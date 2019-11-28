Johnson’s Tories Set for Solid Majority: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson is on track to gain the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s, according to the most hotly-anticipated poll of the general election campaign.

The U.K. prime minister is heading for a 68-seat majority, a Tory mandate not seen since the height of the Margaret Thatcher years, according to YouGov. Such a result would allow him to pass his Brexit deal and take the U.K. out of the European Union.

9.30 a.m. The Institute for Fiscal Studies presents its analysis of election manifestos10 a.m. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab debates with Labour counterpart Emily Thornberry11 a.m. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sets out his environmental policies12.30 p.m. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace debates with Labour opposite number Nia Griffith7 p.m. Corbyn, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other party leaders debate climate change on Channel 4. The broadcaster has threatened to empty-chair Johnson if he doesn’t show up7.30 p.m. Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson interviewed on ITV

Polls:

YouGov published seat-by-seat details of its so-called MRP poll. In 2017 this predicted the final result more accurately than standard surveysConservatives on course for 43% (359 seats), Labour 32% (211 seats), Liberal Democrats 14% (13 seats), SNP 3% (43 seats), Brexit Party 3% (0 seats), YouGov saidLatest Savanta ComRes poll for Telegraph: Tories 41% (-1), Labour 34% (+2), Lib Dems 13% (-2), Brexit Party 5% (no change)Anti-Brexit group Best for Britain released a separate MRP survey predicting a Conservative majority of 44 seatsLib Dem leader Jo Swinson’s favorability ratings have fallen sharply, Ipsos Mori saidHere’s a summary of recent polls

Catching Up:

Johnson’s top Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings warned of a very real risk of another hung parliamentThe Telegraph says Jeremy Corbyn has decided not to take part in two upcoming television debatesCorbyn accused the Tories of secret talks with the U.S. about the future of the National Health ServiceJohnson vowed to take a zero-tolerance approach to racism and apologized for any offense caused by incidents involving its members

The Markets:

The pound hit a one-week high in the wake of the YouGov poll, briefly touching $1.2951 in Asian tradingThese are the stocks to watch in the U.K. on what could be a busy ThursdayBookmaker Paddy Power put the chance of a Tory majority at 75% after the MRP poll was published, up from about 69%.

