Shapps Among Key Johnson Allies Calling on Premier to Quit

Boris Johnson’s premiership hangs in the balance as a group of key allies, including Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, joined a slew of Conservative MPs calling on him to resign.

Events in Westminster moved rapidly on Wednesday as the government threatened to implode under the onslaught of resignations. The premier has lost more than 30 people, after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid set things in motion late Tuesday.

A delegation of senior ministers including Shapps headed to Downing Street to tell Johnson his time is up, according to a person familiar with the matter. The premier is likely to find it difficult to carry on in the face of such a move, given so many of his party have now turned against him.

To add to the sense of chaos, Johnson himself was giving evidence to Parliament’s powerful Liaison Committee on the subject of integrity in politics as developments unfolded. He reiterated that he has no plans to step down -- but his prospects look bleak.

Johnson has been under intense pressure since he only narrowly survived a confidence vote in his leadership last month. In theory, that should have given him 12 months’ of immunity from another challenge. But prime ministers rely on the support of their Cabinet, and while Johnson had appeared to weather the storm of the Sunak and Javid resignations, it is increasingly clear more of his closest allies have changed their minds.

Earlier, three people familiar with the matter said further Cabinet resignations will follow if Johnson ignores a request by party grandees to resign. Likewise should Graham Brady, the powerful boss of the 1922 Committee of rank-and file Tories, inform Johnson he no longer has the confidence of the parliamentary party, they said, senior ministers would expect Johnson to then resign or agree a handover timetable.

That is what happened with Johnson’s immediate predecessor, Theresa May.

If Johnson does resign, one option would be to quit as Conservative Party leader but hold the position on an interim basis while a contest is held for his replacement. He could remain as prime minister during that time, as May did. Dominic Raab could also step in as interim leader and acting prime minister. A Tory leadership contest could take around six weeks.

Shapps’s involvement will come as a bitter blow for Johnson, given the prime minister frequently relies on his transport secretary to help put out fires in his government and handle sensitive media appearances.

A defiant Johnson said several times on Wednesday he is planning to stay on -- though his attempt in Parliament to draw a line under the turmoil of the last 24 hours did not stem the flow of resignations.

“The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when he’s been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that’s what I’ll do,” Johnson told MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions -- a reference to the thumping majority he won in the 2019 general election.

That remark was in response to Tory lawmaker Tim Loughton, who asked whether he thought “there are any circumstances in which he should resign.” It’s a signal that the premier sees his mandate as coming from the electorate -- which delivered him a thumping majority in 2019 -- rather than his MPs.

Later, Javid slammed Johnson in his resignation speech to Parliament. “We have reason to question the truth and integrity of what we’ve all been told,” he said. “At some point we have to conclude that enough is enough.”

The prime minister could yet dig in and resist the demands of his ministers to quit. But if he does so, he’s likely to face another party confidence vote as soon as next week -- one that rebel Tories say they are now confident of winning.

Rank-and-file Conservatives agreed to hold elections to the executive of the 1922 Committee, which decides party rules including on confidence votes, on Monday. The new executive will then meet on Tuesday to decide whether to change regulations to allow them to hold another vote on Johnson’s leadership. One executive member said that would mean Downing Street could not complain about the rule change, given a fresh executive had called for it.

By then, though, Johnson’s fate may already be decided.

