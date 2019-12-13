Brexit Deal ‘Dividend’ Seen by Chancellor After Win: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson’s emphatic election victory puts the U.K. on course to leave the European Union next month, after pro-Brexit voters in Labour heartland areas swung behind his party.

Johnson’s Conservatives will enjoy their biggest majority since 1987 under Margaret Thatcher. The pound rose by the most in almost three years as the scale of the Tory victory became clear.

Key Developments:

With all but one seat declared, the Conservatives had taken 364 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, a gain of 47, to Labour’s 203 seats, down 59Jeremy Corbyn says he will step down after Labour’s worst result since World War IIU.K. Plc Cheers Johnson Election Win, But Brexit Still LoomsPound Surges and Gilts Drop as Tory Landslide Jolts U.K. AssetsJohnson Wins Crushing Majority in Election That Upends Britain

EU to Prioritize Most Important Issues (1:25 p.m.)

The European Union will prioritize topics to be covered in trade negotiations with the U.K. to make sure the most important issues are taken care of by the time Britain leaves the bloc, Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels.

“We’ll put specific focus on those issues that are an economic cliff edge at the end of 2020 if they would not be done,” Von der Leyen said. “These are issues where we have neither an international framework to fall back on nor the possibility to take unilateral contingency measures covering the period after the first of January 2021.”

Merkel: Disorderly Brexit Now Off Table (1:15 p.m.)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Boris Johnson’s decisive victory will help negotiations on the future EU-U.K. relationship and may help “reunite” Britain.

“We now have some security that the agreement we worked on will be valid,” Merkel told reporters on Friday after a summit in Brussels. “That means a disorderly Brexit is really no longer a reality.”

Corbyn Blames Brexit For Defeat (1 p.m.)

Jeremy Corbyn refused to take any personal responsibility for Labour’s crushing defeat and instead blamed Brexit for “taking over” the election campaign. “I have pride in our manifesto we put forward, and all the policies we put forward which actually have huge public support,” he said in a pooled TV interview. “My whole strategy was to reach out beyond the Brexit divide to try and bring people together.”

Corbyn, who said he will talk to Labour’s national executive about the process to replace him, said he had suffered unprecedented personal abuse from the media during the campaign. Many MPs have said that the Labour leader was toxic with voters on the doorstep.

But Lucy Powell, a Labour member of parliament and critic of Corbyn, said she wanted to see more “contrition and humility” from the leadership.

Chancellor: Business Welcomes Conservative Win (12.49 a.m.)

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said there will be a “deal dividend” as a result of the election outcome and Johnson passing his Brexit withdrawal agreement.

“Because of the election result, there are investors who have decided to deploy money in the United Kingdom,” Javid said on Sky News. “Business after business wants an end to the uncertainty.” Pressed on whether there was still a threat of no-deal at the end of 2020, Javid said: “No-one needs to worry about no-deal, because we now have a solid majority.”

Sturgeon: Independence a Matter for Scotland (12:15 p.m.)

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland’s semi-autonomous government will publish the “democratic case for a transfer of power” from Westminster “to enable a referendum to be put beyond legal challenge.”

Under current law, Westminster must vote to allow Scotland a further independence referendum, a move Johnson has ruled out. Sturgeon argued the SNP election result gives her the mandate to put that decision to Scotland without Westminster approval, saying she’ll set out her “detailed” case next week.

“I have been clear that a referendum must be the responsibility of the Scottish Parliament,” she told supporters. “This is not about asking Boris Johnson or any other Westminster politician for permission. It is an assertion of the democratic right of the people of Scotland to determine their own future.”