French Riot Police Fire Tear Gas on Protesters: G-7 Update

(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders are arriving in Biarritz, France, Saturday for two days of talks with tempers flaring on a range of issues from trade to climate.

Key Developments:

France thrusts climate at the top of agenda, and gets pushbackMacron isolated over threat to block Mercosur trade dealTrump and Macron have lunch but all is not well between themJohnson says he’ll have a word with Trump about his trade tariffs

As Thousands Gather, Police Shot Water Cannons (6:32 p.m.)

Over in Bayonne, about 5 miles from Biarritz, there was a brief moment when things turned nasty for those gathered to protest the economic and climate policies of some of the world’s richest and most powerful nations. French police deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse a crowd of activists that included Yellow Vest protesters, environmentalists and even some Basque separatists. They have been largely kept at a safe distance from the leaders, who are in the heavily-guarded red zone.

Macron Sets Out Iran Plan to Trump (6:10 p.m.)

Macron and Trump had lunch together for two hours after the U.S. president arrived in Biarritz and a French official said they really got to the bottom of things. The French leader wanted to ease his conflicts with Trump on climate, trade and a new French tax that hits U.S. internet giants.

His big pitch was a proposal to allow Iran to export oil for a limited period of time if it returns to compliance with the JCPOA nuclear accord and agrees to formal talks. No comment on Trump’s reaction to the idea, but it’s not the kind of thing he’s likely to go for.

Merkel Overheard Discussing Bolsonaro (5:36 p.m.)

European leaders were huddled in a room, the camera was rolling and it appears Angela Merkel might not have realized. She was turned to Macron and a snippet of a conversation could be heard. She was talking about a common strategy to tackle Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, who has been in the eye of the storm over the burning of the Amazon rainforest.

Merkel: “I announced to call him next week so he gets the impression that we are not working against him.”Johnson: “Yeah, I think this is important.”Macron: “Yeah, yeah, I am with you. Do we call him...?”Merkel: “Yeah, yeah, I will call him.”

Shortly after, a hand jammed into the lens of the camera, and the feed died.

Trump tweets to a parody Macron account (5:15 p.m.)

Macron’s Idea: Europe should be cutting taxes (3:40 p.m.)

Macron said European countries may use tax cuts to revive their growth. “We need need some new tools to relaunch our economies,” the French leader said in Biarritz in his opening remarks to Trump.

Economy is on the first item on the menu for the G-7 on Sunday morning.

Behind the Scenes, the U.S. Is Angry With Macron (3:10 p.m.)

It may have all looked very nice and cordial over lunch but when Trump said that sometimes he and Macron “go at it” he might have been hinting at tensions bubbling in the background.

U.S. officials are not at all happy with how France has conducted the organization of the summit -- they believe designed to embarrass the president on issues such as climate. They accuse the French of being difficult to deal with and that the original summit schedule said little of nothing on trade and the global economy.

A French official responded that economy is the first item on the agenda and that ignoring climate change -- a topic Trump is allergic to -- would be like putting one’s head in the sand. Not an option. And as for the economy, another French official said it was in indeed in the first version of the schedule.

At dinner tonight, Macron will be leading his introduction on the Amazon fires and calling for action. Trump’s facial expressions might be the most revealing sign of where those talks will go and indeed how explosive this summit will be.

Johnson Takes a Pop a Macron’s Trade Threat (4:14 p.m.)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined attacks on Macron for his threat to block the EU’s trade deal with the Mercosur nations of South America.

“There are all sorts of people who will take any excuse at all to interfere with trade and to frustrate trade deals and I don’t want to see that,” Johnson told reporters as he arrived in Biarritz.