at 11 a.m.Corbyn, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and other party leaders debate climate change on Channel 4 at 7 p.m. The broadcaster has threatened to empty-chair Johnson if he doesn’t show up

IFS Says Tory, Labour Spending Plans Not Credible (10 a.m.)

The Institute for Fiscal Studies offered a damning analysis of both the Conservatives’ and Labour’s election pledges, and warned voters to expect higher taxes than either party has outlined.

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour have outlined vastly different offerings for voters. While Corbyn is promising a generational shift in public spending along with sweeping nationalization plans, the ruling party is presenting a more fiscally conservative approach, offering themselves up as the responsible alternative to Labour’s radical ideas.

But according to the IFS, neither party has a “properly credible prospectus.” In its assessment, the Tories will end up spending more than planned, and so will have to raise taxes or borrow more, and Labour won’t be able to deliver on the investment plans on the scale it imagines. In the longer term, Labour would also need to raise more funding, and the IFS says it would have to hike income taxes on more than just the top 5% of earners.

Labour’s ‘Red Wall’ Problem (9:30 a.m.)

Wednesday night’s YouGov poll showed Labour winning no new seats and watching the crumbling of its so-called red wall of districts in the north of England -- examples include Bishop Auckland, Great Grimsby and Bolsover -- which are traditionally Labour, but also strongly in favor of Brexit and now forecast to fall to the Tories.

So far, Corbyn’s party has focused on trying to ensure it doesn’t lose votes to the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, and its policy to hold a second referendum on Brexit reflects that. But the YouGov poll shows Labour must now find a way to win support back from the Tories among voters committed to leaving the bloc. It’s likely that the party will shift its message in the coming days.

But there’s plenty of uncertainty in the YouGov forecast. Of the predicted Conservative gains, 30 were by less than 5%. And the poll itself could change behavior. By offering a seat-by-seat prediction, it could enable voters who oppose Brexit or the Conservatives to see how best to vote against Johnson.

Hancock: Patents, Drugs Off Table in U.S. Talks (Earlier)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock used his broadcast round to hit back at Labour’s accusations (see Labour’s Gardiner earlier) that a Conservative government would allow the National Health Service to be used as a negotiating chip in U.S. trade talks.

“We do want a trade deal with the U.S. and we have been absolutely clear that the NHS will not be part of it,” Hancock told BBC radio. “We are crystal clear that it isn’t an area on which we’re prepared to give ground.”