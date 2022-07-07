After Johnson quits, Biden says U.S.-UK relations to remain strong

U.S. President Biden departs from the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he looks forward to continuing to closely cooperate with the government of the United Kingdom, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation.

"The United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and Allies, and the special relationship between our people remains strong and enduring," Biden said in a statement.

He said the United States and Britain would continue to work together on a range of issues, including "maintaining a strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine."

(Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Recommended Stories